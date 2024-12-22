Top Articles of 2024, #15: 2024's Top Packaging Design Trends

In an age dominated by notifications and digital distractions, consumers are experiencing a profound sense of screen fatigue. With technology permeating nearly every aspect of our lives, there’s a yearning for authenticity and a return to the tangible that is becoming apparent within consumer design trends.

In recent years, companies, particularly small business brands, have been challenged to keep up with the latest digital developments while also continuing to introduce products that can grab— and hold—consumer attention. Packaging has certainly played an important role here.