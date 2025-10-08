Explore PACK EXPO insights here
Q&A: Recycling Partnership VP Calls CPGs’ Attention to Polypropylene Recycling

The VP of Material Systems at non-profit The Recycling Partnership outlines why CPGs should invest in polypropylene recycling and shares strategies and benefits of doing so.

Christopher Smith
Oct 8, 2025
The Recycling Partnership's Polypropylene Coalition, which includes 20-plus companies working together to capture and recycle more #5 plastic, has awarded roughly $20 million in grants, which has resulted in promising case studies.
The Recycling Partnership

Packaging World interviewed Brittany LaValley, VP of Material Systems for The Recycling Partnership (TRP), to get insight into polypropylene recycling strategies and motivation for CPGs.In an exclusive interview with Packaging World, Brittany LaValley, VP of Material Systems at the Recycling Partnership provides CPGs with needed insight into polypropylene recycling.In an exclusive interview with Packaging World, Brittany LaValley, VP of Material Systems at the Recycling Partnership provides CPGs with needed insight into polypropylene recycling.Brittany LaValley, VP of Material Systems at The Reycling Parnership

The Recycling Partnership focuses on improving recycling systems to deliver economic and environmental benefits to communities and those who work throughout the recycling industry reserve. LaValley started her work with the organization by recognizing that designing packaging for recyclability was a critical first step in the front part of the recycling chain, she says. In her early days, she focused on polypropylene recycling and then stepped into her role overseeing material strategies and investments.

Takeaways: CPGs should invest in polypropylene recycling because the material’s use in packaging has increased. Moreover, CPGs should pay attention to industry guidelines to figure out how to design packaging for recyclability. Finally, companies should reach out to industry organizations and see recycling in action to build upon insight.

[Editor’s note: answers have been edited for brevity.]

Packaging World:

Why should CPGs care about recycling polypropylene?

Brittany LaValley:

The biggest reason to me is [CPGs] have a vested interest in this package. We have seen over the last 10, 15 years a dramatic increase in the amount of packaging using polypropylene. Now, it is because it is such a versatile material, a versatile plastic, that more folks are using it, which means more folks have a vested interest in ensuring the success of polypropylene recycling. Without support, really it is turning to, EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility), which is the other way that these CPGs are going to be supporting the recycling system. Again, recognizing they need to support the polypropylene showing up in the 43 states without EPR.

Can you provide any examples of CPGs using strategies to recycle more polypropylene?

