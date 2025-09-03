Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Experience a breakthrough in packaging & processing and transform your business with solutions from 2,300 suppliers spanning all industries. Click to learn more.

FFRA Tackles the Flexible Film Recycling Challenge

At the Packaging Recycling Summit, Kurt Kurzawa of the Flexible Film Recycling Alliance shared how the group is teaming up with other industry organizations to boost flexible film recycling through better data, smarter labeling, and a whole lot of collaboration.

Anne Marie Mohan
Sep 3, 2025
Kurt Kurzawa, senior director, sustainability and packaging at the Flexible Film Recycling Alliance
Kurt Kurzawa, senior director, sustainability and packaging at the Flexible Film Recycling Alliance
PMMI Media Group

Mono-material flexible films, typically made from polyethylene, remain one of the toughest packaging materials to recycle because they’re lightweight, often contaminated, and not widely accepted in curbside programs or processed at scale. Yet the pace of progress is picking up, driven by collaboration, better data, and targeted strategies.

In his session, “Collaborations to Scale Flexible Film Recycling in the U.S.,” at Packaging World’s 2025 Packaging Recycling Summit, Kurt Kurzawa senior director of the Flexible Film Recycling Alliance (FFRA), a self-funded initiative of the Plastics Industry Assn. (PLASTICS), opened with a reminder that flexible packaging is the second largest packaging type in the U.S., behind only corrugated. “Flexible film as a whole continues to grow,” he said. “So this problem keeps getting bigger and bigger.” While it’s estimated that roughly 9 million tons of flexible packaging are generated each year in the U.S., current recycling rates are less than 1%.

 

  Read this related article, “Flexible Film Recycling Alliance Launches New Plastic Film Recycling Directory”

 

 

One bright spot is store drop-off. According to Kurzawa, Americans return about 114,000 tons of flexible film annually through store drop-off programs, which is about 11 times more than is collected curbside. But that’s still just a fraction of what’s out there.

To improve collection and capture, FFRA relaunched the online Flexible Film Recycling Directory in early 2025. “We already have over 20,000 drop-off locations listed and more than 85,000 unique users,” said Kurzawa. What’s more, users are spending time engaging with the site, clicking through FAQs and even taking quizzes to better understand what’s recyclable and how to prepare it. “Those are some pretty big numbers when you’re talking about consumer engagement,” he added.

Screenshot 2025 08 08 At 11 38 19 AmFFRA

FFRA’s work also extends beyond collection. The group has convened a peer collaborative of organizations, including the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), The Recycling Partnership (TRP), the American Chemistry Council (ACC), CAA, and others to harmonize efforts across the value chain. Together, they’ve launched three shared workstreams focused on California strategy, national policy alignment, and end-market mapping. The goal is to move in lockstep to make recycling film economically viable and scalable.

End-market development is particularly urgent. Although some existing infrastructure is underutilized today, FFRA projects that if California reaches its 2032 target of 65% recycling, current reprocessing capacity would only be able to handle about 7% of the volume. “There needs to be a tremendous amount of investment in processing,” Kurzawa said.

Consumer education is another critical piece. FFRA is working with the Shelton Group and the FPA on a study to pinpoint which messages can shift behavior in an attempt to move people from “rarely” to “sometimes” to “most of the time” when it comes to separating and returning film packaging. According to Kurzawa, results of the study will be revealed at the FPA’s FlexForward 2025 conference in November. “Obviously it’s an involvement in community, but we’re trying to tease those insights out right now,” he explained.

Regarding collection, there is growing interest in curbside access. “Ultimately, that’s the North Star,” Kurzawa said. However, economics make that goal difficult to reach, with residential curbside film recycling costing roughly $3,000 per ton to process. Still, technology like optical sortation and AI is making it easier, and FFRA is working with groups like CAA and others to explore curbside-retail hybrid models. Pilots like a secondary sort facility in Chicago, supported by FFRA and TRP, aim to demonstrate the added value of recovering film from MRF bales and diverting it to viable end markets.

 

  Read this related article, “H2R Launches Cal SB 343-compliant Store Drop-Off Label”

 

 

As efforts to expand recovery evolve, so too does the need for clearer guidance on what’s truly recyclable. That’s where How2Recycle is stepping in with a data-backed response. Paul Nowak, executive director of GreenBlue, another FFPA partner, shared that the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC) will be launching a new collaborative focused on non-curbside labels, including store drop-off, municipal drop-off, and subscription services. The goal is to improve labeling language and design, and ensure that what’s communicated to consumers reflects actual system performance. “Store drop-off is in these conversations not because it’s store drop-off,” said Nowak, “but because it’s a stream of recyclability.”

As more brands rely on store drop-off to meet EPR requirements, How2Recycle is working to future-proof the label, ensuring it remains both legally compliant and operationally feasible. “This is happening,” said Nowak. “It will continue to evolve. The label will not go away.”

Together, these efforts represent a multi-pronged push to give flexible films a fighting chance at circularity. “Flexible films aren’t going anywhere,” Kurzawa said. “And unless we want to totally change the way we process material, we need to work with our competition to get the industry there collectively.”  PW

Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Related Stories
The RFID label maintains the functional benefits of RFID technology, such as inventory visibility, product traceability and loss prevention, while aligning with recycling infrastructure requirements.
Recycling
Avery Dennison, Marks & Spencer, and Credo Beauty Launch Packaging Designed for Recyclability
(l. to r.) JD Ambati of EverestLabs, Megan Daum of ABA, and Scott Breen of CMI
Recycling
Policy and Partnerships Drive Can and Bottle Recovery Efforts
Kristin Taylor, director, catalytic capital, for Closed Loop Partners, and Gaspard Duthilleul, COO of Greyparrot
Recycling
AI Unlocks New Value in the Waste Stream
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Machinery Basics
View More »
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
View More »
Top Stories
Soules Foods’ line features Delkor’s compact EVO at the center of an integrated, end-to-end system.
Case/Tray Packing
Soules Foods Serves as Proving Ground for Breakthrough Robotics
When the packaging team at Soules Foods saw its new case packing system in action for the first time, the reaction was unanimous: this was not just another automation upgrade. According to the company, it was something different—more compact and more intelligent than anything they’d seen before.
Awards
PMMI News
Innovation Takes Center Stage with Technology Excellence Awards at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025
Kory Nook, VP of packaging research and innovation for Danone
Sustainability
Danone’s Holistic Approach to Packaging Innovation
Interior view of the CleanClose carton showing the specialty fold-and-glue structure and audible “click” closure for child resistance.
Contract Packaging
Radienz Living Adopts Paperboard Carton for Laundry Pods
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Sponsor Content
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
What's in store for CPGs in 2025 and beyond? Packaging World editors explore the survey responses from 118 brand owners, CPG, and FMCG Packaging World readers for its new Annual Outlook Report.
Download
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
Conveying Innovations Report
Editors report on distinguishing characteristics that define each new product and collected video demonstrating the equipment or materials as displayed at the show. This topical report, winnowed from nearly 300 PACK EXPO collective booth visits, represents a categorized, organized account of individual items that were selected based on whether they were deemed to be both new, and truly innovative, based on decades of combined editorial experience in experiencing and evaluating PACK EXPO products.
Take me there
Conveying Innovations Report
Products
Amcor
One Partner, Limitless Packaging Solutions
With broad portfolio of flexibles, rigids and specialty cartons, Amcor will bring limitless packaging solutions and specialist engagement to PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth N-9210.
Weber and SOMIC Partnership Makes Convenience Meal Packaging Easier: Learn More at PACK EXPO!
XTS EcoLine Motor Module Delivers Advanced Mechatronics Technology at a Lower Price
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PELV Showcase 2025
PELV Showcase 2025
Packaging World September 2025
September 2025
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
Packaging World May/Jun 2025
May/Jun 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
1133 Pw Cartoning
Cartoning
Researched List: Fast Changeover Cartoning Equipment
Pmg Power Processing
Trends
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Filling Capping Ebook 2025
Filling, Capping & Closing
Master Filling & Capping Equipment Selection
Pw Mono Material Barrier Puches Hero
Recycling
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
View More »