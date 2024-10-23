Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Discover new packaging and processing solutions from 2,500+ exhibitors, all under one roof at PACK EXPO International, Nov. 3 – 6 in Chicago.

Paper-Based Canister Keeps Powdered Collagen Fresh and Dry

Vital Proteins switches from a plastic canister to one made from 80% paper for its powdered collagen peptides, making the container curbside recyclable and reducing the company’s use of plastic by 4 million lb.

Anne Marie Mohan
Oct 23, 2024
Made from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified fiber, a new paper-based package will reduce the plastic used across all Vital Proteins canister offerings by more than 90%.
Made from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified fiber, a new paper-based package will reduce the plastic used across all Vital Proteins canister offerings by more than 90%.

The latest brand to join the growing list of CPGs and product categories that have jumped on the paper packaging bandwagon is Vital Proteins, a Nestlé Health Science brand. Chicago-based Vital Proteins has transitioned the packaging for its powdered Unflavored Collagen Peptides from a rigid plastic container to an 80% paperboard canister. According to the brand, this marks the first significant packaging change in its 10-plus-year history and is a category-first packaging design.

“The swap comes as consumer interest in sustainable packaging continues to rise. In fact, nearly 80% of North American shoppers have expressed a desire to purchase a product based on its sustainability claims,” the brand says, citing the 2023 “Buying Green” report from Trivium Packaging and Euromonitor.

    Read this related article, “Switch to Paper Canister for Organic Fiber Meets Consumer, Retailer Preferences”

Made from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified fiber, the paper-based packaging will reduce more than 90% of the plastic used across all Vital Proteins canister offerings. This equates to roughly 1,800 metric tons of plastic, or 4 million pounds. The new packaging is curbside-recyclable, with a How2Recycle label printed on the canister to advise consumers on how to dispose of the package when empty.

According to the brand, three years of R&D went into creating the new package, which was designed in-house by experts at the R&D center for Nestlé Health Science in Bridgewater, N.J., in collaboration with external partners. The container includes updated design elements like a patented pull-tab lid that opens for daily scooping and closes tightly when done—no more twisting of the lid required. To maintain the same product freshness as with the previous plastic packaging, Vital Proteins shares that the new tub underwent extensive stability testing, while the structural integrity of the canister was also thoroughly reviewed to ensure its ability to withstand leaks, spills, and busy everyday life.

Designed to be splash-proof and moisture resistant, the new canister also features a waterproof polymer layer on the inside as well as a water-based, water-resistant varnish on the outside.

“As pioneers in the collagen category, we feel a responsibility to lead when it comes to investing in sustainability initiatives, which includes innovating our packaging and reducing our plastic footprint,” says Vital Proteins General Manager Jill Abbott. “With wellness at the core of our brand, we care about making a positive impact on both our consumers and the planet through all that we do. The road to get here wasn’t always easy, but we’re incredibly proud to take this meaningful next step in our journey toward a more responsible future as we introduce our new paper-based canister—and to be the first collagen brand to do it.”

   Read about another move to paperboard packaging in this related article, “Breakthrough in Recyclable Coffee Packaging”

In celebration of this milestone, Vital Proteins is donating to the U.S. Plastics Pact, which is dedicated to eliminating problematic plastics and identifying opportunities to make plastic packaging 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable. This contribution will support the organization’s main target areas around plastic waste.

Vital Proteins plans to transition all of its collagen peptides products from plastic to paper-based canisters by 2026. Vital Proteins Unflavored Collagen Peptides in the new paper-based packaging is now available in a 24-oz size in club stores for a suggested retail price of $36.99 and in a 20-oz size at national retailers for $47.  PW

Companies in this article
Trivium Packaging
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Related Stories
The paper carton for Quality Street enables more boxes to fit on a pallet and is said to have the potential to reduce CO2 emissions significantly. Image courtesy of Smurfit Westrock.
Bio-based
Nestlé Continues to Embrace Paper with New Quality Street Tub
TekniPlex Consumer Products' ProTecSeals Recyclable IHS Liners
Bio-based
TekniPlex Consumer Products to Showcase Recyclable Container Liners & More at PACK EXPO
For product categories such as these infant spoons, Munchkin is using a new paper cable tie with a molded pulp backing plate to hold the products in place on the blister card.
Bio-based
Paper Cable Ties Eliminate 1,200 Miles Worth of Plastic Ties
Discover Megadyne Belting Solutions for Packaging
Sponsor Content
Discover Megadyne Belting Solutions for Packaging
Machinery Basics
View More »
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Home
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
View More »
Top Stories
Made from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified fiber, a new paper-based package will reduce the plastic used across all Vital Proteins canister offerings by more than 90%.
Bio-based
Paper-Based Canister Keeps Powdered Collagen Fresh and Dry
Vital Proteins switches from a plastic canister to one made from 80% paper for its powdered collagen peptides, making the container curbside recyclable and reducing the company’s use of plastic by 4 million lb.
(From l. to r.) Megan Moore of NAPCOR, Zach Muscato of Plastic Ingenuity, and Jeff Snyder of Rumpke explained the challenges related to thermoform recycling.
Recycling
Untangling the Thermoform Recycling Conundrum
Screenshot 2024 10 22 At 1 17 37 Pm
Recycling
Video: MRF LRS Improves Aluminum, HDPE Recovery with CMI-Funded AI Robot
(From l. to r.) Jim Marcinko of WM, Justin Davis of AMP, and Jeff Snyder, of Rumpke Waste & Recycling explained the economics of MRFs.
Recycling
The Business of MRFs Explained
Liquid Mixing Systems: For Applications up to 3,000 or 300,000 Gallons
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: For Applications up to 3,000 or 300,000 Gallons
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
PACK EXPO International is where you can discuss real-world problems with experts and land on innovative ideas. Discover every new packaging and processing trend, see machinery in action and learn sustainable solutions from experts.
Read More
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Read how to extend the life of your case packing equipment and best practices for efficient shrink bundling operation. Plus, learn the differences between wraparound &amp; regular slotted containers.
Read More
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Products
Elesa 1
Visit Elesa at PACK EXPO International 2024
See demos of Elesa's components for packaging automation, including electronic pull handles, position indicators, safety hinges, and conveyor components, in Booth LU-8118.
Eagle Product Inspection to Showcase Innovative Inspection Technology at PACK EXPO International
Re-engineered Thiele UltraStar G2 Bag Filler to launch at PACK EXPO International 2024
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
Packaging World October 2024
October 2024
Packaging World September 2024
September 2024
Packaging World Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
Multi Packing E Book Hero Shot Full
Multipacking
Multipacking and Case Packing E-book
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Home
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Rpt Mar2024
Digital Transformation
Special Report: How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve CPG Manufacturing Operations
View More »