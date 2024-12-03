PMMI ProSource – Start Your Search
Nordic Beauty Brand’s Paper-Based Advent Calendar is Full of Surprises

The multidimensional, paper-based calendar comprises 24 product packages hidden inside a flower-shaped outer sleeve and is gorgeously decorated with imagery inspired by Nordic Nature.

Anne Marie Mohan
Dec 3, 2024
The Lumene 2024 Nordic Beauty Secrets Advent Calendar comprises product packages hidden inside an outer package and closed by a separate sleeve. Metsä Board.
Drawing inspiration from Nordic nature, Lumene, a beauty products company known for its high-performing, sustainable beauty products, has released its 2024 Nordic Beauty Secrets Advent Calendar, designed and manufactured with Metsä Board and packaging converter Van Genechten Packaging.

The calendar was designed in virtual workshops organized by Metsä Board together with Lumene and Van Genechten’s team in Riga, Latvia. The aim was to create an enhanced consumer experience in line with the Lumene brand.

“The calendar’s interesting features include product packages hidden inside an outer package and closed by a separate sleeve,” explains Metsä Board packaging designer Iiro Numminen. “The concept forms a three-dimensional entity, both in terms of structure and graphics.

“The doors of the advent calendar are built from boxes of different shapes, which, when repeated, form a flower pattern. This innovative structure makes the interior particularly impressive, but also easy to manufacture.”

The exterior of the Lumene 2024 Nordic Beauty Secrets Advent Calendar captures the beauty of the northern landscape, while the 3D embossing on the calendar’s surface adds a tactile feel to the frozen flower illustrations. Photo courtesy of Metsä Board.The exterior of the Lumene 2024 Nordic Beauty Secrets Advent Calendar captures the beauty of the northern landscape, while the 3D embossing on the calendar’s surface adds a tactile feel to the frozen flower illustrations. Photo courtesy of Metsä Board.

The paper-based, multi-dimensional structure is further enhanced by its stylish graphic design featuring domestic berries and Nordic winter scenery.

“The advent calendar is designed to create a visually stunning and immersive experience,” says says Essi Arola, Lumene’s sustainability and packaging director. “The exterior captures the beauty of the northern landscape, while the 3D embossing on the calendar’s surface adds a tactile feel to the frozen flower illustrations. The translucent holographic foil creates a magical sparkle, giving a festive, enchanting finish.”

The calendar is made from MetsäBoard Prime FBB Bright and MetsäBoard Pro FBB Bright folding boxboards, which are made from FSC-certified renewable wood fibers and are 100% recyclable. According to Metsä Board, the surface smoothness and high brightness of the board ensures that the winter landscape looks stunning on the outer packaging of the calendar as well as on the protective sleeve. 

Says Lumene, “The luxurious Nordic beauty Christmas calendar contains 24 Lumene products. Each new hatch reveals a delightful surprise: 17 skin care products and seven make-up product favorites.” The calendar, available on Lumene’s website for €99.90 (approximately $95), is currently sold out.  PW

Companies in this article
Van Genechten Packaging
Metsä Board
