CPGs Double Down on Recyclables as Reuse and Compostables Stall

CPGs remain committed to using recycled materials, with a notable increase in those “extremely likely” to do so in 2025—a 10% rise from 2022, according to “2025 The New Material World: Packaging’s Path Toward Sustainability” from PMMI’s Business Intelligence PACK EXPO attendees—CPGS, contract packagers/manufacturers, and other end users—were polled on how they will change their packaging material usage in the upcoming years. There were minimal changes in the proportions of respondents who selected “Extremely Unlikely,” “Somewhat Unlikely,” or “Neither Likely nor Unlikely.”

This indicates that CPGs who were already committed to recyclable materials have strengthened their commitment, while those previously unlikely to adopt remain unchanged.

Reusable materials

The likelihood of increasing reusable materials has remained relatively constant from 2022 to 2025. Reusability infrastructure remains a key hurdle for increasing the presence of reusable materials in packaging.