CPGs Double Down on Recyclables as Reuse and Compostables Stall

The Business Intelligence Report reveals that CPGs are increasingly likely to adopt recyclable materials by 2025, but face ongoing barriers to scaling reusable and compostable options.

Brianna Guntz
Nov 7, 2025
Reusable Materials
PMMI Business Intelligence: 2025 The New Material World: Packaging’s Path Toward Sustainability

CPGs remain committed to using recycled materials, with a notable increase in those “extremely likely” to do so in 2025—a 10% rise from 2022, according to “2025 The New Material World: Packaging’s Path Toward Sustainability” from PMMI’s Business Intelligence PACK EXPO attendees—CPGS, contract packagers/manufacturers, and other end users—were polled on how they will change their packaging material usage in the upcoming years. There were minimal changes in the proportions of respondents who selected “Extremely Unlikely,” “Somewhat Unlikely,” or “Neither Likely nor Unlikely.”

This indicates that CPGs who were already committed to recyclable materials have strengthened their commitment, while those previously unlikely to adopt remain unchanged.

Reusable materials

The likelihood of increasing reusable materials has remained relatively constant from 2022 to 2025. Reusability infrastructure remains a key hurdle for increasing the presence of reusable materials in packaging.

Adobe Stock 455693192
Flexibles
EPR at the Intersection Between Brands and Flexible Packaging Converters
As extended producer responsibility (EPR) laws take hold across the U.S., the Circular Action Alliance (CAA) is helping producers navigate their new obligations. Converters, though not obligated as “producers” under these laws, play a crucial supporting role, providing the data and packaging intelligence brands need to comply and reduce fees.
Proposed campaign to educate consumers on flexible packaging recyclability via Store Drop-off or other alternative collection method, even ahead of potential curbside collection.
Flexibles
Why Consumers Don't Recycle Flexibles & What to Do About It
Screenshot 2025 11 07 At 7 48 32 Am
Flexibles
Live from FlexForward2025: Brand owners to join FPA?
2025 Food Safety And Sanitation Trends Cover
Digital Transformation
Training, Enterprise-wide Buy-in Support Food Safety and Sanitation Efforts
