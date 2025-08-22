Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas this September
Experience a breakthrough in packaging & processing and transform your business with solutions from 2,300 suppliers spanning all industries.

Material Innovations Seek to Close the Loop

At the 2025 Packaging Recycling Summit, speakers share how they’re tackling the tricky balance between performance and recyclability in new packaging materials, including barrier coatings for paper, molded fiber bottles, and PCR stretch film.

Anne Marie Mohan
Aug 22, 2025
Marissa Lundberg, VP of national accounts for Group O
Marissa Lundberg, VP of national accounts for Group O
PMMI Media Group

As EPR reporting ramps up, design teams are feeling the pressure to create packaging that doesn’t just perform, but also aligns with recovery systems and circularity goals. At the 2025 Packaging Recycling Summit in Dallas, a number of speakers shared how they’re refining materials, improving performance, and reducing environmental impacts across both primary and secondary packaging.

One material category that has been attracting growing attention is paper. Consumers overwhelmingly view paper as more sustainable, but its application in packaging design remains limited by performance barriers. “Honestly, it’s a dust cover,” said Guido Kollbach, business director, packaging adhesives at Henkel Corp. “It holds flour in the kitchen, and that’s about it.”

Guido Kollbach, business director, packaging adhesives for Henkel Corp.Guido Kollbach, business director, packaging adhesives for Henkel Corp.PMMI Media Group

Unless enhanced with functional barriers, paper cannot withstand grease, moisture, or oxygen exposure, which makes it problematic for applications such as frozen foods, snacks, and liquids. To address this, Henkel has developed adhesive and coating systems that enable paper to take on properties traditionally delivered by plastic films or laminates. These barrier technologies help maintain freshness and shelf life while still allowing paper to be processed in fiber recovery systems.

“There’s no silver bullet,” Kollbach said. “But we have made big progress in combining functional performance and recyclability.” The goal is to replace complex multilayer structures with mono-material or recyclable alternatives without sacrificing the packaging’s role in product protection or user experience.

Screenshot 2025 08 06 At 7 40 01 PmEcoglogic Brands

That balance between functionality and recyclability is also central to ongoing work at Ecologic Brands, a Jabil company. John Hursey, senior director, described how the company’s molded fiber bottle was designed to help move paper-based packaging closer to what he called the “holy grail.” In this case, that means a fiber-based structure that holds liquids or semi-liquids, reduces plastic use, and performs on par with traditional formats in terms of usability, shelf impact, and recyclability.

Ecologic’s solution features a rigid outer shell made from 100% recycled paper and a thin PET liner that is 70% lighter than standard HDPE. The two components can be separated by consumers and recycled in their respective material streams. “It’s a great story, if we can get consumers to separate the packaging,” Hursey said. If not separated, the overall plastic content is still far lower than a conventional plastic bottle.

 

  Read the related Annual Outlook Report on Sustainability, “Consumer Demand for Recyclability Leads to Paperization”

 

 

While separation remains a hurdle, the hybrid format demonstrates a gradual approach to innovation. “It’s not going to be a revolution,” Hursey added. “It’s going to be an evolution. Every day, people like us are trying to make that better.”

Beyond the primary package, brands are also looking closely at upstream materials that never reach the consumer but still have a significant environmental footprint. One of the most impactful examples came from Marissa Lundberg, VP of national accounts, packaging and sustainability at Group O, who detailed a packaging redesign project with a major food manufacturer. The goal was to replace a virgin resin-based stretch film—already optimized by Group O for load stability and efficiency—with a version made from 30% PCR.

Screenshot 2025 08 06 At 7 40 43 PmGroup O

The team tested the PCR stretch film across 42 lines in 11 production facilities. Test conditions included a wide range of pallet loads, wrap patterns, film gauges, and equipment. Despite the change in material, the film maintained its performance and durability across all scenarios. “It actually outperformed expectations,” Lundberg said. “It was more consistent than we anticipated, even on older lines.”

The environmental benefits were significant. The switch resulted in a 21% reduction in CO2 emissions, 30% less fossil fuel use, and 30% less water consumption. These outcomes were modeled across the various plant locations and production volumes. Cost neutrality was also achieved, and in 10 of the 11 sites, the PCR film delivered savings compared to the virgin baseline. “This is a significant improvement, especially when you consider this one change implemented across multiple sites can dramatically reduce Scope 3 emissions at scale,” Lundberg said.

Importantly, the PCR film was compatible with existing post-use processes. The used stretch film could be baled, washed, and returned to resin form, creating a closed-loop system without requiring major changes in equipment or operations.  PW

Companies in this article
Henkel Adhesive Technologies
EcoLogic
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Related Stories
Agilyx
Recycling
Agilyx ASA Reports Styrenyx Analysis Shows CO2 Emission Reductions
John Hewitt, SVP, packaging and sustainability and state affairs for the Consumer Brands Assn. (CBA)
Recycling
Closing the Loop: Molecular Recycling's Role in Sustainable Packaging
Stora Enso
Recycling
Stora Enso’s Billion-euro Investment in Renewable Packaging
Stutz Packing: How a Co-Packer Rolled Out ERP — Without the Chaos
Sponsor Content
Stutz Packing: How a Co-Packer Rolled Out ERP — Without the Chaos
Machinery Basics
View More »
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
View More »
Top Stories
Marissa Lundberg, VP of national accounts for Group O
Recycling
Material Innovations Seek to Close the Loop
At the 2025 Packaging Recycling Summit, speakers share how they’re tackling the tricky balance between performance and recyclability in new packaging materials, including barrier coatings for paper, molded fiber bottles, and PCR stretch film.
Power Hydration has launched its alkaline water brand in California in a PET bottle featuring Origin’s PET cap, a closure designed for full recyclability along with the bottle.
Containers & Closures
Water Brand is First to Commercialize PET Bottle Cap
Students demonstrate their invention at the Future Innovators Robotics Showcase at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023.
Workforce
Students Step into the Spotlight at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025
Featured Photo
Reusable/Returnable
Video Show & Tell: Inside Clean Cult’s Redesign for Refill and Reuse
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Hiring remains a major challenge in packaging, with 78% struggling to fill unskilled roles and 84% lacking experienced workers. As automation grows, companies must rethink hiring and training. Download the full report for key insights.
Download Now
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Discover the latest breakthrough packaging technologies shaping the pharmaceutical sector. This report dives into cutting-edge innovations, from smart containers that enhance patient safety to eco-friendly materials poised to transform the industry’s sustainability practices. All from PACK EXPO. Learn how forward-thinking strategies are driving efficiency and redefining what’s possible in pharma packaging.
Learn More
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Products
A Coastal Manufacturing mechanical floor load bin dumper
Coastal Manufacturing to Exhibit at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025
First-time exhibitor to showcase their sanitary mechanical floor-load bin dumper, custom bag takeaway conveyor with integrated metal detector, and an example of its solid frame platform design.
HMC Products to Showcase the IMTN5 Pouchmaster HFFS in Booth W-1134 at PACK EXPO 2025
Hot Melt Adhesive for PET Bottle Labeling
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PELV Showcase 2025
PELV Showcase 2025
Packaging World September 2025
September 2025
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
Packaging World May/Jun 2025
May/Jun 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
1133 Pw Cartoning
Cartoning
Researched List: Fast Changeover Cartoning Equipment
Pmg Power Processing
Trends
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Filling Capping Ebook 2025
Filling, Capping & Closing
Master Filling & Capping Equipment Selection
Pw Mono Material Barrier Puches Hero
Recycling
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
View More »