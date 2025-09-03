Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Radienz Living Adopts Paperboard Carton for Laundry Pods

Radienz Living and GPI will debut an all-paper, child-resistant carton for laundry pods, aiming to cut plastic, boost pallet efficiency, and meet safety standards in club-store and perhaps e-commerce channels.

Matt Reynolds
Sep 3, 2025
Interior view of the CleanClose carton showing the specialty fold-and-glue structure and audible “click” closure for child resistance.
Graphic Packaging International

Laundry detergent pods impose a handful of unique requirements from their packaging systems. They require structural strength through the supply chain and distribution, to protect sometimes fragile pod product often containing viscous liquids or gels. They need certified child resistance for the home since the colorful pods can resemble candy to youngsters. At the same time, seniorsperhaps  arthritic or with a similar conditionstill need to be able to easily open the package to access the pods. And of course, recyclability at end of life is becoming both a consumer and a retailer demand. 

Plastic (PET and HDPE) tubs and multilayer flexible pouches have been the standard way to check many of those boxes. Radienz Living, a North American contract manufacturer and packager and private-label supplier of pods, is pursuing a recyclable paperboard alternative developed with Graphic Packaging International (GPI). 

The two companies developed CleanClose, a paperboard carton incorporating GPI’s ChildBlock closure. The package is certified child-resistant under U.S. 16 CFR 1700.20 and designed to be recyclable in curbside paper streams. For launch, the format targets club-store counts—roughly 70 to 150 pods—and is intended to merchandise directly from pallets with minimal added protective material. 

Radienz splits its production between private-label and contract manufacturing/packaging customers and does not sell its own house brands.

“This particular box was designed mostly with the club store size retail market in mind,” Pascanik says. “There are some brands and retail customers in other channels that might use something close to that, but the first priority was those club customers.”

He adds that distribution testing and palletization were central from the start. “We beat this box up any way you can imagine, to ensure that, yes, it can survive even the most challenging supply chains.”CleanClose paperboard carton with ChildBlock child-resistant closure, designed for large-count laundry pods in club-store channels.CleanClose paperboard carton with ChildBlock child-resistant closure, designed for large-count laundry pods in club-store channels.Graphic Packaging International

Material, printing, and closure

According to GPI, the structure is based on its PaceSetter recycled paperboard in a litho-laminated construction with a recycled-fiber top sheet. Box compression testing indicates the finished pack withstands more than 500 lb of top-load force; earlier public materials described it as designed to withstand 400 lb. Together, those points frame the strength platform used for club-store handling.

The pack uses offset lithography on the laminated top sheet, with aqueous inks and top coatings to maintain curbside recyclability. Building on prior experience with liquid pods in Europe, GPI notes, it eliminated specialty barrier treatments; the standard aqueous coating on the litho-laminated structure was used instead, deemed sufficient for the laundry pod use case. Press materials indicate the format is pre-qualified as “Widely Recyclable” under How2Recycle.

