LEGO, Sainsbury, and Bel Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations

These innovations highlight the significant progress being made in adopting paper-based solutions, driven by both functionality and sustainability. The breadth of applications demonstrates the versatility and growing demand for paper-based packaging as brands seek to reduce their environmental impact through paper.
LEGO Paper-Based Bags Enhance Packaging Sustainability
The LEGO Group, headquartered in Denmark, is advancing its commitment to sustainability by replacing single-use plastic packaging with paper-based bags across its global operations. This initiative aligns with the company’s goal to eliminate single-use plastics and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The new paper bags, which are already being produced in factories across Europe, Asia, and soon the Americas, are designed to be recyclable in the EU, U.S., and Canada. LEGO tested 180 varieties of paper to ensure durability during production and transit, as paper is more susceptible to humidity than plastic. The company has also adapted its manufacturing processes to accommodate the shift, including updating packaging lines and controlling humidity. Beyond sustainability, the new bags offer an enhanced unboxing experience for children, who reportedly enjoy the suspense of opening opaque paper packaging. The larger bags have also been redesigned to stand upright, providing a practical solution for storing loose bricks during construction. This development is part of LEGO’s broader strategy to use renewable or recycled materials and reduce carbon emissions by 37% by 2032.
Sainsbury Rolls Out Cardboard Packaging for Mushrooms
Sainsbury’s has introduced a significant packaging change, rolling out cardboard trays for all its own-brand mushrooms, including popular varieties like whole baby buttons and chestnut mushrooms. The switch, which is reported to be the first of its kind in the UK, will replace plastic punnets with fully recyclable cardboard packaging. This initiative is part of the retailer’s ongoing sustainability efforts and is expected to reduce plastic waste by 775 tons annually. The packaging change will be implemented across Sainsbury’s entire range of 13 mushroom products by the end of January 2024. The initiative is a key element of the supermarket’s broader commitment to reducing plastic usage as part of its Plan for Better sustainability strategy. The new packaging is fully recyclable, marking a significant step in Sainsbury’s ongoing efforts to reduce plastic waste. The company has been looking for innovative ways to improve packaging, particularly in areas where plastic alternatives can be utilized effectively.
Kiri Switches to Paper-Based Wrapping
French dairy group Bel has announced a transition to 100% paper-based packaging for its popular Kiri cheese brand, part of its broader sustainability strategy. Currently, Kiri cheese uses aluminum wrapping and cardboard sleeves, but by early 2025, Bel plans to replace this packaging with FSC-certified paper, making it fully recyclable. This move is expected to reduce the environmental footprint of the packaging, as paper has a lower carbon impact compared to aluminum. Bel highlights that this shift is aligned with the company’s commitment to responsible resource use and waste reduction. The new packaging has been tested to ensure it maintains the product’s freshness and integrity while appealing to environmentally conscious consumers. Kiri’s transition represents the first phase of a larger initiative to replace plastic and aluminum across other brands in Bel’s portfolio.
