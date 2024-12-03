PMMI ProSource – Start Your Search
Rockwell Automation’s FactoryTalk Design Studio Adds Generative AI Copilot

A small language model (SLM) AI integration with Rockwell's Design Studio develops patterns, writes ladder logic & inputs parameters around processes like filling or case packing. Operators interact with, refine and add smart objects to improve processes.

Matt Reynolds
Dec 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 03 At 5 22 29 Pm

Rockwell has expanded its FactoryTalk Design Studio software-as-a-service design software with a new generative AI Copilot, developed in partnership with Microsoft. The latest feature, powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, enables controls engineers to use natural language prompts for tasks like product guidance, code and ladder logic generation, code and ladder logic explanations, and troubleshooting, making system-design faster and more intuitive. Accessible through a web browser without downloads or installations, FactoryTalk Design Studio with AI Copilot provides a collaborative, multi-user environment with integrated version control and is continuously updated with new capabilities to enhance productivity and efficiency in industrial automation system design.

“Think about the proliferation of large language AI models like ChatGPT and the like. What if CPGs can now make use of natural language prompts to accelerate the process of building ladder logic as a controls engineer? That’s what Design Studio Copilot is trying to achieve,” said Chris Barnes at PACK EXPO International, just before Automation Fair. “Think about the workforce issues companies face, and think about new people having to rapidly come up to speed with what the code base is all about. And then think about them writing the code and optimizing a code base. It’s really a step change in the way controls engineers can do their day-to-day tasks.”

   Read more about a real-world application of LogixAI Smart Fill in a Unilever application, where predictive analytics, rather than downstream QC via checkweighing, helped to narrow the filling target window and reduce giveaway by 50%, also reducing scrap for underfills. 

Rockwell Automation
