Top Articles of 2024, #5: Pantone's 2024 Color of the Year

Global color authority Pantone has announced that Pantone13-1023 Peach Fuzz is the Pantone Color of the Year selection for 2024. Photo courtesy of The Development.

Global color authority Pantone has announced that Pantone13-1023 Peach Fuzz, described as “a velvety, gentle peach whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body, and soul,” is the Pantone Color of the Year selection for 2024.

According to the company, at a time of turmoil in many aspects of our lives, our need for nurturing, empathy, and compassion grows ever stronger as do our imaginings of a more peaceful future. It adds that Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz, a warm and cozy shade highlighting our desire for togetherness with others and the feeling of sanctuary this creates, presents a fresh approach to a new softness. “Subtly sensual, Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz is a heartfelt peach hue bringing a feeling of tenderness and communicating a message of caring and sharing, community and collaboration,” it notes.