Top Articles of 2024, #7: Hershey's Faces Class Action Suit Over Reese's Packaging

The #7 most clicked article of 2024: The legal challenge is spurred by consumers who claim the packaging doesn't match the product.

Sean Riley
Dec 30, 2024
7 Of 2024

Hershey faces a class-action lawsuit over allegations that its Reese's Halloween-themed chocolates were sold with misleading packaging, suggesting decorations that were absent on the actual products, according to the Washington Post.

The issue's essence lies in the discrepancy between the advertised appearance of a product and its actual presentation upon purchase. Simply put, the picture on the Reese’s packaging did not match the actual product. Rather than a jack-o'-lantern face, a ghost's eyes and mouth, or a football's laces, the candies were solid shapes without the decorative designs.

