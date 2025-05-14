Community Poll: The Potential of Reusable Packaging

Learn where your peers stand on reusable packaging's impact on a circular economy.

May 14, 2025
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Are You Greenwashing?
Are You Greenwashing?
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
A refill station enables London Drugs customers to replenish their SC Johnson Mothod and Mrs. Meyer’s products in reusable pouches.
Reusable/Returnable
SC Johnson Brings Refill Station to new New Sustainability-Focused Store
Olga Kachook of SPC (l.) and Crystal Dreisbach of Upstream
Reusable/Returnable
Scaling Reusable Packaging Through Policy and Collaboration
Berry’s CleanStream PCR PP technology enables the production of these packs with up to 100% recycled content.
Reusable/Returnable
Berry Global, Yoyo Grocery, and Citeo partnered with Le Forgone Utilize Reusable and Refillable Packaging
Eric Mars 2
Recycling
Mars, Suppliers, & VCs Invoke Safety While Pursuing Sustainability
Mars' material science lead Eric Klingen, packaging supplier Atlantic Packaging, and venture capital Safer Made weigh in on what’s next for materials, considerations for human health and safety, and paths to circularity at Rethinking Materials today.
Biffa has over 100 facilities all over the UK to support the sustainable processing of waste through recycling.
Recycling
Interview: Biffa's Roger Wright on Designing Packaging for Recyclability
Img 7421
Bio-based
Live at Rethinking Materials: Mad Coffee's Compostable Pods Prove a Concept
(l. to r.) • Kevin Vyse of ProAmpac; David Walker of UB Forest Industry Green Growth Fund; Laura Smith of Ellen MacArthur Foundation; Sian Sutherland of A Plastic Planet; and Adam Leyland of The Grocer.
Bio-based
Live at Rethinking Materials: The Transition to Fiber-Based Packaging
