Is Manufacturing Next for CPG Digital Transformations?

Most CPGs' digital transformation began on the business side, with supply chain optimization, demand planning, and streamlining trade. Now, digitalization is happening in manufacturing, where processing and packaging primed for digital leaps forward.

Matt Reynolds
Apr 14, 2025
Digitalization Update 3 Chart

As frequently as the term “digitalization” is trotted out these days, it’s a notoriously difficult concept for brands and CPGs to get their arms around. Some of that’s due to the volume of disparate strategies, tactics, and technologies the term seeks to contain. That’s why, when Packaging World asked its brand and CPG audience to complete a survey* (methodology at bottom of page) on their digital transformation journeys, we wanted to level-set immediately and ensure all respondents were using the same language.

Following standard terminology lightly adapted for CPG, we define digitalization as the use of specific digital technologies to change a business model and provide new revenue and value-producing opportunities; it is the process of moving to a digital business. Digital transformation, then, is the process of integrating those specific digital technologies into some or all aspects of a business, often fundamentally changing how it operates and delivers value to customers. It involves using digital tools to streamline processes, gather data, enhance customer experiences, and adapt to market demands.

Survey respondents were overwhelming on board with those two definitions at the outset. What follows in text and graphics reflects the 89% of all survey respondents who told us upfront that they have a general understanding of digitalization and digital transformation as topics. Answers from the 11% of respondents who said they didn’t quite get the concept are omitted.

Digital transformation strategies are the exception, not the rule

While respondents understood the concept, only a quarter of them reported that their companies had a formalized digitalization strategy. About a third (35%) of respondents didn’t know whether their companies had one, and 40% know that their companies do not have a digitalization strategy.Digitalization Update 1 Chart

Among respondents, those from the largest multinational brand owners all seem to be focused on enterprise-wide digital transformation—at their headquarters, at least. A common sentiment, as distilled in this comment from a major spirits brand owner in the U.S., is that “our corporate office has a digitalization strategy for the company, but they have not been rolled out yet to the manufacturing sites.”

Tim Brown, principal of packaging consultancy PTIS says that this stands to reason, and tracks with his experience with brand owner clients. “Most brand owners don’t have a litany of IT people focused on the manufacturing side, focused on digitizing their manufacturing infrastructure. There are aspects of CPGs’ general businesses where they have made digital transformation progress, like in ERP systems. But there are more hurdles in manufacturing, and those parts of the business often just aren’t as far along,” says Brown.

“Within manufacturing, brand owners are typically furthest along on the processing side, versus the packaging side,” he adds. “The assets and processes used to make the product typically are ahead of the game in this area, versus the packaging side of their business. The majority of the assets, the capital, is tied up in processing, not packaging. It can be seven to one, even 10 to one in certain companies.”

Meanwhile, when it comes to food, beverage, and pharma, brands are required to be able to track and trace processes down to batch lot levels to be recall-ready. There’s a lot of incentive to place early digital transformation emphasis upstream of packaging, in processing operations within manufacturing sites.

Consider Starbucks. It’s a major retail operation, but also a major coffee roaster and packager. The company is fully digitized around retail, fine-tuned in fact. But the manufacturing [roasting, processing, packaging] side lags retail operations in digitalization. Brown also cited contract manufacturing—less so contract packaging, but along the same lines—as likely having sophisticated digital strategies, compared to brands and CPGs. Their business tends to be more complex, with more varied SKUs and more varied tech stacks as specified by customers.

“I hope we bring forward the same focus on digitalization in manufacturing that we have in the customer/consumer side,” one brand owner respondent replied in the survey.

When focusing on manufacturing, though, survey responses support Brown’s assessment of processing being ahead of packaging operations when it comes to digitalization. A total of 61% of respondents say that manufacturing (processing) will incur the most change at the hands of digitalization. Packaging, sales & marketing, and supply chains trail processing at 27%, 25%, and 24% of respondents reporting, respectively, with no other operation breaking the 20% mark of responses.

“Whether processing or packaging, manufacturing is where most of a brand owners’ capital is located. That’s where the workforce is, and that’s where equipment assets are,” Brown says. After some of the low-hanging fruit on the business side, with ERP, demand planning, and supply chain planning, “I would expect to see manufacturing as high on the list of elements to digitally transform, to make it better and more efficient.”

Where digitalization is making landfall

We asked the 25% of respondents who say their companies have a digital transformation plan, ‘what are your plans’ goals?’ Answers varied, but ‘enhanced flexibility’ was a common sentiment, as were ‘incorporating AI,’ and a desire to ‘streamline information flow and reduce human error.’ But the most common answers revolved around data gathering (first), and data management (second).Digitalization Update 2 Chart

The same sentiments resonated when all respondents were asked what types of operations and activities will be impacted by digital transformation in the coming year.

Data and analytics constituted the runaway favorite among all single-selection answers, with 61% expecting digitalization to impact their data and analytics practices in the coming year.

“Everyone’s trying to get as much data as they can, and clean data, but then what do you do with it? How do make decisions with it? How do you prioritize with it?” mused one brand owner respondent.

Taken together, machine learning and AI were cited as top areas of impact among 71% of respondents, though these are slightly different concepts. Artificial intelligence can apply across an enterprise, where machine learning can be said to be at the manufacturing level, on equipment.

