Dunlop, BerryWorld, and Untouched World Utilize Recycled Materials

Dunlop Tennis Ball Packaging Switch, BerryWorld Sustainable Packaging for Berries, Untouched World Recycled Garment Tags

See a few examples of recycling innovations from Dunlop, BerryWorld, and Untouched World from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Jan 23, 2025
The new packaging will be used for official Dunlop balls at tournaments including the Australian Open and Nitto ATP Finals.
Image provided by ThePackHub

These initiatives highlight the ongoing efforts to innovate within packaging and recycling, helping industries to reduce their environmental impact and move closer to a sustainable, circular economy.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Dunlop Sustainable Packaging Introduced for Tennis Balls

Dunlop has introduced a sustainability shift in its packaging for tennis balls, aligning with sustainable practices while maintaining product quality. The new design eliminates the use of traditional aluminum tubes and plastic lids, replacing them with trays made from recycled plastic and lids from recycled paper. The inner labels are also crafted from recycled paper, making the packaging fully recyclable and significantly reducing the environmental impact. This redesign debuted at the Nitto ATP Finals, a key professional tennis event, where the brand, as the official ball sponsor, made a strong statement for more sustainable practices in the sport. Dunlop’s commitment to sustainability does not affect the performance of its balls, as they have been tested by professional players and retain the same durability and resilience. The new packaging will be used for official Dunlop balls at prestigious tournaments including the Australian Open, Nitto ATP Finals, and ATP Masters 1000 events from the end of 2024. This initiative marks a step towards aligning the brand with a more sustainable future without compromising the performance standards that athletes expect from Dunlop products. 

Currently, only 55% of plastic is recycled in the UK, underscoring the importance of increasing PCR availability to meet growing demand.

Companies in this article
Sharpak
Dunlop
