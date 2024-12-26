Top Articles of 2024, #10: KDP Unveils Plant-based, Compostable Coffee Pod

The plant-based coating doesn’t dissolve into the coffee—it stays intact during the brewing process. So, after the K-Rounds are brewed, consumers will have to dispose of the remaining spent coating. It is expected to be certified compostable.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) this week introduced a new single-serve coffee packaging concept, what calls its K-Rounds plastic-free pods . K-Rounds pods contain roasted coffee beans that are ground, pressed, and wrapped in a proprietary, protective plant-based coating (primary packaging) preserving the coffee’s flavor and aroma while eliminating the need for plastic or aluminum packaging. A corresponding brewing device called the Keurig Alta brewer is required to brew these specialty K-Rounds.

It's notable that the plant-based coating doesn’t dissolve into the liquid coffee—it stays intact during the brewing process. So after the K-Rounds are brewed, consumers must dispose of the remaining pod shell, composed of a food-safe, plant-based material that the company says will be certified as backyard compostable (certification pending).

KDP is acutely aware that coffee, perhaps uniquely among food and beverages, is sacred to consumers. It’s aroma and flavor are ritualized such that coffee requires significant barrier layers in packaging to lock in flavor, aroma, and freshness for any stint on a shelf.

So how much of a barrier will this new primary packaging material provide, and how much shelf life can we expect from each individual pod? Will secondary packaging require more barrier to accommodate the compostable material as primary packaging? Packaging World caught up with Phil Drapeau, SVP, Future Coffee Systems, KDP to learn more. The bottom line? It’s still a work in progress, but more details will be coming soon as the project moves into beta phases.