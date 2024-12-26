NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Discover packaging & processing solutions for all industries at the all-new PACK EXPO Southeast in Atlanta, GA, March 10-12, 2025

Top Articles of 2024, #10: KDP Unveils Plant-based, Compostable Coffee Pod

The #10 most clicked article of 2024: These coffee pods use an alginate-based primary package material with some barrier properties. The system will employ recyclable secondary packaging with additional barrier. Many packaging details remain to be sorted.

Matt Reynolds
Dec 26, 2024
The plant-based coating doesn’t dissolve into the coffee—it stays intact during the brewing process. So, after the K-Rounds are brewed, consumers will have to dispose of the remaining spent coating. It is expected to be certified compostable.
The plant-based coating doesn’t dissolve into the coffee—it stays intact during the brewing process. So, after the K-Rounds are brewed, consumers will have to dispose of the remaining spent coating. It is expected to be certified compostable.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) this week introduced a new single-serve coffee packaging concept, what calls its K-Rounds plastic-free pods. K-Rounds pods contain roasted coffee beans that are ground, pressed, and wrapped in a proprietary, protective plant-based coating (primary packaging) preserving the coffee’s flavor and aroma while eliminating the need for plastic or aluminum packaging. A corresponding brewing device called the Keurig Alta brewer is required to brew these specialty K-Rounds.

Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Financial Justification Strategies
Recommended
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Financial Justification Strategies
Related Stories
B Zeos Sachet, Pellets And Dried Seaweed 1
Bio-based
Seaweed-based Packaging Innovator B’ZEOS Secures Seed Round and Strategic Partnerships
Whatrr's new biodegradable water bottles use bamboo and sugarcane pulp to make up the outer shell.
Bio-based
Baskin-Robbins, Soy Silvestre, and Whatrr Introduce Bio-Based Packaging Solutions
Honeywell
Bio-based
Honeywell and SGP BioEnergy Join Forces to Develop Plant-Based Biochemicals, Reducing Industry’s Reliance on Fossil Fuels
Liquid Mixing Systems: For Applications up to 3,000 or 300,000 Gallons
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: For Applications up to 3,000 or 300,000 Gallons
Machinery Basics
View More »
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal (HFFS) machines
Flexibles
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
The plant-based coating doesn’t dissolve into the coffee—it stays intact during the brewing process. So, after the K-Rounds are brewed, consumers will have to dispose of the remaining spent coating. It is expected to be certified compostable.
Bio-based
Top Articles of 2024, #10: KDP Unveils Plant-based, Compostable Coffee Pod
The #10 most clicked article of 2024: These coffee pods use an alginate-based primary package material with some barrier properties. The system will employ recyclable secondary packaging with additional barrier. Many packaging details remain to be sorted.
NAPCOR PET bottle collection and recycling rates.
Recycling
Top Articles of 2024, #11: If Brands Need PCR, Why is Demand for rPET so Soft?
lbs. distribution was founded in 2017 by a group of cannabis entrepreneurs with the goal of creating a robust and efficient supply chain of legal cannabis throughout California.
Bagging & Pouching
Top Articles of 2024, #12: Cannabis Brand Supercharges Packaging with Automation
The judge noted that the plaintiffs supported their claims with academic studies and U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidance.
Labeling
Top Articles of 2024, #13: Kraft Heinz Faces Labeling Legal Challenge
Axtra Begins U.S. Operations with Charlotte Showroom
Sponsor Content
Axtra Begins U.S. Operations with Charlotte Showroom
Connected Workforce Report
Discover how connected workforce technologies and automation can bridge the skills gap in our latest report. Explore actionable insights and innovative solutions.
Read More
Connected Workforce Report
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
In this e-book, you’ll learn key considerations for vertical and horizontal f/f/s and how to choose between premade bags and an f/f/s system. Plus, discover the pitfalls to avoid on bagging machinery projects.
download
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
Products
Exair
CE-Compliant Line of Air Knives
EXAIR's Air Knives are energy-efficient, compressed air devices for blowoff, cleaning, drying, and cooling applications, and they are available in various sizes and materials.
A Standard System for Conveying and Guiding
UV Laser Marking System
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Resource Guide 2025
Resource Guide 2025
Packaging World Nov/Dec 2024
Nov/Dec 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
Packaging World October 2024
October 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Enticement 600x400 300 Dpi Digital Intel Report 1124
Workforce
Unlocking Potential: The Connected Workforce Explained
Flexible Packaging E Book Hero Shot Full
Flexibles
Flexible Packaging e-book
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Home
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
View More »