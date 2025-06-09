The mineral coating serves as a barrier to liquids without relying on plastic materials. Image provided by ThePackHub.

These innovations highlight the significant progress being made in adopting paper-based solutions, driven by both functionality and sustainability. Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here. Starbucks' Mineral-coated Paper Cup Aims to Replace Plastic Linings in Takeaway Drinks Starbucks is collaborating with Transcend Packaging from Wales, Qwarzo from Italy, and Metsä Board from Finland to introduce a single-use coffee cup across France and nine other European countries starting in May 2025. The key innovation lies in replacing the traditional polyethylene (PE) or polylactic acid (PLA) inner lining, commonly used to make paper cups liquid-resistant, with a mineral-based coating. This mineral coating serves as a barrier to liquids without relying on plastic materials, potentially addressing common recyclability and compostability challenges posed by PE or PLA linings. The cups are designed for takeaway use and aim to maintain the same functional integrity, such as heat resistance and structural durability, as conventional coated paper cups. By moving away from fossil-based or bio-based plastic layers, the development may help streamline recycling processes, as paper mills often struggle to separate plastic coatings from the fiber. The rollout includes both the cup and its lid, highlighting a comprehensive approach to improving packaging sustainability. While technical details about the specific mineral formulation have not been disclosed, the collaborative effort demonstrates a shift towards alternative material technologies within foodservice packaging. This initiative aligns with broader European regulatory pressures to reduce plastic waste and improve recyclability in single-use products.