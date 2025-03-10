Paper-based Blister-style Packs Make a Splash at PACK EXPO Southeast

The paper-blister trend, a subset of the wider paperization trend, is replacing thermoformed plastic trays on cardstock with entirely paper trays that are cubrside recyclable.
At least two companies, almost certainly more that we haven't gotten to yet, are putting their paper-blister best foot forward at PACK EXPO Southeast.
On the materials side, Atlantic Packaging's offering gives brand owners an on-ramp to the trend. They say it offers a sustainable alternative to traditional single-use plastic blister packs, using renewable paperboard that is curbside recyclable.
"One of the things we're most excited about at PACK EXPO Southeast is our blister pack replacement, called Paperform," says Chad Fields, Fishbone and sustainable packaging at Atlantic Packaging.
Its fiber-based composition reduces environmental impact while still providing reliable protection for products, the company says, given the paperboard is curbside recycling. Designed with custom printing and structural options, Paperform allows brands to stand out with vibrant, high-quality packaging produced at Atlantic facilities, the company adds.
An early adopter was the Carmex brand of lip balms, as early as 2021. About to hit the market, P&G's Crest Pro-Health is launching a four-count pack, designed for membership warehouses and big box stores like Costco, Sam's Club, and the like.
The solution is also compatible with existing blister packaging equipment, ensuring an easy transition for businesses seeking eco-friendly options. One such equipment manufacturer, exhibiting not far away at PACK EXPO Southeast, was Starview Packaging.
The machinery used to form Atlantic (and other materials suppliers') paper blisters for the Crest and Carmex applications is Starview Packaging equipment. The company also partnered with P&G on an Oral-B Glide Floss project with a package that also uses paper blister.
"We've got a an Oral-B package converted to an all paper design. We've also got a Carmex lip balm package that is in a pre-formed paper tray," says Eric Carlomusto, VP of sales & marketing at Starview. "We're seeing a lot of a lot of activity with either pre-formed materials, or we're actually taking flat card stock and forming it on our equipment. So for shallow products, it's just a simple form. Corners are open. Whereas for bigger packages and heavier products, we're actually tucking corners and optional sealing, so closing off and securing those packages.
"We're also seeing a lot of customers that will either add a an open window, so you can actually see and touch the product, and others are blanking that off with a smaller window so you can see the product without touching it.
Also in the Starview booth was a pre-formed pulp tray, currently on retail shelves, made for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare's Flonase brand product that he says has been well-received by consumers.
In the case of the pulp tray to cardstock backing, a heat-activated adhesive bonds the two materials without an issue, Carlomusto adds. PW