Paper-based Blister-style Packs Make a Splash at PACK EXPO Southeast

A subset of the paperization trend, some brand owners are moving from thermoformed plastic trays with cardstock backing to fully fiber-based blister packs. The trend was noticeable at PACK EXPO Southeast, with both materials & machinery vendors involved.

Matt Reynolds
Mar 10, 2025
P&G's Crest Pro Health four-count value packs are in an all-paper blister using Atlantic Packaging cardstock, formed on Starview blister equipment.
P&G's Crest Pro Health four-count value packs are in an all-paper blister using Atlantic Packaging cardstock, formed on Starview blister equipment.

The paper-blister trend, a subset of the wider paperization trend, is replacing thermoformed plastic trays on cardstock with entirely paper trays that are cubrside recyclable. 

At least two companies, almost certainly more that we haven't gotten to yet, are putting their paper-blister best foot forward at PACK EXPO Southeast

On the materials side, Atlantic Packaging's offering gives brand owners an on-ramp to the trend. They say it offers a sustainable alternative to traditional single-use plastic blister packs, using renewable paperboard that is curbside recyclable.

"One of the things we're most excited about at PACK EXPO Southeast is our blister pack replacement, called Paperform," says Chad Fields, Fishbone and sustainable packaging at Atlantic Packaging.

Its fiber-based composition reduces environmental impact while still providing reliable protection for products, the company says, given the paperboard is curbside recycling. Designed with custom printing and structural options, Paperform allows brands to stand out with vibrant, high-quality packaging produced at Atlantic facilities, the company adds. 

Starview Packaging Machinery, Inc.
PACK EXPO
Atlantic Packaging
