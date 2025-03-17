Safeway Partners with Food-Waste Prevention Company

A partnership with food-waste prevention company Divert helps Safeway increase food donations by 20% and convert inedible food into renewable energy.

Anne Marie Mohan
Mar 17, 2025
Divert employs a proprietary end-to-end process called Prevent, Provide, Power that integrates reverse logistics, depackaging, liquefaction, and anaerobic digestion to ensure unsold food is put to its highest use. Image courtesy of Divert, Inc.
Divert employs a proprietary end-to-end process called Prevent, Provide, Power that integrates reverse logistics, depackaging, liquefaction, and anaerobic digestion to ensure unsold food is put to its highest use. Image courtesy of Divert, Inc.

Safeway, an Albertsons company, is taking a bite out of food waste through its partnership with Divert, Inc., a company specializing in food waste prevention and renewable energy production. Over the course of three months, Safeway has increased its food donations by 20%, equating to an average of 1,252 pounds of food per store per month that is now being redirected to people in need rather than being wasted.

“Our mission is to eliminate wasted food and create a circular economy,” says Ben Kuethe Oaks, VP and GM at Divert. “By partnering with retailers like Safeway, we’re able to put our data-driven solutions into action—preventing waste at the source, recovering edible food for donation, and converting what’s left into renewable energy.”

Food waste is a growing crisis in the U.S., with an estimated 92 billion pounds of food wasted each year—nearly 40% of all food produced. At the same time, more than 47 million people, including 14 million children, struggle with food insecurity. Adding to the problem, food waste in landfills generates methane, a greenhouse gas that is more than 28 times as potent as CO2 in trapping heat in the atmosphere.

To address this issue, Divert employs a proprietary end-to-end process called Prevent, Provide, Power that integrates reverse logistics, depackaging, liquefaction, and anaerobic digestion to ensure unsold food is put to its highest use. Working with retailers, Divert tracks and analyzes waste patterns, helping stores refine their practices to minimize loss.

   Read this related article, “Walmart Deploys Depackaging Technology for Organics Recycling”

“Our feedback loop with customers is critical,” explains Oaks. “By analyzing what’s going into the Divert bins at each store, we help retailers like Safeway identify inefficiencies, improve inventory management, and boost donation efforts.”

Beyond donations, the unsold food that cannot be consumed is processed into carbon-negative renewable energy. At Divert’s facilities, food is separated from its packaging through a proprietary depackaging system that removes plastic containers and stickers in a way that doesn’t release microplastics.

“The depackaging solution must be sophisticated and gentle enough to not shred or crush the plastics, otherwise those microplastics can end up back in water streams and farmland, thereby causing harmful impacts to plants and microbial growth,” says Oaks. “Nobody wants their food grown in soil riddled with plastics.”

In Divert’s current process, waste packaging is sent to landfill, however the company says it is actively working on a recovery solution. Typical materials encountered by Divert include plastic clamshells, deli packaging, shrink wrap, and plastic containers holding expired dairy products.

After depackaging, the food waste is converted into a slurry and purified before entering an anaerobic digestion system, where bacteria break it down. The process results in two byproducts: carbon-negative renewable energy and a clean soil amendment that returns nutrients to farmland. The RNG is used for a variety of purposes, including the generation of power for local communities, including homes and businesses.

Divert operates 14 facilities across the U.S., with plans to expand to 30 by 2031, ensuring 80% of the U.S. population will be within 100 miles of a Divert site. One of its newest facilities in Turlock, Calif., will process 100,000 tons of unsold food annually, generating up to 237,000 MMBtus (273,000 million British thermal units) of RNG per year.

Divert is currently working with nearly 8,000 customer locations across the U.S. Since it was founded in 2007, it has processed 600 million pounds of unsold food products and facilitated the donation of more than 14 million pounds of food.

“Food waste isn’t just an environmental issue—it’s a solvable problem,” says Oaks. “With the right partnerships and the right technology, we can rethink waste and create a more sustainable food system for everyone.”  PW

Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Related Stories
The transition to fiber-based lids is expected to reduce plastic consumption by 59,000 kg by the end of 2025 and lower carbon emissions due to the lids' smaller environmental footprint.
Recycling
McDonald's, Better Battery Co., and James Cropper's Switch to Paper Products
P&G's Crest Pro Health four-count value packs are in an all-paper blister using Atlantic Packaging cardstock, formed on Starview blister equipment.
Recycling
Paper-based Blister-style Packs Make a Splash at PACK EXPO Southeast
Orkla Suomi found a paper-based packaging solution to support its goal of increasing the share of renewable packaging materials without compromising recyclability.
Recycling
Orkla's Panda Pilots Paper Wrapper, Joins Confectionery Trend
Discover how ACTEGA supports your packaging transformation
Sponsor Content
Discover how ACTEGA supports your packaging transformation
Machinery Basics
View More »
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Equipment
Bagging & Pouching
VIDEO: Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
Pmmi Logo
PMMI News
Schneider Electric Partners with PMMI Foundation as Visionary Benefactor, Advancing the Future of Packaging and Processing
As Visionary Benefactor of the PMMI Foundation, Schneider Electric is supporting the future workforce through scholarships, educational programs, and development initiatives.
Snuggle Redesign Image
Detergents/cleaners
Snuggle’s Rebrand Emphasizes Visual, Value Recognition
Pack Expo International No Date
PMMI News
PACK EXPO International 2024 Achieves Notable Waste Diversion Through Collaborative Sustainability Efforts
Divert employs a proprietary end-to-end process called Prevent, Provide, Power that integrates reverse logistics, depackaging, liquefaction, and anaerobic digestion to ensure unsold food is put to its highest use. Image courtesy of Divert, Inc.
Recycling
Safeway Partners with Food-Waste Prevention Company
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Sponsor Content
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Hiring remains a major challenge in packaging, with 78% struggling to fill unskilled roles and 84% lacking experienced workers. As automation grows, companies must rethink hiring and training. Download the full report for key insights.
Download Now
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
The road ahead for CPGs in 2025 and beyond—Packaging World editors review key findings from a survey of 88 brand owners, CPG, and FMCG readers.
Download Now
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Products
Team Borealis Werk Linz 100225 008
Recycled Linear Low-density Polyethylene
Borealis' Borcycle M CWT120CL is a recycled linear low-density polyethylene (rLLDPE) grade containing 85% post-consumer recyclate, for use in non-food flexible packaging applications.
Inkjet Printhead for Corrugated Packaging
Retort Bottle for Nutritional Shots
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Craft Brew 2025
Craft Brew 2025
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2025
Jan/Feb 2025
Packaging World PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
Packaging World Resource Guide 2025
Resource Guide 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Enticement Images 1200x628 Pw Robotics 3 Ebook 2025
Robotics
Expert Strategies for Robotics Success
1120 Pw Aor Sustainability
Sustainable Packaging
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
1119 Pw Aor Automation
Robotics
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
1121 Pw Aor Workforce
Workforce
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
View More »