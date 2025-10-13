Aptar Beauty Introduces Recyclable Pump, Werner & Mertz and Mondi Develop Recyclable Stand-up Pouch, and Great Galleon Relaunches Vodka Brand in Bottles Made from rPET

See a few examples of recyclable packaging from Aptar Beauty, Werner & Mertz and Mondi, and Great Galleon from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

Oct 13, 2025
The pump is manufactured entirely from polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE), including a polypropylene spring, making it suitable for recycling in existing polyolefin streams.
These initiatives highlight the ongoing efforts to innovate within packaging and recycling, helping industries to reduce their environmental impact and move closer to a sustainable, circular economy.

Aptar Beauty designs all-plastic trigger spray pump for recyclability 

Aptar Beauty, headquartered in France, has introduced the Trigger Spray Pump (TSP), a dispensing solution for the home care sector developed with recyclability and consumer usability in mind. The pump is manufactured entirely from polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE), including a polypropylene spring, making it suitable for recycling in existing polyolefin streams. Aptar Beauty highlights that the spring is never in direct contact with the liquid, improving compatibility with a wide range of cleaning formulations, including corrosive products. The TSP dispenses 1.2cc per actuation, a dosage optimised for home cleaning tasks such as surface care and stain removal. In terms of consumer interaction, the pump has been engineered to provide soft actuation and consistent spray performance. To support brand differentiation and end-use functionality, the design allows for multiple nozzle options to create varied spray experiences and can be produced with different neck finishes. Safety features have also been incorporated, with options including a ratchet neck, Child Resistant Closure (CRC), and a clip mechanism. 

Aptar Beauty
Mondi Group
