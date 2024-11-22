View news and innovations from PACK EXPO 2024
5 Outside-the-Box Packaging Design Ideas

The humble cardboard box has transformed into a powerful marketing tool and a playground for designers. Here are five ways you can transform your packaging into a miniature billboard.

Patrick Llewellyn
Nov 22, 2024
Designs by Daria V. (l.) and G@rry
Designs by Daria V. (l.) and G@rry

Who would have thought that a simple container, first created amongst the industrial bustle of 19th-century England, would become a cornerstone of creative branding? With every corner, edge, and surface offering a blank canvas, box design can be used as a vehicle for unmatched brand storytelling.

The humble cardboard box has transformed into a powerful marketing tool and a playground for designers. Here are five ways you can transform your packaging into a miniature billboard, ready to tell your story and showcase your product.

1.Get Interactive

With virtual interactions often prioritized over physical ones, innovative packaging design offers a refreshing opportunity for businesses to forge tangible connections with consumers in their own homes.

Designs by monostudio (l.) and PetiteFleurDesigns by monostudio (l.) and PetiteFleur

Designs by FAREL_14 (l.) and Luana StefanDesigns by FAREL_14 (l.) and Luana Stefan

By leveraging interactive design elements, unboxing can be transformed into a memorable brand experience. Consider the concept of “discovery packaging”—designs that invite curiosity and interaction. These aren't just containers; they're puzzles, surprises, and storytelling devices rolled into one. Brands can incorporate features like hidden compartments, pull tabs, and flaps that reveal unexpected elements or messages that elevate the customer experience.

2. Add Illustrations

Illustrations are a powerful and versatile way to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary. Far more than mere decoration, quality illustrations can elevate the perceived value of both the packaging and the product within.

Designs by Daria V. (l.) and G@rryDesigns by Daria V. (l.) and G@rry

This approach also offers an opportunity to weave rich narratives around your product and show off the essence of your brand’s identity: Whether whimsical, elegant or bold, the creative possibilities are endless. From showcasing the origin of ingredients to bringing a company’s values to life, custom illustration can add layers of meaning through aesthetic appeal and visual storytelling. This depth can help transform simple packaging into a work of art that customers may be reluctant to discard, ensuring a memorable and sustained moment of connection.

3. Give Consumers a Sneak Peek

In industries where consumers face an overwhelming array of choices, the ability to preview a product before purchase has become a powerful differentiator. It’s a way to demonstrate (literal) transparency and build confidence in the quality of what’s inside.

Designs by Alpha Creative (l.) and StanBrandingDesigns by Alpha Creative (l.) and StanBranding

Sensory engagement can be achieved by incorporating clear panels that allow consumers to touch or smell the product, creating a more immersive pre-purchase experience. Using window panels made from clear plastic or biodegradable film provides a direct view of the product, which can be shaped in creative ways to complement the overall design. This shift isn’t just a trend—it’s a strategic response to evolving consumer expectations and behaviors and a way to communicate an openness that can enhance brand trust.

4. Be Minimal Outside, Maximal inside

Maximize the potential of your packaging design by drawing back a little in order to engage your customers. This technique requires the exterior to remain sleek and minimal, while the inside can explode with color, patterns, or hidden messages to surprise and delight. (**insert image 4)

This contrast makes the unboxing experience feel like discovering hidden treasure, elevating the emotional response of the consumer. By immersing your customer in a thoughtfully designed experience from the moment they open the box, you ensure their interaction with your brand is not only positive but unforgettable.

Designs by BarbaraKu (l.) and TikaDesignDesigns by BarbaraKu (l.) and TikaDesign

Attention to detail will make it difficult for them to forget your brand, building a connection that encourages repeat engagement. It also positions your brand as one that values creativity, setting you apart from competitors.

5. Be Bold with Typography

Creative use of typography presents an opportunity to infuse personality and flair into your messaging. From playful and quirky to sleek and sophisticated, typography choices can instantly convey the character of your brand.

Designs by Constantin Oblakov (l.) and GraphyprofDesigns by Constantin Oblakov (l.) and Graphyprof

Experimenting with bold fonts and unique arrangements and layouts and integrating illustrations within your typography are all ways you can turn ordinary text into eye-catching and engaging design elements that will set your products apart. Whether through oversized lettering, hand-drawn fonts, or visual brand icons integrated into text, this is a timeless strategy for creating visual impact in the most memorable way.

In a time defined by ever-shortening attention spans, packaging design is being leveraged as a way of getting us to sit up and listen to what a brand is trying to say.

By thinking outside the box—literally—brands can create memorable experiences that not only catch the eye, but also engage the senses. From interactive designs and intricate illustrations to clever typography and tactile immersion, each of these ideas offers a unique way to make packaging more than just a container.  PW

Patrick Llewellyn is CEO at 99designs By Vista

