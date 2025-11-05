Wild Introduces Refillable Roll-On Deodorant to U.K. Market

In 2020, Wild became a pioneer in sustainable personal care when it introduced a refillable, reusable stick deodorant system that replaced single-use plastic with a sleek metal case and compostable refills. Now, the brand extends that same circular design philosophy to one of the most popular deodorant formats in the U.K. market: the roll-on.

Working once again with London-based industrial design and innovation agency Morrama, Wild has launched a refillable roll-on deodorant that combines ease of use, style, and low waste. The design addresses the persistent problems found with other refillable roll-ons, which include messy pour-in refills and awkward mechanisms that discourage adoption.

Wild co-founder Freddy Ward says the decision to introduce a roll-on format came from consumer insight. “Data showed that a large segment of potential customers were not ready for stick application and preferred roll-on or spray,” he said. “We introduced the roll-on to satisfy this demand.”

He shares that the “North Star” for the project was a product that was simple to refill with zero plastic in the refillable element. “The product also had to be aesthetically pleasing, effective, and easy to use,” he adds.

Moramma

Shares Jo Barnard, founder and creative director at Morrama, “A key insight from our previous product development in personal care showed that refillables only work when they’re a joy to use. Our focus was to not only design a product that looked and felt premium without compromising Wild’s sustainability values, but that also performed seamlessly.”

The refillable/reusable roll-on deodorant system was introduced in July and comprises a reusable case paired with a refill of aluminum-free, natural deodorant optimized for the new liquid format. As video instructions from Wild show, the roller-ball case is simple to refill. Customers simply pull off the top of the case, unscrew the lid of the refill, screw the refill into the top of the case, and push the refill into the body of the case. According to Barnard, the straightforward mechanism eliminates the need to decant product, reducing the risk of spill and mess and the barrier to reuse.

Moramma

The 50-mL refill package is made in partnership with Shellworks from its plant-based Vivomer bioplastic resin and is topped with an aluminum screw cap. The bioplastic resin is made from waste biomass such as plants that is transformed into polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) through fermentation by microorganisms. The home-compostable material breaks down in the soil within a year and contains no toxic chemicals. “This makes it much more likely to be returned to the earth, avoiding landfill,” explains Barnard. “This way we don’t have to rely on the many steps in the recycling process, which often result in the product not being properly recycled.”

The cylinder-shaped, reusable case is made from anodized aluminum with 50% post-consumer recycled plastic and is built for long-term use. Barnard says users refill Wild’s stick deodorant an average of four times, with some cases in use for more than three years with a bi-monthly refill rate. At end of life, the case can be taken apart for recycling. Designed with ergonomics in mind, the case’s rounded, hand-fitting shape echoes Wild’s refillable stick deodorant and body wash packaging, offering a tactile, premium feel that maintains the brand’s commitment to sustainability.

To date, Wild has shipped more than 40 million refills for its stick deodorant, saving 720 metric tons of disposable alternatives. With this latest launch, it hopes to have the same impact in the roll-on market. Says Ward, “Each new launch means a new innovation in sustainable product design that moves us one step closer to our mission of eliminating single-use plastic from the bathroom.”

Wild roll-on deodorant is available in five scents; the reusable case is offered in two patterned finishes and two solid colors, with more designs planned. “The design of the product and scent is the best way for us to be creative and playful,” Ward says. The case retails for £9 (approximately $12), with refills priced at £4.80 (approximately $6.50). The product is available through the company’s website, as well as at retail. PW