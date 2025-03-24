If you’ve ever scanned a barcode—chances are you may have at a retail self-checkout—you’ve already met GS1. But at the AIPIA & AWA Smart Packaging World Congress in Amsterdam late last year, it became clear that the humble 1D barcode’s days are numbered.

“We’re not just talking about a new barcode,” said Adriaan Buijs, key account manager, foodservice business development and customer relations for GS1 Netherlands. “This is a call to action to help accelerate the circular economy—and it’s powered by connected packaging.”

Welcome to the world of the GS1 Digital Link.

The Great Migration: From 1D to 2D

By the end of 2027, GS1 expects that retailers globally will be able to scan the new 2D barcode—specifically, the QR Code powered by GS1, which embeds a Digital Link. This is no small feat.

“This isn’t law,” Buijs clarified, “but it’s a global commitment. It’s happening. Every day, new members are signing on.”

Read this related article, “Supply Chain Eyes 2027 for Switch from 1D GTIN to Digital Link 2D Barcodes”

Among early adopters: Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and a growing roster of major retailers. And for good reason.

A Tiny Code with Mighty Potential

“This is not your average QR code,” said Bram Broeks, chief business development and customer relations at GS1 Netherlands, as he walked the audience through a real-world example from a Dutch dairy farm. “This code links you to specifics about the bottle of milk you’re holding—batch number, expiration date, even lactose and protein levels.”

Printed on the lid of each bottle, this 2D barcode isn’t just for checkout. It’s an entry point into a deeper story—one that includes traceability, sustainability, and transparency.





“Five farms in the Netherlands are already using this system,” Broeks added. “It’s our first step toward smarter food labeling—and smarter food decisions.”

Diving Deep into the Digital Link Galaxy

If the GS1 Digital Link sounds complex, that’s because it is—at least under the hood. But Dominique Guinard, VP of innovation at Digimarc and one of the standard’s architects, made the tech feel tangible.

“There are several layers,” he explained. “At first, it was all in one 500-page document—no one was going to read that. So now we’ve broken it up.”

From URL compression (critical for tiny labels in apparel) to resolver chains that find the right data across multiple systems, Digital Link is designed to be both robust and flexible. Even more interesting, it includes a “mini protocol” so apps can request specific information like allergens or nutritional values directly from the link.

Smart Applications, Real-World Impact

Sarah Doery, product lead, technology and data, for CEC-HQ (Connected Experience Consulting), showed how brands are already putting Digital Link to work—from simple dosing instructions for Unilever’s refillable body wash to interactive AR experiences for a limited-edition AI-designed fragrance from Lynx (that’s Axe, for our U.S. readers).

“Brands are seeing scan rates as high as 14% when there’s real consumer value,” said Doery. “That’s huge—especially when you’re selling hundreds of millions of units.”

One standout? Patagonia’s use of serialized Digital Links to slash paper waste. “They cut five hangtags down to one, and saved 77 tons of paper and 350 workdays a year,” Guinard noted. “Plus, they added DPP [Digital Product Passport] information on provenance and sustainability.”

Access, Transparency, and Trust

But Digital Link isn’t just about engagement—it’s about inclusion. Unilever’s adoption of the new AQR (Accessible QR) code, developed with Zappar, offers a lifeline to visually impaired consumers. Through apps like Microsoft Seeing AI or Be My Eyes, users can receive audio descriptions, ingredient lists, and instructions—all from a distance.

In a heartwarming demo video, influencer Lucy Edwards, who became blind at 17, scanned a Coleman’s product and gleefully announced, “Now I can enjoy cooking again.”

Yet with greater access comes greater responsibility.

“There’s real risk if a label links to the wrong data,” cautioned one audience member. “You could amplify errors across the entire supply chain.”

The Road Ahead: Digital Product Passports and Beyond

Europe’s upcoming Digital Product Passport (DPP) regulations will require brands to share granular data—from emissions tied to factory locations to ingredients, sourcing, and end-of-life disposal. GS1 Digital Link offers a path forward.

“This isn’t a nice-to-have anymore,” Doery stressed. “It’s about future-proofing. And the brands that start now will have a competitive edge.”

Retailers are starting to demand it, too. “Seven-Eleven in Southeast Asia, Tesco in the U.K., Woolworths in Australia—they’re already scanning QR at checkout,” she said. “And once a few U.S. giants follow suit, everyone else will have to catch up.”

The Bigger Picture

Will consumers trust what they see when they scan? That’s up to brands. But by layering in authentication, verified data sources, and smart applications like Yuka (which gives food a health score from 0 to 100), GS1’s vision feels not just feasible—but inevitable.

As Guinard put it: “Digital Link isn’t just about scanning a product. It’s about making every product a digital citizen—with a passport, a voice, and a story to tell.” PW