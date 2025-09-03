Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Experience a breakthrough in packaging & processing and transform your business with solutions from 2,300 suppliers spanning all industries. Click to learn more.

Community Poll: AI's value in Waste Management

Learn where your peers stand on the benefits of AI in waste management.

Sep 3, 2025

 

2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Related Stories
Kurt Kurzawa, senior director, sustainability and packaging at the Flexible Film Recycling Alliance
Recycling
FFRA Tackles the Flexible Film Recycling Challenge
The RFID label maintains the functional benefits of RFID technology, such as inventory visibility, product traceability and loss prevention, while aligning with recycling infrastructure requirements.
Recycling
Avery Dennison, Marks & Spencer, and Credo Beauty Launch Packaging Designed for Recyclability
(l. to r.) JD Ambati of EverestLabs, Megan Daum of ABA, and Scott Breen of CMI
Recycling
Policy and Partnerships Drive Can and Bottle Recovery Efforts
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Sponsor Content
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Machinery Basics
View More »
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
View More »
Top Stories
Soules Foods’ line features Delkor’s compact EVO at the center of an integrated, end-to-end system.
Case/Tray Packing
Soules Foods Serves as Proving Ground for Breakthrough Robotics
When the packaging team at Soules Foods saw its new case packing system in action for the first time, the reaction was unanimous: this was not just another automation upgrade. According to the company, it was something different—more compact and more intelligent than anything they’d seen before.
Awards
PMMI News
Innovation Takes Center Stage with Technology Excellence Awards at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025
Kory Nook, VP of packaging research and innovation for Danone
Sustainability
Danone’s Holistic Approach to Packaging Innovation
Interior view of the CleanClose carton showing the specialty fold-and-glue structure and audible “click” closure for child resistance.
Contract Packaging
Radienz Living Adopts Paperboard Carton for Laundry Pods
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
What's in store for CPGs in 2025 and beyond? Packaging World editors explore the survey responses from 118 brand owners, CPG, and FMCG Packaging World readers for its new Annual Outlook Report.
Download
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
Coding, Marking, and Labeling Innovations Report
Explore our editor-curated report featuring cutting-edge coding, labeling, and RFID innovations from PACK EXPO 2024. Discover high-speed digital printing, sustainable label materials, automated labeling systems, and advanced traceability solutions that are transforming packaging operations across industries.
Access Report
Coding, Marking, and Labeling Innovations Report
Products
Amcor
One Partner, Limitless Packaging Solutions
With broad portfolio of flexibles, rigids and specialty cartons, Amcor will bring limitless packaging solutions and specialist engagement to PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth N-9210.
Weber and SOMIC Partnership Makes Convenience Meal Packaging Easier: Learn More at PACK EXPO!
XTS EcoLine Motor Module Delivers Advanced Mechatronics Technology at a Lower Price
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PELV Showcase 2025
PELV Showcase 2025
Packaging World September 2025
September 2025
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
Packaging World May/Jun 2025
May/Jun 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
1133 Pw Cartoning
Cartoning
Researched List: Fast Changeover Cartoning Equipment
Pmg Power Processing
Trends
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Filling Capping Ebook 2025
Filling, Capping & Closing
Master Filling & Capping Equipment Selection
Pw Mono Material Barrier Puches Hero
Recycling
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
View More »