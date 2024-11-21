Baskin-Robbins, Soy Silvestre, and Whatrr Introduce Bio-Based Packaging Solutions

View news and innovations from PACK EXPO 2024
Baskin-Robbins Sustainable Packaging Solutions, Soy Silvestre Wheatgrass Shots in Compostable Sachets, Whatrr Biodegradable Water Bottles

See a few examples of bio-based packaging solutions from Baskin-Robbins, Soy Silvestre, and Whatrr from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Nov 21, 2024
Baskin-Robbins expects to eliminate about 605 metric tons of fossil-fuel-derived plastic with its switch to sustainable solutions in Australia.
Image provided by ThePackHub

These bio-alternative packaging innovations represent an industry-wide shift towards materials that are naturally sourced, biodegradable, or compostable, meeting consumer expectations for environmentally responsible packaging. 

