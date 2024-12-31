NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Discover packaging & processing solutions for all industries at the all-new PACK EXPO Southeast in Atlanta, GA, March 10-12, 2025

Top Articles of 2024, #6: Mattel Packaging Error Leads to Recall

The #6 most clicked article of 2024: The company was forced to recall the entire "Wicked" dolls line just before the Holiday season. A printing mistake led consumers to an adult website rather than providing more information on the upcoming film release.

Sean Riley
Dec 31, 2024
Mattel was forced to pull its entire Wicked doll line due to a packaging error just before the Holiday Season.
Mattel was forced to pull its entire Wicked doll line due to a packaging error just before the Holiday Season.

A recent packaging error by Mattel brought an unexpected twist to the tale of its "Wicked" fashion dolls when a misprint on the doll packaging directed consumers to a website belonging to Wicked Pictures, a pornographic studio, rather than the intended official movie site. The website belonging to the actual movie includes the word "movie" in the name. This oversight, which Mattel has attributed to a printing error, has led to a swift response from both the company and major retailers with stores pulling the items from shelves.

Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Related Stories
7 Of 2024
Package Design
Top Articles of 2024, #7: Hershey's Faces Class Action Suit Over Reese's Packaging
Demonstrating the saturated pastels trend is packaging for Loving Earth’s line of confections.
Package Design
Top Articles of 2024, #15: 2024's Top Packaging Design Trends
The paper-based blister packs are die-perforated for easy removal from the package.
Package Design
Duracell's All-Paper Blister Paves Way for New Walmart Battery Display
Axtra Begins U.S. Operations with Charlotte Showroom
Sponsor Content
Axtra Begins U.S. Operations with Charlotte Showroom
Machinery Basics
View More »
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal (HFFS) machines
Flexibles
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
Mattel was forced to pull its entire Wicked doll line due to a packaging error just before the Holiday Season.
Package Design
Top Articles of 2024, #6: Mattel Packaging Error Leads to Recall
The #6 most clicked article of 2024: The company was forced to recall the entire "Wicked" dolls line just before the Holiday season. A printing mistake led consumers to an adult website rather than providing more information on the upcoming film release.
7 Of 2024
Package Design
Top Articles of 2024, #7: Hershey's Faces Class Action Suit Over Reese's Packaging
Behind the latest paper bottle by Baileys.
Containers & Closures
Top Articles of 2024, #8: How Baileys Paper-Based Bottle is Made
The plant-based coating doesn’t dissolve into the coffee—it stays intact during the brewing process. So, after the K-Rounds are brewed, consumers will have to dispose of the remaining spent coating. It is expected to be certified compostable.
Bio-based
Top Articles of 2024, #10: KDP Unveils Plant-based, Compostable Coffee Pod
Axtra Begins U.S. Operations with Charlotte Showroom
Sponsor Content
Axtra Begins U.S. Operations with Charlotte Showroom
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
In this e-book, you’ll learn key considerations for vertical and horizontal f/f/s and how to choose between premade bags and an f/f/s system. Plus, discover the pitfalls to avoid on bagging machinery projects.
download
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
INTRODUCING! The Latest Trends for All Industries at PACK EXPO Southeast
The exciting new PACK EXPO Southeast 2025 unites all vertical markets in one dynamic hub, generating more innovative answers to your production challenges. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity for your business!
Read More
INTRODUCING! The Latest Trends for All Industries at PACK EXPO Southeast
Products
Exair
CE-Compliant Line of Air Knives
EXAIR's Air Knives are energy-efficient, compressed air devices for blowoff, cleaning, drying, and cooling applications, and they are available in various sizes and materials.
A Standard System for Conveying and Guiding
UV Laser Marking System
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Resource Guide 2025
Resource Guide 2025
Packaging World Nov/Dec 2024
Nov/Dec 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
Packaging World October 2024
October 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Enticement 600x400 300 Dpi Digital Intel Report 1124
Workforce
Unlocking Potential: The Connected Workforce Explained
Flexible Packaging E Book Hero Shot Full
Flexibles
Flexible Packaging e-book
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Home
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
View More »