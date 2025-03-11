Tootsie Roll Slashes Line Data Analysis Time by 90% with OEE-trained AI Layer

Tech-spotting at PACK EXPO Southeast: The confectionery icon can now query & interrogate its live packaging line OEE data via common language prompts within OEE software by OFS. Also by OFS, this new Mavyn AI layer also interprets data & suggests actions.

Matt Reynolds
Mar 11, 2025
To the left, OFS-generated packaging line OEE data is displayed in a dashboard, representing all of Tootsie Roll's production facilities. The Mayvn AI layer appears to the right, allowing common language queries on the OEE data, and offering suggestions for action.
To the left, OFS-generated packaging line OEE data is displayed in a dashboard, representing all of Tootsie Roll's production facilities. The Mayvn AI layer appears to the right, allowing common language queries on the OEE data, and offering suggestions for action.
Webinar by OFS, Tootsie Roll

Confectionery icon Tootsie Roll Industries recently modernized its formerly paper-based production and packaging tracking systems with the inclusion of OFS (Operations Feedback Systems) OEE monitoring software. That was about two years ago. But even more recently--and as we heard today at PACK EXPO Southeast, even more impressive--an all-new AI layer called Mayvn AI, also by OFS, is making even bigger impacts in time savings. Some early returns from OFS's OEE tracking with the interpretative and predictive Mayvn AI layer, as reported by Eric Bader, manager of Manufacturing Systems at Tootsie Roll: 

  • ﻿﻿Increased the number and seniority of people in the business engaging with operational efficiency information.
  • ﻿﻿Streamlined meeting structures and ability to focus on what matters.
  • Reduced data analysis times by over 90%.

Live today at PACK EXPO, OFS's Ben Wearing, North American general manager, explains and demonstrates in this brief video:

Earlier move to digital OEE tracking

For 31 years, Bader, relied on manual processes to monitor production records, efficiency, and downtime. The traditional approach limited the company's ability to access real-time data and insights necessary for optimizing operations.

"We were completely paper-based in tracking our production records, our efficiency, downtime reasons, et cetera," says Bader. The need for a more efficient system became apparent, prompting the company to explore digital solutions.

The introduction of OFS was only the beginning of Tootsie Roll's transformation. Initially implemented as a trial, OFS was rolled out to two of the company's five plants, with plans to expand further. The impact was immediate and significant. "Within the first three months, [we saw] almost a 28% improvement in our OEE," Bader says. This improvement was attributed to the newfound ability to access and analyze data that was previously unattainable.

The implementation of OFS provided Tootsie Roll with critical insights into various aspects of their operations. Key data points such as downtime frequency, mean time between failures, and the impact of changeovers became accessible. "Meantime between failure was a key data point for us once we discovered it via OFS," Eric Bader says, emphasizing the value of these insights in driving operational improvements.After analyzing OEE data, Mayvn AI answers the common language query and prescribes corrective action.After analyzing OEE data, Mayvn AI answers the common language query and prescribes corrective action.

AI layer accelerates progress

Building on the success of OFS, Tootsie Roll integrated Mayvn AI, a new, complementary tool that further enhanced data accessibility and usability. Bader describes Mayvn AI as a tool that "makes it so much easier for the C-suite people as well as for the guys on the shop floor to get at data." This ease of access allowed for engagement across all levels of the organization, from the CEO to the shop floor workers.

The combination of OFS and Mayvn not only streamlined data retrieval but also reduced the time required to mine for information. Eric highlighted that "the reduction in time is unbelievable," underscoring the efficiency gains achieved through digital transformation. Moreover, Maven's ability to guide users in data mining efforts further simplified the process, enabling informed decision-making.

“There are things we ‘knew’ were an issue, but Mayvn AI validates and quickly gives us data to be able to effectively demonstrate the impact of those issues,” says Eric Bader, Manufacturing Systems Manager at Tootsie Roll Industries," Bader says. “We’ve seen all levels of our team use Mayvn from our COO to VPs right through to the factory floor. The speed at which it can give us concrete, actionable data and its prompting suggestions to dive deeper into that have been particularly useful. It also supports our wider vision to leverage data mining and analysis to improve our operations.”

Tootsie Roll's journey from a paper-based system, to a digital solution, and most recently to an AI-supercharged monitoring system demonstrates that artificial intelligence can accelerate even the most current OEE tech. Meanwhile, the company's experience demonstrates how existing digital tools, when paired with even newer AIs, can provide valuable insights, enhance operational efficiency, and facilitate strategic decision-making across a CPG's entire enterprise. PW

Companies in this article
Operations Feedback Systems (OFS), and Mayvn AI
AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
Recommended
AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Financial Justification Strategies
Recommended
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Financial Justification Strategies
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Related Stories
Alex Shikany, EVP of A3 – Association for Advancing Automation
Digital Transformation
The Future of Automation Sees Greater Human and Machine Collaboration
Packaging Equipment AI Copilot Assistant
Digital Transformation
Survey: AI Chat-enabled Packaging Machine Copilots to the Rescue?
Inx Ink 1
Digital Transformation
INX Completes Investment in AssetWatch
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Sponsor Content
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Machinery Basics
View More »
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Equipment
Bagging & Pouching
VIDEO: Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
Pack Expo
PMMI News
Industry Leaders Converge as PACK EXPO Southeast 2025 Delivers a Standout Show
Strong attendance and dynamic engagement define the success of inaugural event.
Screenshot 2025 03 12 At 7 16 32 Pm
Workforce
Video: As Prospector Popcorn Scales Up, Leadership Eyes Automation At PACK EXPO Southeast
To the left, OFS-generated packaging line OEE data is displayed in a dashboard, representing all of Tootsie Roll's production facilities. The Mayvn AI layer appears to the right, allowing common language queries on the OEE data, and offering suggestions for action.
Digital Transformation
Tootsie Roll Slashes Line Data Analysis Time by 90% with OEE-trained AI Layer
Matt Tye, post-production manager, Killer Brownie
Conveying & accumulation
Video: Fast-growing Killer Brownie on the Hunt for Conveyors, Accumulation
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Sponsor Content
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Hiring remains a major challenge in packaging, with 78% struggling to fill unskilled roles and 84% lacking experienced workers. As automation grows, companies must rethink hiring and training. Download the full report for key insights.
Download Now
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
What's in store for CPGs in 2025 and beyond? Packaging World editors explore the survey responses from 118 brand owners, CPG, and FMCG Packaging World readers for its new Annual Outlook Report.
Download
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
Products
20240716 093731
Liquid-Filled Nonwoven Tubs
Pack Air overcame challenges of manipulating liquid-filled tubs through a Right Angle Transfer system using Passive On belts for continuous 180-degree product reorientation.
Paper Pallet Wrapping Machines
Advanced Carton Closer
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Craft Brew 2025
Craft Brew 2025
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2025
Jan/Feb 2025
Packaging World PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
Packaging World Resource Guide 2025
Resource Guide 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Enticement Images 1200x628 Pw Robotics 3 Ebook 2025
Robotics
Expert Strategies for Robotics Success
1120 Pw Aor Sustainability
Sustainable Packaging
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
1119 Pw Aor Automation
Robotics
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
1121 Pw Aor Workforce
Workforce
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
View More »