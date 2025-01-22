NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Discover packaging & processing solutions for all industries at the all-new PACK EXPO Southeast in Atlanta, GA, March 10-12, 2025

U.S. PET Bottle Recycling Rate Reaches 30-Year High

According to NAPCOR’s ‘2023 PET Recycling Report,’ the U.S. PET bottle recycling rate increased 4% from 2022 and is the highest rate since 1996.

Anne Marie Mohan
Jan 22, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Getty Images
Photo Courtesy of Getty Images

The U.S. PET bottle recycling rate reached new heights in 2023, according to the National Association for PET Container Resources’ (NAPCOR)2023 PET Recycling Report.” The collection rate was 33% in 2023, up 4% from 29% in 2022 and was the highest recycling rate for PET in the U.S. since 1996.

Notes the report, this increase was due to the growth in PET plastic bottles collected and fewer bottles available for recycling compared to 2022. In 2023, the U.S. collected 1,962 million pounds of PET bottles for recycling, which was the highest annual weight for U.S. bottle collection ever recorded, up from 1,911 million pounds in 2022—an increase of 2.7%.

   Watch this related video, “Packaging Recycling in 2025: Anne Johnson of Resource Recycling Systems”

The total pounds of PET bottles available for recycling in the U.S. in 2023 was 5,952 million lb, down 9.8% from 6,599 million pounds in 2022. Domestic sales of virgin and rPET resin to non-food/beverage bottle applications, e.g., personal care packaging and household cleaners, were down by significant margins compared to 2022.

As a result of voluntary brand commitments and legislation, including recent mandatory recycled-content laws, the trend of increasing rPET content in U.S. bottles has accelerated in recent years as well after remaining flat between 6 and 7% between 2014 and 2017. In 2023, the rate of rPET content in U.S. bottles reached an all-time high of 16.2%. The amount of rPET used in U.S. bottles in 2023 increased to 966 million pounds from 870 million pounds in 2022, an 11% difference. Of the total usage of recycled PET in U.S. and Canadian end markets, the fraction that went to bottle applications reached a new high of 59% in 2023, surpassing the previous record of 54% in 2022.

North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico) also achieved a significant milestone in recycling, reaching a new high of 41.3% in 2023, once again surpassing the global standard set by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. In 2016, the foundation defined successful recycling as achieving a 30% recycling rate across regions with a combined population of at least 400 million. Since 2019, when NAPCOR began tracking the North American rate, the region’s PET bottle recycling rate has consistently exceeded the 30% benchmark.

Says NAPCOR Executive Director Laura Stewart, “PET plastic bottles play a vital role in a circular economy because they can be designed to be remade, and our members are working hard to ensure they get recycled. NAPCOR’s ‘2023 PET Recycling Report’ shows that while there were fewer PET bottles available to recycle in the U.S., there were still more PET bottles recycled in 2023, resulting in a higher recovery percentage. When manufacturers, consumers, retailers, and recyclers work together to ensure PET is selected, collected, and recycled, our planet reaps the rewards.”   PW

   Read this related article, “Packaging Recycling Summit Recap”

 

Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Financial Justification Strategies
Recommended
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Financial Justification Strategies
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Related Stories
Coke 2 Several
Recycling
Coca-Cola Hits 100% Recycled PET Mark
Eric F. Greenberg
Recycling
Plastics Liability Paradigm Shift
Ffra R
Recycling
FFRA Launches Plastic Film Recycling Directory
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Sponsor Content
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Machinery Basics
View More »
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal (HFFS) machines
Flexibles
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
Photo Courtesy of Getty Images
Recycling
U.S. PET Bottle Recycling Rate Reaches 30-Year High
According to NAPCOR’s ‘2023 PET Recycling Report,’ the U.S. PET bottle recycling rate increased 4% from 2022 and is the highest rate since 1996.
Tropciana's new bottle
Package Design
Tropicana Weathers Blowback from ‘Shrin-quivelence,’ Pack Redesign
Each fish pack features a beautiful illustration of the fish species contained within as a way to educate consumers on the differences between them. Photo courtesy of Wild Alaskan Company.
Package Design
Seafood Branding is ‘a Love Letter from Alaska’
Ffra R
Recycling
FFRA Launches Plastic Film Recycling Directory
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Sponsor Content
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
In this e-book, you’ll learn key considerations for vertical and horizontal f/f/s and how to choose between premade bags and an f/f/s system. Plus, discover the pitfalls to avoid on bagging machinery projects.
download
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
Connected Workforce Report
Discover how connected workforce technologies and automation can bridge the skills gap in our latest report. Explore actionable insights and innovative solutions.
Read More
Connected Workforce Report
Products
Beckhoff Ep3751 0260 Web
EtherCAT Box
The Beckhoff EP3751-0260 EtherCAT Box integrates an accelerometer and gyroscope in a compact module for measurement of acceleration, vibration, and rotational motion.
Multi-Head Leak Tester
Robot Control System
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
Packaging World Resource Guide 2025
Resource Guide 2025
Packaging World Nov/Dec 2024
Nov/Dec 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Enticement 600x400 300 Dpi Digital Intel Report 1124
Workforce
Unlocking Potential: The Connected Workforce Explained
Flexible Packaging E Book Hero Shot Full
Flexibles
Flexible Packaging e-book
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Home
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
View More »