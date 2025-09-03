Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Experience a breakthrough in packaging & processing and transform your business with solutions from 2,300 suppliers spanning all industries. Click to learn more.

Avery Dennison Introduces RFID Label, Marks & Spencer Uses UV Tags, and Credo Beauty Develops Pump from Beauty Packaging Waste

See a few examples of packaging designed for recyclability from Avery Dennison, Marks & Spencer, and Credo Beauty from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Sep 3, 2025
The RFID label maintains the functional benefits of RFID technology, such as inventory visibility, product traceability and loss prevention, while aligning with recycling infrastructure requirements.
The RFID label maintains the functional benefits of RFID technology, such as inventory visibility, product traceability and loss prevention, while aligning with recycling infrastructure requirements.
ThePackHub

These initiatives highlight the ongoing efforts to innovate within packaging and recycling, helping industries to reduce their environmental impact and move closer to a sustainable, circular economy.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here. 

Avery Dennison's RFID labels designed for PET recyclability earn APR recognition 

Avery Dennison has introduced what it describes as the first RFID label to receive Design for Recyclability (DfR) recognition from the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR). The label, which incorporates the company’s CleanFlake adhesive technology, is specifically engineered to cleanly detach from PET containers during mechanical recycling processes, making it compatible with North American PET recycling streams. This innovation addresses a common challenge, as conventional labels and adhesives can contaminate recycled PET and lower its quality. The RFID label maintains the functional benefits of RFID technology, such as inventory visibility, product traceability, and loss prevention, while aligning with recycling infrastructure requirements. According to Avery Dennison, recycling-compatible labelling improves material recovery rates, enhances sorting efficiency and increases the overall quality of recycled PET. The RFID feature can also help to identify products during recycling, potentially streamlining processes and extending the life cycle of the material. The company plans to launch the APR-recognized label later this year and is working with additional certifiers to broaden PET recycling certification globally. This development supports brands in meeting ambitious recycling targets and contributes to circular economy initiatives by making packaging more recyclable. 

Companies in this article
Avery Dennison
Marks & Spencer
Fill out the form below to request more information about Avery Dennison Introduces RFID Label, Marks & Spencer Uses UV Tags, and Credo Beauty Develops Pump from Beauty Packaging Waste
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Related Stories
(l. to r.) JD Ambati of EverestLabs, Megan Daum of ABA, and Scott Breen of CMI
Recycling
Policy and Partnerships Drive Can and Bottle Recovery Efforts
Kristin Taylor, director, catalytic capital, for Closed Loop Partners, and Gaspard Duthilleul, COO of Greyparrot
Recycling
AI Unlocks New Value in the Waste Stream
(From l. to r.) Jim Marcinko of WM, Justin Davis of AMP, Joaquin Mariel of Balcones, and Jeff Snyder of Rumpke discussed the business of MRFs at the Packaging Recycling Summit.
Recycling
MRFs, Markets, and the Business of Bales
Traceability in Packaging: From Obligation to Opportunity
Sponsor Content
Traceability in Packaging: From Obligation to Opportunity
Machinery Basics
View More »
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
View More »
Top Stories
Soules Foods’ line features Delkor’s compact EVO at the center of an integrated, end-to-end system.
Case/Tray Packing
Soules Foods Serves as Proving Ground for Breakthrough Robotics
When the packaging team at Soules Foods saw its new case packing system in action for the first time, the reaction was unanimous: this was not just another automation upgrade. According to the company, it was something different—more compact and more intelligent than anything they’d seen before.
Awards
PMMI News
Innovation Takes Center Stage with Technology Excellence Awards at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025
Kory Nook, VP of packaging research and innovation for Danone
Sustainability
Danone’s Holistic Approach to Packaging Innovation
Interior view of the CleanClose carton showing the specialty fold-and-glue structure and audible “click” closure for child resistance.
Contract Packaging
Radienz Living Adopts Paperboard Carton for Laundry Pods
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Looking for CPG-focused digital transformation solutions? Download our editor-curated list from PACK EXPO featuring top companies offering warehouse management, ERP, digital twin, and MES software with supply chain visibility and analytics capabilities—all tailored specifically for CPG operations.
Download Now
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Hiring remains a major challenge in packaging, with 78% struggling to fill unskilled roles and 84% lacking experienced workers. As automation grows, companies must rethink hiring and training. Download the full report for key insights.
Download Now
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Products
Amcor
One Partner, Limitless Packaging Solutions
With broad portfolio of flexibles, rigids and specialty cartons, Amcor will bring limitless packaging solutions and specialist engagement to PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth N-9210.
Weber and SOMIC Partnership Makes Convenience Meal Packaging Easier: Learn More at PACK EXPO!
XTS EcoLine Motor Module Delivers Advanced Mechatronics Technology at a Lower Price
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PELV Showcase 2025
PELV Showcase 2025
Packaging World September 2025
September 2025
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
Packaging World May/Jun 2025
May/Jun 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
1133 Pw Cartoning
Cartoning
Researched List: Fast Changeover Cartoning Equipment
Pmg Power Processing
Trends
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Filling Capping Ebook 2025
Filling, Capping & Closing
Master Filling & Capping Equipment Selection
Pw Mono Material Barrier Puches Hero
Recycling
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
View More »