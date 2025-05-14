Interview: Roger Wright on How CPGs Can Design Packaging for Recyclability

Today at Rethink Materials, we sat down with Roger Wright. He has valuable advice for brands on their design for recyclability projects, given he's the Waste Strategy & Packaging manager at Biffa, the UK's largest Waste Management company.

Matt Reynolds
May 14, 2025
Biffa has over 100 facilities all over the UK to support the sustainable processing of waste through recycling.
Biffa has over 100 facilities all over the UK to support the sustainable processing of waste through recycling.

Matt Reynolds, Packaging World, today at Rethinking Materials in London: Why don’t you start by introducing yourself and sharing what you do at Biffa?

Roger Wright, BIffa: My name’s Roger Wright. I work for Biffa Waste Management, the largest waste management business in the UK. We cover about 95% of all postcodes, collecting both business and household waste. The business waste sector is the biggest part of our operation, but we also have several other interesting divisions—mechanical recycling of rigid plastics to food-grade quality, hazardous waste management, a packaging compliance business, and a strong innovation team looking across the whole waste infrastructure.

My focus is on packaging design, materials, and waste strategy. I help corporates determine whether to switch materials or rethink their business models, like reuse or take-back schemes. Since we’re a logistics company, we can often handle those solutions for them too. We’ve been involved in a few reuse projects over the past year. I’m fortunate to speak with both businesses and citizens, as well as startups introducing new materials. I call it the “good, the fad, and the ugly”—some materials will stick, others disappear quickly. We also work closely with the UK Government to help shape future packaging policy.

And when you say “corporates,” in the US we’d probably say “brand owners” or CPGs—same idea?

Yes—mostly retailers and large companies across sectors like food retail (e.g., John Lewis/Waitrose), non-food retail (like Dunelm), construction, hospitality (KFC, Costa Coffee), and a variety of others we call indirect partnerships—banks, facilities management, and more. I also spend about 20% of my time with brand owners like Suntory. For example, we helped Suntory redesign their Ribena bottle to make it easier to recycle. Just today, I saw that Lucozade has followed suit with a similar label change—50% smaller.

Can you walk through that Ribena project?Roger Wright (middle and on screen), Waste Strategy & Packaging manager at Biffa, has pointers for CPGs on packaging design.Roger Wright (middle and on screen), Waste Strategy & Packaging manager at Biffa, has pointers for CPGs on packaging design.

Suntory approached us because they wanted to acquire a site we owned. We pushed back and asked them to change the design of their bottle first. The full-sleeve label they used meant the bottles weren’t being collected or recycled effectively. So we collaborated on a redesign, tested it through our systems, and proved it worked. It was a great example of how collaboration can lead to a win-win—improved recyclability and a better-looking product.

