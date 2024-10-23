The latest brand to join the growing list of CPGs and product categories that have jumped on the paper packaging bandwagon is Vital Proteins, a Nestlé Health Science brand. Chicago-based Vital Proteins has transitioned the packaging for its powdered Unflavored Collagen Peptides from a rigid plastic container to an 80% paperboard canister. According to the brand, this marks the first significant packaging change in its 10-plus-year history and is a category-first packaging design.

“The swap comes as consumer interest in sustainable packaging continues to rise. In fact, nearly 80% of North American shoppers have expressed a desire to purchase a product based on its sustainability claims,” the brand says, citing the 2023 “Buying Green” report from Trivium Packaging and Euromonitor.

Made from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified fiber, the paper-based packaging will reduce more than 90% of the plastic used across all Vital Proteins canister offerings. This equates to roughly 1,800 metric tons of plastic, or 4 million pounds. The new packaging is curbside-recyclable, with a How2Recycle label printed on the canister to advise consumers on how to dispose of the package when empty.

According to the brand, three years of R&D went into creating the new package, which was designed in-house by experts at the R&D center for Nestlé Health Science in Bridgewater, N.J., in collaboration with external partners. The container includes updated design elements like a patented pull-tab lid that opens for daily scooping and closes tightly when done—no more twisting of the lid required. To maintain the same product freshness as with the previous plastic packaging, Vital Proteins shares that the new tub underwent extensive stability testing, while the structural integrity of the canister was also thoroughly reviewed to ensure its ability to withstand leaks, spills, and busy everyday life.

Designed to be splash-proof and moisture resistant, the new canister also features a waterproof polymer layer on the inside as well as a water-based, water-resistant varnish on the outside.

“As pioneers in the collagen category, we feel a responsibility to lead when it comes to investing in sustainability initiatives, which includes innovating our packaging and reducing our plastic footprint,” says Vital Proteins General Manager Jill Abbott. “With wellness at the core of our brand, we care about making a positive impact on both our consumers and the planet through all that we do. The road to get here wasn’t always easy, but we’re incredibly proud to take this meaningful next step in our journey toward a more responsible future as we introduce our new paper-based canister—and to be the first collagen brand to do it.”

In celebration of this milestone, Vital Proteins is donating to the U.S. Plastics Pact, which is dedicated to eliminating problematic plastics and identifying opportunities to make plastic packaging 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable. This contribution will support the organization’s main target areas around plastic waste.

Vital Proteins plans to transition all of its collagen peptides products from plastic to paper-based canisters by 2026. Vital Proteins Unflavored Collagen Peptides in the new paper-based packaging is now available in a 24-oz size in club stores for a suggested retail price of $36.99 and in a 20-oz size at national retailers for $47. PW