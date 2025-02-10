NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Conagra Adds Badge to GLP-1 Friendly Healthy Choice Meals

Conagra adds an ‘On Track’ badge on packaging for 26 of its existing Healthy Choice single-serve frozen meals that call out GLP-1 medication-friendly options.

Anne Marie Mohan
Feb 10, 2025
Conagra Brands has introduced badges packaging for select Healthy Choice frozen meals, directing consumers to GLP-1-friendly options.
Conagra Brands has introduced badges packaging for select Healthy Choice frozen meals, directing consumers to GLP-1-friendly options.

Nearly 15 million U.S. adults are now using GLP-1 medications to help manage Type 2 diabetes and support weight loss. That’s according health policy organization KFF, which adds that 22% of those who have reported using the medication have been told by their doctors that they are overweight or obese. With the rising popularity of the medications among Americans for diabetes and weight management, Conagra Brands has debuted what it says is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the food industry.

Beginning in January, the company’s Healthy Choice line began using an “On Track” badge on the packaging for 26 select meals, indicating that the products are high in protein, low calorie, and a good source of fiber, which make these items “GLP-1 friendly,” the company says. Conagra notes that Healthy Choice is the first major food brand to call out GLP-1 Friendly on the package.

   Read this related article, “Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk Invest Billions in North Carolina Manufacturing”

GLP-1 medications address weight issues by suppressing appetite, which can lead to reduced nutrient intake. Recognizing this, Conagra Brands says it leveraged its food-first philosophy to curate Healthy Choice options that are particularly suitable for GLP-1 users.

“The increased use of GLP-1 medications presents an exciting opportunity to support Americans managing diabetes and weight loss, as well as those seeking to lead a healthier lifestyle,” says Bob Nolan, VP, Demand Science at Conagra Brands. “Our On Track badge reflects our commitment to providing accessible, healthy meal options tailored to their needs.”

Conagra Brands’ decision to introduce the On Track badge on select Healthy Choice SKUs stems from insights into the needs of GLP-1 users. The badge will initially appear on Healthy Choice Café Steamers and Simply Steamers due to their smaller portion sizes and affordability, with meals priced at an MSRP of $3.49 and $3.99, respectively. This ensures accessibility for consumers, particularly given the significant costs often associated with GLP-1 medications.

It’s important to note that no changes have been made to the meals themselves; the badge simply highlights existing products that are well-suited to GLP-1 users. Additionally, the USDA has reviewed and approved all products carrying the badge, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

Healthy Choice Café Steamers and Simply Steamers are available at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Kroger, and Albertsons, as well as online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com. While new packaging will began rolling out in January, availability may vary by location.

