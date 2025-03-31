Lipton’s ‘Phygital’ Journey: ‘From Leaf to Life’

Lipton shares its vision for connected packaging to enhance consumer engagement, educate consumers on product quality and brewing techniques, and collect data for targeted marketing.

Anne Marie Mohan
Mar 31, 2025
Lipton2 Web

With advancements in technology such QR codes, AI, and the metaverse, the line between the physical and digital worlds is becoming less distinct, resulting in more integrated, or “phygital,” experiences. In the brand world, smart packaging is the vehicle for these experiences, offering CPGs unprecedented opportunities for consumer engagement, data collection, and supply chain transparency. However, there are still technological and behavioral challenges to overcome before smart packaging can reach its full potential.

A prime example of this is the journey Lipton Tea & Infusions has embarked upon with its tea packaging, a journey that was shared with attendees at the AIPIA & AWA Smart Packaging World Congress, held in Amsterdam in late 2024.

As Alix Courdier, global head of marketing, technology, and data for Lipton Tea & Infusions, explained, Lipton has some tough challenges to tackle around its product offerings, the most pressing of which is a negative consumer perception. “In a few markets, Lipton is seen as a bad quality product,” he told the audience. “We see this as unfair. We apply the highest standards to our whole supply chain, and we want to make this visible to our consumers.”

In his presentation, “From Leaf to Life: Lipton’s Vison for a Connected, Consumer-Centric Packaging Future,” Courdier shared how Lipton is in the early stages of leveraging smart packaging technology with three goals in mind: to elevate the perceived value of its products, educate consumers on the nuances of tea brewing, and gather data for more effective, targeted media campaigns. 

“The common point for these three initiatives is that they can easily be solved online, but we needed to find a way to link offline and online,” said Courdier. “For us, the solution was an on-pack QR code. The QR code allows us to build trust through transparency, so we can really go over the tea journey, from the moment it was collected to the moment it is consumed.”

Lipton’s vision for connected packaging

The “leaf to cup” capability is not enabled yet, but Courdier explained Lipton’s vision for the feature, using hypothetical 35-year-old female consumer Sarah as an example. “When Sarah picks up a pack of Lipton tea and scans the QR code, she’s instantly transported into the journey from leaf to cup,” he said. “This beautifully designed landing page welcomes her, and she then traces the origins of her tea and meets the farmers who cultivated the tea. She can also watch short videos of the tea fields, maybe in real life see the meticulous process of tea picking and understand the steps we take to obtain the highest quality [product].”

Alix Courdier, global head of marketing, technology, and data for Lipton Tea & InfusionsAlix Courdier, global head of marketing, technology, and data for Lipton Tea & Infusions

This transparency will also include information on Lipton’s commitment to sustainable farming practices, reducing water usage, and minimizing carbon emissions, empowering “Sarah” to make informed choices. Currently, the QR code leads consumers to a landing page that provides generic information on where their tea variety is sourced.

When fully enabled, the digital link will also enhance the consumer experience by educating consumers on different brewing techniques, “for example, green teas should be boiled at 80 degrees Celsius, black teas should be boiled at 100 degrees Celsius,” explained Courdier. “Otherwise, you’re not enjoying the product to its fullest. We really want to be able to explain that to our consumers.”

For Lipton’s internal use, the QR code will enable it to unlock valuable data on its consumers to create a “lookalike” audience—people who have similar characteristics online but that haven’t consumed Lipton’s products yet—and target them along with existing customers. 

‘A virtual circle of data’

The end goal is “a virtual circle of data,” whereby the consumer scans the QR code and links offline and online, the consumer is directed to the landing page, which provides details on the tea journey, Lipton collects consumer data (both anonymous and personally identifiable information [PII]), and the data is used for media (re)targeting (audience creation) and email campaigns, leading to purchase.

As Courdier explained, Lipton’s expectations for the connected experience go beyond transparency and education. It also plans to add features such as personalization and gamification, as well as make the QR code accessible (AQR) so that 2.2 billion blind, partially sighted, and “long-arm brigade” consumers can also use it.

“This is the vision, but while there are a few initiatives going on at Lipton, we are not there yet,” said Courdier.

To conclude his session, Courdier invited attendees—and the industry at large—to collaborate with Lipton to address four challenges. The first, he explained, is related to supply chain integration to bring tea-specific information to consumers. “Ensuring product authenticity and traceability demands innovation,” Courdier said. “We are right now exploring technologies like blockchain to create a transparent supply chain, and we need technology partners to help us develop scalable and secure solutions.”

The second challenge is making the connected packaging accessible to all consumers, through tools such as dynamic text. “We need support in making content accessible to everyone, even those with visual impairments,” Courdier said.

Lipton’s third challenge, he noted, deals with integrating advanced technology without compromising sustainability. “We need innovation, eco-friendly materials, and energy-efficient solutions to ensure every scan supports our sustainability mission,” he said.

And, finally, the last challenge outlined by Courdier was around how to get consumers to engage in repeat scans. “Creating long-term engagement requires a creative approach to keep consumers returning,” he said. “Loyalty programs, dynamic content, and fresh incentives are areas where Lipton can shine.”

In conclusion, Courdier told the audience, some of whom he hoped will be potential partners, “Our vision is ambitious, so we want to innovate together, and we are ready to take some risks to pursue this vision.”  PW

AIPIA Summit Session Snapshot: Key Considerations for Design Professionals in Connected Packaging

Paul Simonet and Ryan Crossland, Experience is Everything

Paul Simonet, founder, Experience is EverythingPaul Simonet, founder, Experience is Everything

·     What is  connected packaging? Connected packaging allows direct consumer engagement via technologies like QR codes, enhancing brand loyalty.

·      Design for engagement. QR codes should seamlessly integrate into packaging design to strengthen brand identity.

·      Creativity through technology. Connected packaging can be creatively interactive, e.g., augmented reality packaging, offering unique consumer experiences.

·      Balancing complexity and function. Multiple codes can serve distinct purposes (info, interaction) without overwhelming the consumer, as long as they add value.

Everything2 Web

·      Sustainability integration. Packaging can communicate sustainability efforts, building brand loyalty through transparency (e.g., supply chain initiatives).

·      Cross-department collaboration. Effective connected packaging requires collaboration across teams (design, supply chain) for a unified strategy and seamless integration.

·      Data for improvement. Analyzing data from consumer interactions (e.g., scan rates) helps refine packaging strategies and increase brand engagement.

·      Future trends. Staying updated on emerging tech and consumer preferences is vital for maintaining innovation in packaging design.  PW

Panelists from l. to r.: Bram Broeks and Adriaan Buijs of GS1 Netherlands, Dominique Guinard, Digimarc, and Sarah Doery, CEC-HQ.
Digital Transformation
GS1's Vision for Connected Packaging Comes into Focus
Sterling Anthony
Digital Transformation
Getting Real About AR Packaging
Screenshot 2025 03 19 At 9 35 53 Am
Digital Transformation
Tootsie Roll Slashes Line Data Analysis Time by 90% with OEE-trained AI Layer
Italian Beverage Technology Expands to the American Market
Sponsor Content
Italian Beverage Technology Expands to the American Market
Machinery Basics
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Equipment
Bagging & Pouching
VIDEO: Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
Beverage Cans Getty Image
Beverage
How OEMs Can Enhance Beverage Packaging Equipment Needs
Beverage packaging company representatives share needs that can be enhanced by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the era before an expected equipment investment increase.
According to SABIC, the lighter weight of the bag coupled with the bio-based polymer results in a 30% lower carbon footprint when calculated against Lamb Weston's previous retail packaging made from 100% fossil-based film. Image courtesy of SABIC.
Bio-based
Used Cooking Oil Powers Lamb Weston's New Potato Bag
At left, Crystal Baylis, director of strategy and engagement at the U.S. Plastics Pact, and, right, Shannon Gordon, COO of Circular.co
Recycling
Rethinking PCR Procurement for a Circular Future
Pod Airpods
Workforce
unPACKed podcast: PepsiCo - Shaping the Future of Packaging
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Sponsor Content
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Discover the latest breakthrough packaging technologies shaping the pharmaceutical sector. This report dives into cutting-edge innovations, from smart containers that enhance patient safety to eco-friendly materials poised to transform the industry's sustainability practices. All from PACK EXPO. Learn how forward-thinking strategies are driving efficiency and redefining what's possible in pharma packaging.
