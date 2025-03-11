Confectionery icon Tootsie Roll Industries recently modernized its formerly paper-based production and packaging tracking systems with the inclusion of OFS (Operations Feedback Systems) OEE monitoring software. That was about two years ago. But even more recently--and as we heard today at PACK EXPO Southeast, even more impressive--an all-new AI layer called Mayvn AI, also by OFS, is making even bigger impacts in time savings. Some early returns from OFS's OEE tracking with the interpretative and predictive Mayvn AI layer, as reported by Eric Bader, manager of Manufacturing Systems at Tootsie Roll:

﻿﻿Increased the number and seniority of people in the business engaging with operational efficiency information.

﻿﻿Streamlined meeting structures and ability to focus on what matters.

Reduced data analysis times by over 90%.

Live today at PACK EXPO, OFS's Ben Wearing, North American general manager, explains and demonstrates in this brief video:

Earlier move to digital OEE tracking

For 31 years, Bader, relied on manual processes to monitor production records, efficiency, and downtime. The traditional approach limited the company's ability to access real-time data and insights necessary for optimizing operations.

"We were completely paper-based in tracking our production records, our efficiency, downtime reasons, et cetera," says Bader. The need for a more efficient system became apparent, prompting the company to explore digital solutions.

The introduction of OFS was only the beginning of Tootsie Roll's transformation. Initially implemented as a trial, OFS was rolled out to two of the company's five plants, with plans to expand further. The impact was immediate and significant. "Within the first three months, [we saw] almost a 28% improvement in our OEE," Bader says. This improvement was attributed to the newfound ability to access and analyze data that was previously unattainable.

The implementation of OFS provided Tootsie Roll with critical insights into various aspects of their operations. Key data points such as downtime frequency, mean time between failures, and the impact of changeovers became accessible. "Meantime between failure was a key data point for us once we discovered it via OFS," Eric Bader says, emphasizing the value of these insights in driving operational improvements.

AI layer accelerates progress

Building on the success of OFS, Tootsie Roll integrated Mayvn AI, a new, complementary tool that further enhanced data accessibility and usability. Bader describes Mayvn AI as a tool that "makes it so much easier for the C-suite people as well as for the guys on the shop floor to get at data." This ease of access allowed for engagement across all levels of the organization, from the CEO to the shop floor workers.

The combination of OFS and Mayvn not only streamlined data retrieval but also reduced the time required to mine for information. Eric highlighted that "the reduction in time is unbelievable," underscoring the efficiency gains achieved through digital transformation. Moreover, Maven's ability to guide users in data mining efforts further simplified the process, enabling informed decision-making.

“There are things we ‘knew’ were an issue, but Mayvn AI validates and quickly gives us data to be able to effectively demonstrate the impact of those issues,” says Eric Bader, Manufacturing Systems Manager at Tootsie Roll Industries," Bader says. “We’ve seen all levels of our team use Mayvn from our COO to VPs right through to the factory floor. The speed at which it can give us concrete, actionable data and its prompting suggestions to dive deeper into that have been particularly useful. It also supports our wider vision to leverage data mining and analysis to improve our operations.”

Tootsie Roll's journey from a paper-based system, to a digital solution, and most recently to an AI-supercharged monitoring system demonstrates that artificial intelligence can accelerate even the most current OEE tech. Meanwhile, the company's experience demonstrates how existing digital tools, when paired with even newer AIs, can provide valuable insights, enhance operational efficiency, and facilitate strategic decision-making across a CPG's entire enterprise. PW