Avery Dennison has introduced what it describes as the first RFID label to receive Design for Recyclability (DfR) recognition from the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR). The label, which incorporates the company's CleanFlake adhesive technology, is specifically engineered to cleanly detach from PET containers during mechanical recycling processes, making it compatible with North American PET recycling streams. This innovation addresses a common challenge, as conventional labels and adhesives can contaminate recycled PET and lower its quality. The RFID label maintains the functional benefits of RFID technology, such as inventory visibility, product traceability, and loss prevention, while aligning with recycling infrastructure requirements. According to Avery Dennison, recycling-compatible labelling improves material recovery rates, enhances sorting efficiency and increases the overall quality of recycled PET. The RFID feature can also help to identify products during recycling, potentially streamlining processes and extending the life cycle of the material. The company plans to launch the APR-recognized label later this year and is working with additional certifiers to broaden PET recycling certification globally. This development supports brands in meeting ambitious recycling targets and contributes to circular economy initiatives by making packaging more recyclable.