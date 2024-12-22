Top Articles of 2024, #15: 2024's Top Packaging Design Trends

In an age dominated by notifications and digital distractions, consumers are experiencing a profound sense of screen fatigue. With technology permeating nearly every aspect of our lives, there’s a yearning for authenticity and a return to the tangible that is becoming apparent within consumer design trends.
In recent years, companies, particularly small business brands, have been challenged to keep up with the latest digital developments while also continuing to introduce products that can grab— and hold—consumer attention. Packaging has certainly played an important role here.
This year’s packaging design trends highlight both digital design innovations and the appeal of refreshed approaches to classic, minimalistic styles. For example, some companies have taken technology to the next level by filling their physical packaging with QR codes that will guide consumers to a site that immerses them in experiential branding, whether it’s through digital storytelling, interactive features, or interactive content. While this approach is incredibly effective and engaging, other brands have successfully leveraged the creative influence of simplicity, tapping into the power of going back to basics to stand out from the crowd.
Inspired by the global community of creatives who work with small businesses everyday through VistaPrint’s design services, here are four of the top packaging design predictions for 2024 that celebrate aesthetic simplicity in a striking way.