New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Flexibility Leads Co-packer to a Decade of Success

As Bullseye Packaging celebrates its 10-year anniversary at its location in Calgary, Alberta.The co-packer claims flexibility and an eye on customer needs has led to its success.

Melissa Griffen
Nov 29, 2023
Bullseye Packaging celebrates its 10-year anniversary at its location in Calgary, Alberta
Bullseye Packaging celebrates its 10-year anniversary at its location in Calgary, Alberta

Bullseye Packaging Services, founded by Stephen Peters 15 years ago in Chilliwack, British Columbia, began with the intent to fill a gap in secondary co-packing services for the food and beverage industry in Western Canada, later opening a second location in Calgary, Alberta, in 2013.

Stephen Peters, president and founder of Bullseye Packaging Services.Stephen Peters, president and founder of Bullseye Packaging Services.Specializing in mixed packs, variety packs, and pallet displays, they operate in the liquor industry, handling beers, RTDs, and non-alcoholic beverages. Bullseye, audited for food safety and licensed for liquor and food handling, extends its services to retail and B2B segments, including clean non-food items like those of a customer selling business technology solutions & active lifestyle consumer technology products.

Bullseye works on hundreds of orders per month and several million finished cases in various sizes each year with clients who have been coming to them for over 15 years as well as new clients.

This Canadian co-packer has sought to better serve customer demand and consumer trends by seamlessly combining specialization with versatility and flexibility, and claims it owes its success to these attributes.

Flexibility in variety packs

Rather than turning to automated systems, Bullseye relies on a dedicated and well-trained workforce.Rather than turning to automated systems, Bullseye relies on a dedicated and well-trained workforce.Rather than turning to automated systems, Bullseye relies on a dedicated and well-trained workforce. Eira Braun-Labossiere, customer care leader at Bullseye, says this allows the co-packer to handle variety packs faster as there is no machine changeover time to hold the process. “There’s a strong focus on training line managers to ensure the transition process between projects goes smoothly,” she says.

Bullseye works with a range of pack sizes in a variety of carton types, which can have any mix of drink flavors under a single SKU. Variety beverage packs can also include non-edible objects, such as a beanbag toss game incorporated into a beer carton, packs of socks and gloves, and more. The co-packer also works with many variety pack beverage products that are placed into trays and require bundle wrapping.Eira Braun-Labossiere, customer care leader at Bullseye Packaging Services.Eira Braun-Labossiere, customer care leader at Bullseye Packaging Services.

E-commerce and services to emerging brands

Other flexible services Bullseye has incorporated are order fulfillment, storage and e-commerce. Bullseye keeps an inventory of hundreds of SKUs of technology products specifically for e-commerce and provides pick and pack fulfilment. The client allows Bullseye access to its e-commerce software and the co-packer gets them ready for UPS pickup.

The co-packer’s Recurve Solutions division specifically caters to Bullseye’s smaller clients as a support system for lacking staff and warehouse space. This service is designed to help the customers grow their brand with Bullseye as their support. Recurve holds all the same licensing and is run by the same management team at Bullseye, only it has no minimum order quantity requirement.

   How the Pandemic Changed CPG and CM/CP Packaging Relationship

An emphasis on quality

Braun-Labossiere emphasizes the importance of being realistic and transparent with clients about any problems that may arise in order to find a timely resolution. Timelines must also be communicated to avoid compromises to the quality of the product and its packaging. Such communication can build a true partnership with customers, one that takes on a holistic approach of give and take and growth, looking at the “long game” rather than each contract as it comes.

“It's in everyone's best interest if we just take a clear and honest look at what can be possible. Our team is not willing to compromise and rush through things, as it can create issues,” says Braun-Labossiere.

Bullseye checks in with its customers throughout a project to make sure they are happy with the progress and look of packaging as well as to give them the opportunity to participate and feel in control. This also gives the co-packer the opportunity to point out flaws in the printing or structure so the customer can connect with its suppliers for a solution.

Braun-Labossiere counsels against shortcuts and price gouging to undercut competition. Rather, a co-packer should differentiate itself by charging a fair, sustainable price that will allow it to fulfill orders and pay employees and which makes sense for client budgets. Price gouging will inevitably lead to cutting corners to stay afloat and thus a decrease in quality, she says.

   Characteristics of Companies That Have Successfully Navigated Labor Shortages

Companies in this article
Bullseye Packaging Services
Related Stories
Puvak Covid19 5f19a9347f94f
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
How the Pandemic Changed CPG and CM/CP Packaging Relationships
Eric New
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Day and Temp Labor Agencies, And Their Clients, Face Legal Changes
Relocalize 1 Sustainable Packaging
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Grocer Pilots Autonomous Micro-Factory for More Sustainable Ice
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Top Stories
Packaging Recycling Summit
PMMI News
The Packaging Recycling Summit Brings Together Sustainable Packaging Stakeholders
A Video Library of the conference is now available for on-demand viewing.
Bullseye Packaging celebrates its 10-year anniversary at its location in Calgary, Alberta
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Flexibility Leads Co-packer to a Decade of Success
The project has been eight years, 45 prototypes and more than 185,000 hours in development, to ensure the optimum balance between functionality and sustainability.
Materials & Containers
Kraft Heinz Introduces First Fully Recyclable Ketchup Cap
Procter & Gamble's first refill point in Mexico City includes four different P&G hair products.
Sustainability
Procter & Gamble, Aroma Elite, and Yves Saint Laurent Introduce Refillable Packaging Innovations
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Viking Masek Flow Wrapping System
Viking Masek Unveils New Flow Wrapping Machines
Viking Masek's flow wrapping equipment, also known as horizontal form fill seal machines, are used in the automated packaging processes of many industries, like consumer goods.
Suction Cups
PCR Retort Pouches
More Products
In Print
Packaging World November/December 2023
November/December 2023
Packaging World October 2023
October 2023
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
View more »