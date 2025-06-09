These innovations highlight the significant progress being made in adopting paper-based solutions, driven by both functionality and sustainability.
Starbucks' Mineral-coated Paper Cup Aims to Replace Plastic Linings in Takeaway Drinks
Starbucks is collaborating with Transcend Packaging from Wales, Qwarzo from Italy, and Metsä Board from Finland to introduce a single-use coffee cup across France and nine other European countries starting in May 2025. The key innovation lies in replacing the traditional polyethylene (PE) or polylactic acid (PLA) inner lining, commonly used to make paper cups liquid-resistant, with a mineral-based coating. This mineral coating serves as a barrier to liquids without relying on plastic materials, potentially addressing common recyclability and compostability challenges posed by PE or PLA linings. The cups are designed for takeaway use and aim to maintain the same functional integrity, such as heat resistance and structural durability, as conventional coated paper cups. By moving away from fossil-based or bio-based plastic layers, the development may help streamline recycling processes, as paper mills often struggle to separate plastic coatings from the fiber. The rollout includes both the cup and its lid, highlighting a comprehensive approach to improving packaging sustainability. While technical details about the specific mineral formulation have not been disclosed, the collaborative effort demonstrates a shift towards alternative material technologies within foodservice packaging. This initiative aligns with broader European regulatory pressures to reduce plastic waste and improve recyclability in single-use products.
Marks & Spencer Introduce Paper Packaging Introduced for Men’s Clothing to Reduce Plastic Use
UK-based retailer Marks & Spencer has introduced recyclable paper packaging for a significant portion of its Men’s Essentials clothing range, aiming to reduce plastic use by nearly 5.5 million units over the next year. The updated packaging, which covers all men’s socks, woven pajama sets, and approximately 40% of men’s underwear lines, includes FSC-certified paper materials and features paper hooks, making it suitable for curbside recycling. The switch to paper is part of a broader initiative by the company to reduce unnecessary plastic use in its supply chain and make sustainable choices more accessible to consumers. M&S, which sees one in five UK men purchasing underwear and nightwear from its stores, reports sales of around 20 million pairs of socks annually. This move forms part of a phased approach, with further trials planned to expand the paper packaging to additional product categories within the men’s essentials range. If successful, the extension is expected to eliminate an additional 3.5 million plastic components. The packaging change aligns with increasing industry emphasis on recyclable materials and reflects ongoing efforts among retailers to reduce environmental impact, particularly in frequently purchased and high-volume product lines.
Lecta's Grease-resistant Paper Launched Without PFAS for Food Packaging
Lecta, a Spain-based paper manufacturer, has launched Creaset HGP, a grease-resistant paper developed without the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). PFAS chemicals, traditionally used for their water and grease resistance properties, are increasingly being phased out due to environmental and health concerns. Lecta has not disclosed the alternative treatment method applied to achieve grease resistance while maintaining product integrity. Creaset HGP is designed for flexible packaging applications, particularly targeting the animal feed and butter markets where grease resistance is a critical requirement. The development of this PFAS-free material aligns with broader regulatory trends and consumer demand for safer, more sustainable packaging solutions. The paper is intended for use in applications such as sachets and other flexible packaging formats, providing a non-toxic alternative without compromising functional performance. Lecta’s innovation contributes to the growing movement towards the elimination of reported harmful substances in food-contact materials, while maintaining the necessary barrier properties required for effective packaging.
