Automation and Robotics: Workforce Driving Adoption, Restraint

According to a Packaging World Survey, CPGs are paradoxically either adding or not adding automation and robotics for very similar predictable reasons.

Sean Riley
Feb 5, 2025
Annual Outlook Report - Automation and Robotics
onurdongel via Getty Images

The results of our Packaging World reader survey of CPGs on automation and robotics could be combined with our workforce survey in that staffing issues are a running theme throughout the collected data.

First things first, however, according to those surveyed, companies are very interested in adding automation and robotics. Almost two-thirds of respondents (65%) indicated they would add automation equipment, cobots, or robotics to their packaging operations in the coming year. Two of the strongest reasons cited for adding the new technology center around labor issues.A&r Aor Chart 1

In fact, the number one reason in favor of adding automation equipment by far, with 61% of respondents, was reducing the cost of labor/good ROI case. Automation and robotics have evolved to the point where operations can justify to the C-suite that it is more cost-effective over the long term to add automation vs. the high cost of labor or, as 33% indicated, the difficulty in finding labor to start with. In a workforce crisis that has reached epidemic levels, automation is being highlighted by CPGs as a leading solution.

   Read this ebook for a fresh outlook on Rethinking Robotics for Packaging Operations.

Rick Rice, controls engineer/project manager for Crest Foods, evaluated the survey data and was not shocked by the correlation between adding automation and robotics and workforce issues.

“I’m not at all surprised by the results,” Rice says. “The workforce simply did not come back after the pandemic. The diminished labor pool seems to be the justification needed to make [adding automation and robotics] happen.”

Jackson Hume of Territorial Seed Company echoes Rice’s sentiments when Hume completed the survey, adding that the increase in innovation in automation and robotics, coupled with labor shortages, makes their addition all but inevitable.   

 Automation New 3 Chart   

Making it Better/Safer for the Workforce

We would be remiss if we didn’t add that speed/throughput and volume was the second strongest reason for adding automation, coming in at 34%. Still, we feel that, and we may be editorializing too much here, that is more of a typical response, as we have found through decades of covering the packaging industry, that most capital equipment purchases are made with an aim towards improving output.

“Reducing cost and adding speed to a production line has always been a good thing,” Rice says.

The next two most common survey responses, each with 27% of respondents in favor, provide more insight into the workforce tie-in. The first indicates a desire to add automation equipment to improve safety, highlighting ergonomics and risk assessment, and the second concerns improving repeatability/accuracy and precision. 

“When we had a large labor pool, it was easy to throw people at [end-of-line palletizing, for example], but a smaller workforce means we have to keep the skilled folks on the primary packaging end of the line,” says Rice.

Survey respondent Miquel Mendez of Coca-Cola also highlighted palletizing in particular as an area where planned automation will increase worker safety by eliminating the need for them to do those repetitive tasks. Fellow survey respondent Jeff Kes from Whisker also saw potential in added automation by expanding how it could reallocate current labor by taking it off end-of-line operations.

These responses align with the three Ds often associated as critical factors in implementing robotics and automation: Dull, Dirty, and Dangerous. Operators in a packaging facility are human. They get fatigued and bored and experience wear and tear from physical activities. This can put them in danger and create a situation where their accuracy can wane from hours of repeating the same uninteresting task. By automating these tasks, the worker is physically and mentally preserved while allowing companies to move the labor to more inviting jobs that stimulate the mind. It’s not a giant leap to determine that a more engaged worker is likelier to like his job and less likely to leave, improving retention rates.   

As a senior engineer at Procter & Gamble, Ervin Hardee has seen automation enter the packaging sphere and improve exponentially over the past two decades. In his opinion, these improvements are major contributors to the survey results. 

Methodology

In the inaugural Annual Outlook Report, PMMI Media Group editors reveal, analyze, interpret, and discuss with experts results of the first-ever Packaging World Annual Outlook Report. The undertaking represents a wide-ranging, big-picture view of the most impactful topics and issues faced by brand owners, consumer- packaged goods (CPG) companies, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, and food and beverage manufacturers and packagers.

Over the course of July, August, and September 2024, editors developed, pressure-tested with CPG experts, and deployed five distinct email surveys. Containing only eight to 10 questions each, these surveys aimed to bring into sharp relief the nuanced features of what to expect from in packaging over the coming year. The surveys were sent to equally portioned segments of PW’s CPG readership, on these five pillar topics:

  • Sustainability—88 respondents
  • Automation & Robotics—118 respondents
  • Workforce—79 respondents
  • E-comm & D2C—118 respondents
  • Digitalization—96 respondents

A sixth topic and pillar of the Annual Outlook Report, on the topic of contract packaging, piggybacked off survey results gathered and analyzed by PMMI’s Business Intelligence, released in October 2024’s “Contract Packaging & Manufacturing: Drivers of Machinery Investments.” From the wider results of that report, we narrowed our focus to the specific voices of brand owners, and their sustained interest in contract packaging services.

