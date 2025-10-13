Aptar Beauty Introduces Recyclable Pump, Werner & Mertz and Mondi Develop Recyclable Stand-up Pouch, and Great Galleon Relaunches Vodka Brand in Bottles Made from rPET

Aptar Beauty , headquartered in France, has introduced the Trigger Spray Pump (TSP), a dispensing solution for the home care sector developed with recyclability and consumer usability in mind. The pump is manufactured entirely from polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE), including a polypropylene spring, making it suitable for recycling in existing polyolefin streams. Aptar Beauty highlights that the spring is never in direct contact with the liquid, improving compatibility with a wide range of cleaning formulations, including corrosive products. The TSP dispenses 1.2cc per actuation, a dosage optimised for home cleaning tasks such as surface care and stain removal. In terms of consumer interaction, the pump has been engineered to provide soft actuation and consistent spray performance. To support brand differentiation and end-use functionality, the design allows for multiple nozzle options to create varied spray experiences and can be produced with different neck finishes. Safety features have also been incorporated, with options including a ratchet neck, Child Resistant Closure (CRC), and a clip mechanism.

Werner & Mertz and Mondi have developed a recyclable stand-up pouch for detergents and cleaning products that incorporates post-consumer recycled content sourced directly from existing household collection systems. Unlike other flexible packaging initiatives that rely on specially engineered recyclates, this development uses material already available from the established “yellow bag” infrastructure for sorting and processing mixed plastics. The film structure of the pouch has been specifically adapted to the quality and properties of the recyclate, ensuring functionality for liquid products while maintaining suitability for recycling at end of life. The pouches are designed to serve as both primary packs and refill solutions, supporting a reduction in virgin plastic use across cleaning and household product categories. By utilizing widely available recycled input streams rather than bespoke materials, the design demonstrates the feasibility of scaling recycled content in flexible packaging without relying on niche recycling systems.

Great Galleon, a bottling company based in India, has relaunched its vodka brand V21 in bottles made entirely from recycled PET (rPET). The new packaging consists of a 180 mL flask, which is lightweight, shatterproof, and marketed as suitable for modern, mobile lifestyles. The use of rPET aligns with growing consumer demand for sustainable packaging. The company cites research indicating that 62% of Indian consumers prefer brands that make clear commitments to sustainability. Each production cycle of V21 in rPET bottles is reported to save over 5.7 million liters of water and prevent approximately 138.7 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, according to internal estimates. The move reflects Great Galleon’s broader strategy to embed circular economy principles into its packaging design from the outset, rather than applying sustainability measures retroactively. The adoption of rPET also highlights the company’s aim to influence future consumer expectations, particularly among younger demographics such as Millennials and Gen Z, by offering packaging solutions that are both functional and environmentally conscious. The initiative comes amid broader concerns about plastic waste management in India, where an estimated 3.4 million metric tons of plastic waste are generated annually and less than 30% is currently recycled.