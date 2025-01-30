NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Discover packaging & processing solutions for all industries at the all-new PACK EXPO Southeast in Atlanta, GA, March 10-12, 2025

ECOS and Garrett Brands Find Flexibility and Labor Advantages in RaaS

Representatives from an eco-friendly cleaning product manufacturer and an iconic popcorn brand discuss their experiences with Formic's Robots as a Service (RaaS) and other automation solutions.

Christopher Smith
Jan 30, 2025
Formic Standard Industrial Palletizer
The above image shows one of Formic's standard industrial palletizers, a popular choice amongst manufacturers.
Image provided by Formic

Automation can be an effective way for manufacturers to keep up with product demand, save costs and labor, and improve efficiency. These benefits and more are what representatives from ECOS, a California-based eco-friendly cleaning product manufacturer, and Garrett Brands, the company behind Chicago’s Garrett Popcorn Shops and Frango Chocolates, highlighted during Formic’s Automation Showcase in Woodridge, Illinois on Jan. 23.

Formic is a provider of Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) automation for U.S. manufacturers. The company collaborated with the Chicagoland Food & Beverage Network to bring together several packaging and processing companies to late January’s event.

Mike Martini, quality director at ECOS, started by giving other brands a look inside his company’s process of adopting and scaling Formic’s automation machinery.

Martini began by describing the challenges that led ECOS to consider automation.

“Every one of our facilities has at least one, maybe two lines of producing a 50-lb container of laundry soap continuously for at least one shift, some two shifts. After the pandemic, we struggled [to hire], and the [employees] we did hire, we struggled communicating with,” Martini said to the group of company representatives attending the showcase.

Martini further explained that ECOS dealt with some employees having back injuries from heavy lifting. The company had a policy for employees to change positions every hour to prevent ailments, but automating the task would help improve safety and efficiency.

ECOS asked Formic for a recommendation, and renting an industrial palletizer seemed to be a strong fit for the cleaning product manufacturer.

Companies in this article
Formic
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Related Stories
Formic Robot Usage Hours
Robotics
Formic Continues To Accelerate Robot Usage Growth in 2024 with 200k Production Hours
20250212 Pw Epson Website 32 Banner
Robotics
Automation 301: Best Practices to Improve Key Steps in Your Automation Process
Cmes
Robotics
CMES Robotics to Showcase AI-Powered Depalletizing Solutions at PACK EXPO 2024
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Sponsor Content
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Machinery Basics
View More »
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal (HFFS) machines
Flexibles
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
Packaging Equipment AI Copilot Assistant
Digital Transformation
Survey: AI Chat-enabled Packaging Machine Copilots to the Rescue?
New research from PMMI Media Group shows an appetite among CPGs for changing the way operators and technicians interact with machines on the plant floor. Is it time for packaging and processing equipment to come with a ChatGPT-style interface?
Formic Standard Industrial Palletizer
Robotics
ECOS and Garrett Brands Find Flexibility and Labor Advantages in RaaS
From left: By exsenz on 99designs by Vista; by Sasha999 on 99designs by Vista; and label by nestorson on 99designs by Vista. Photos courtesy of 99designs by Vista.
Package Design
Four Trends Shaping Beer and Wine Design in 2025
Carmine's Sauce Jars With EEASY Lids
Contract Packaging
Carmine’s Adopts Accessible Packaging Lid for Pasta Sauces
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Sponsor Content
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
In this e-book, you’ll learn key considerations for vertical and horizontal f/f/s and how to choose between premade bags and an f/f/s system. Plus, discover the pitfalls to avoid on bagging machinery projects.
download
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
INTRODUCING! The Latest Trends for All Industries at PACK EXPO Southeast
The exciting new PACK EXPO Southeast 2025 unites all vertical markets in one dynamic hub, generating more innovative answers to your production challenges. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity for your business!
REGISTER FOR $30!
INTRODUCING! The Latest Trends for All Industries at PACK EXPO Southeast
Products
Precision Hinge
Precision Hinges
JW Winco's GN 7580 precision hinges are wear-resistant and deliver extreme precision.
BellatRx Inc. Introduces Comprehensive SLAs to Elevate Customer Experience and Reliability
Fiber-Based Transparent Tape Backing
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2025
Jan/Feb 2025
Packaging World PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
Packaging World Resource Guide 2025
Resource Guide 2025
Packaging World Nov/Dec 2024
Nov/Dec 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Enticement 600x400 300 Dpi Digital Intel Report 1124
Workforce
Unlocking Potential: The Connected Workforce Explained
Flexible Packaging E Book Hero Shot Full
Flexibles
Flexible Packaging e-book
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
View More »