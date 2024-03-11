What CPA Has Been Doing for You

This content was written and submitted by the supplier. It has only been modified to comply with this publication’s space and style.

Another Successful CPA ENGAGE Event

CPA wrapped another successful ENGAGE, The Contract Packaging and Manufacturing Experience, event in Orlando, FL, from February 20-22, 2024. The event kicked off with a fun casino night social event and the educational portion of ENGAGE began with keynote speaker Doug Powell, VP global commercialization, Reynolds Consumer Products, speaking on “The Future of Supply Chains and its Impact on Contract Manufacturing” and a timely economics forecast report from ITR. The days were filled with interactive panel discussions, networking events and personal development sessions. The event ended with a tour of Tompkins Robotics, a packaging robotics company. We look forward to seeing everyone in Clearwater, FL next February 4-6 for ENGAGE 2025!

CPA State of the Industry

The latest CPA State of the Industry Report was released to the public at the end of 2023. The report examines the trends, challenges, and the opportunities in the contract packaging and manufacturing industry and has been the leading data source for contract packagers and manufacturers since 2008. The report can be purchased at www.contractpackagingreport.com and CPA members can request their complimentary Executive Summary.

CPA Expands their Regional Events

With the tremendous success of the joint CPA and Chicagoland Food & Beverage Network last year, the two have planned a return to the Frain Headquarters in Carol Stream, IL on June 14, 2024. The event is entitled “Charting a Path for Success: Navigating Tomorrow’s Technology and Its Impact on CPG Manufacturing,” and features speakers, sessions, and networking between brands and contract manufacturers and packagers, with a focus on the future of technology in manufacturing and where it is leading the industry.

Busy Spring Planned for CPA at Industry Trade Shows

CPA started 2024 at the Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas, NV in January. The show was busier than ever, and many leads were collected. In March, CPA headed to Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA and PACK EXPO East in Philadelphia, PA. The shows were busy with more members volunteering and showing off their capabilities in CPA’s towers.