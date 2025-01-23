Dunlop, BerryWorld, and Untouched World Utilize Recycled Materials

These initiatives highlight the ongoing efforts to innovate within packaging and recycling, helping industries to reduce their environmental impact and move closer to a sustainable, circular economy.
Dunlop Sustainable Packaging Introduced for Tennis Balls
Dunlop has introduced a sustainability shift in its packaging for tennis balls, aligning with sustainable practices while maintaining product quality. The new design eliminates the use of traditional aluminum tubes and plastic lids, replacing them with trays made from recycled plastic and lids from recycled paper. The inner labels are also crafted from recycled paper, making the packaging fully recyclable and significantly reducing the environmental impact. This redesign debuted at the Nitto ATP Finals, a key professional tennis event, where the brand, as the official ball sponsor, made a strong statement for more sustainable practices in the sport. Dunlop’s commitment to sustainability does not affect the performance of its balls, as they have been tested by professional players and retain the same durability and resilience. The new packaging will be used for official Dunlop balls at prestigious tournaments including the Australian Open, Nitto ATP Finals, and ATP Masters 1000 events from the end of 2024. This initiative marks a step towards aligning the brand with a more sustainable future without compromising the performance standards that athletes expect from Dunlop products.
BerryWorld 100% recycled PET Containers for Berries
BerryWorld, a distributor in fresh berry supply, has partnered with UK-based Sharpak to introduce 100% recycled PET (rPET) containers for its berries, marking an advance in sustainable packaging. The new containers, trialled over the summer with Ocado Retail, were recently recognized as Ultimate Champion in the Composite Pack of the Year category at The Grocer New Product & Packaging Awards 2024. The rPET containers are fully recyclable and paired with a recyclable paper lid, creating a sustainable packaging solution that priorities functionality and freshness. BerryWorld and Sharpak collaborated to meet the challenges of producing fully recycled and recyclable packaging, addressing the UK’s limited supply of post-consumer recycled (PCR) content. Currently, only 55% of plastic is recycled in the UK, underscoring the importance of increasing PCR availability to meet growing demand. The innovation ensures the containers maintain lightweight durability and clear visibility, preserving the quality of berries during transport and storage. Additionally, the paper lid enhances consumer convenience by allowing for easy disposal into paper recycling streams.
Untouched World Recycled Garment Tags
James Cropper has partnered with New Zealand lifestyle brand Untouched World to produce premium garment tags made from recycled coffee cups and denim. These 100% recycled tags, marketed under James Cropper’s Rydal Apparel range, are crafted from 20% post-consumer denim fibers and 80% recycled materials such as coffee cups. The tags are cellulose-based, recyclable, and designed to support a circular economy by extending the lifecycle of fibers beyond a single use. Untouched World has incorporated these innovative tags into its new recycled denim tote bags, coinciding with the opening of its Auckland store in November. The initiative aligns with the brand’s commitment to sustainability and breaking away from fast fashion, focusing on natural materials and thoughtful lifecycle management. This innovation addresses a pressing global issue: the significant waste generated by the fashion industry. Denim production alone results in billions of discarded garments annually, with 73% of clothing ending up in landfills or incinerated, while only 1% is recycled into new products. By replacing conventional paper or plastic tags with recycled alternatives, James Cropper and Untouched World demonstrate the potential for small changes to make a meaningful environmental impact.
