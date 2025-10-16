Could EPR  Smooth PCR Price Volatility, Boost Investment in Recycling Infrastructure?

After decades of price swings that stifled recycling investment, EPR’s cost-sharing model could be the key to reliable feedstock for circular packaging.

Matt Reynolds
Oct 16, 2025
Jeff Fielkown (left), CEO of the Circular Action Alliance, and Lynn Dyer, Executive Director of AMERIPEN, agree that when EPR is done carefully, with adherence across brand producers, recycled material end markets can look a lot more stable and attractive.
Jeff Fielkown (left), CEO of the Circular Action Alliance, and Lynn Dyer, Executive Director of AMERIPEN, agree that when EPR is done carefully, with adherence across brand producers, recycled material end markets can look a lot more stable and attractive.

Markets for recycled materials have long been defined by boom-and-bust volatility. Prices swing with changes in virgin resin costs, consumer demand, trade policy, and global economics.

For recyclers, when recovered material values spike, facilities expand. When they fall, capital spending freezes and system upgrades stall. And when PCR prices run high, end markets shrink as manufacturers revert to cheaper virgin.

It’s a tangled web—and price uncertainty remains one of circularity’s biggest barriers. MRFs and reprocessors would welcome long-term off-take agreements and steadier pricing, but those simply haven't been a market reality.

Today at the Paper and Plastic Recycling Conference, hosted by Recycling Today, Jeff Fielkow, CEO of Circular Action Alliance (CAA), made the case that extended producer responsibility (EPR) could finally break that cycle.

Companies in this article
Circular Action Alliance
AMERIPEN (American Institute for Packaging and the Environment)
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Related Stories
A stream of recycled waste, mostly packaging, enters Glacier's AI-supported robotic sortation equipment.
Recycling
AI-Powered Recycling Tech Gains National Spotlight in Time’s Top 100 List
The pump is manufactured entirely from polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE), including a polypropylene spring, making it suitable for recycling in existing polyolefin streams.
Recycling
Aptar Beauty, Werner & Mertz and Mondi, and Great Galleon design packaging for recyclability
The Recycling Partnership's Polypropylene Coalition, which includes 20-plus companies working together to capture and recycle more #5 plastic, has awarded roughly $20 million in grants, which has resulted in promising case studies.
Recycling
Q&A: Recycling Partnership VP Calls CPGs’ Attention to Polypropylene Recycling
Circular packaging solutions
Sponsor Content
Circular packaging solutions
Machinery Basics
View More »
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Filling/capping, liquid & viscous
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
View More »
Top Stories
Scott Byrne (center right), VP of global sustainability at Sonoco, described how converters are taking on a central role in helping brand owners (deemed producers under EPR) gather that information.
Recycling
Brands and Converters Align on EPR Data Demands
Converters and brand owners are mapping packaging composition in unprecedented detail. Accurate data is becoming the foundation for EPR compliance, recycled-content targets, and future package design.
Jeff Fielkown (left), CEO of the Circular Action Alliance, and Lynn Dyer, Executive Director of AMERIPEN, agree that when EPR is done carefully, with adherence across brand producers, recycled material end markets can look a lot more stable and attractive.
Recycling
Could EPR  Smooth PCR Price Volatility, Boost Investment in Recycling Infrastructure?
Microsoft's Kevin Marshall speaks at London Packaging Week about how inclusive design principles are transforming the company’s approach to packaging.
Package Design
Live from London Packaging Week: Microsoft Embeds Inclusive Design
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing
Package Design
Through the Line Podcast: Package Design Plants a Flag for Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer
Circular packaging solutions
Sponsor Content
Circular packaging solutions
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Hiring remains a major challenge in packaging, with 78% struggling to fill unskilled roles and 84% lacking experienced workers. As automation grows, companies must rethink hiring and training. Download the full report for key insights.
Download Now
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Looking for CPG-focused digital transformation solutions? Download our editor-curated list from PACK EXPO featuring top companies offering warehouse management, ERP, digital twin, and MES software with supply chain visibility and analytics capabilities—all tailored specifically for CPG operations.
Download Now
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Products
Afc Tiltable Spiralfeeder Down Lores
Sanitary Tiltable Screw Conveyor
Hygienic AFC SPIRALFEEDER fits through doors in sanitary processing facilities.
UHF Encode-and-Print System for RFID Labels
AI-powered Software for Lifecycle Management
More Products
In Print
Packaging World October 2025
October 2025
Packaging World PELV Showcase 2025
PELV Showcase 2025
Packaging World September 2025
September 2025
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Enticement Images Imu 300x250 Pw Coveying Feeding Ebook 2025
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
Conveying, Feeding & Inserting e-book
1133 Pw Cartoning
Cartoning
Researched List: Fast Changeover Cartoning Equipment
Pmg Power Processing
Trends
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Filling Capping Ebook 2025
Filling, Capping & Closing
Master Filling & Capping Equipment Selection
View More »