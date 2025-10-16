Jeff Fielkown (left), CEO of the Circular Action Alliance, and Lynn Dyer, Executive Director of AMERIPEN, agree that when EPR is done carefully, with adherence across brand producers, recycled material end markets can look a lot more stable and attractive.

Markets for recycled materials have long been defined by boom-and-bust volatility. Prices swing with changes in virgin resin costs, consumer demand, trade policy, and global economics. For recyclers, when recovered material values spike, facilities expand. When they fall, capital spending freezes and system upgrades stall. And when PCR prices run high, end markets shrink as manufacturers revert to cheaper virgin. It’s a tangled web—and price uncertainty remains one of circularity’s biggest barriers. MRFs and reprocessors would welcome long-term off-take agreements and steadier pricing, but those simply haven't been a market reality. Today at the Paper and Plastic Recycling Conference, hosted by Recycling Today, Jeff Fielkow, CEO of Circular Action Alliance (CAA), made the case that extended producer responsibility (EPR) could finally break that cycle.