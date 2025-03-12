The transition to fiber-based lids is expected to reduce plastic consumption by 59,000 kg by the end of 2025 and lower carbon emissions due to the lids' smaller environmental footprint.

McDonald's Finland has started replacing plastic lids on beverages with fiber-based alternatives as part of its commitment to reducing plastic use across its restaurants. By 2025, all McDonald's locations in Finland will switch to these fiber lids for both hot and cold drinks, aligning with the company's global strategy to phase out fossil-based plastics. The transition is expected to reduce plastic consumption by 59,000 kg by the end of 2025 and lower carbon emissions due to the lids' smaller environmental footprint. The lids, produced by Finnish packaging manufacturer Huhtamäki Oy, feature a patented click-fit design for a secure seal and are both home compostable and recyclable. This initiative complements McDonald's Finland’s broader packaging goals, which include sourcing fibre materials from recycled sources or certified forests and ensuring all packaging is recyclable by 2025.

Better Battery packaging goes Plastic-Free

Better Battery Co. (BBCo.) is advancing sustainability in the battery industry by becoming the first brand to introduce completely plastic-free packaging across its entire product line. The company, already recognized for carbon-neutral operations and an innovative built-in recycling program for its kit line, aims to set a new standard in environmentally responsible energy solutions. BBCo.'s packaging is FSC-certified, fully recyclable, and designed for reuse. Their small pack battery line includes AA, AAA, C, D, and 9V options, while their kit line features larger configurations with a prepaid recycling program. This initiative helps consumers responsibly dispose of used batteries while keeping packaging waste out of landfills. Available at major retailers like Target, Walmart, and sustainability-focused marketplaces, BBCo. ensures consumers can access high-performance batteries without compromising sustainability or affordability. By eliminating plastic and promoting responsible recycling, the company strengthens its commitment to reducing environmental impact in a sector historically associated with waste and pollution.

Image courtesy of James Cropper.



James Cropper Recyclable Molded Pulp Wrap for Whisky

James Cropper has collaborated with Bruichladdich Distillery to develop a recyclable molded pulp bottle wrap for its Luxury Redefined whisky range. This innovation replaces traditional tin packaging with a lightweight fiber-based solution that incorporates intricate design details such as embossing and debossing. The wrap is glue-free, featuring a single clasp for secure closure, allowing it to be fully recyclable in household streams. The packaging, designed in collaboration with design agency Thirst, is part of Bruichladdich’s sustainability efforts, which include phasing out tin packaging through its “One Tin Lighter” initiative. While tin is recyclable, its production and transportation emissions have raised sustainability concerns. The new molded pulp alternative offers a balance between reducing environmental impact and maintaining a premium aesthetic that reflects the craftsmanship of the whisky. James Cropper’s expertise in fiber innovation, including materials such as recycled denim, cotton, and coffee cups, has enabled the creation of this distinctive whisky packaging.

