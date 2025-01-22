LEGO, Sainsbury, and Bel Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations

NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
LEGO Switches to Paper Bages, Sainsbury Replaces Plastic Packaging, Bel Switches from Aluminum to Paper

See a few examples of paper packaging innovations from LEGO, Sainsbury, and Bel from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Jan 22, 2025
Image courtesy of the LEGO Group

These innovations highlight the significant progress being made in adopting paper-based solutions, driven by both functionality and sustainability. The breadth of applications demonstrates the versatility and growing demand for paper-based packaging as brands seek to reduce their environmental impact through paper.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

LEGO Paper-Based Bags Enhance Packaging Sustainability 

The LEGO Group, headquartered in Denmark, is advancing its commitment to sustainability by replacing single-use plastic packaging with paper-based bags across its global operations. This initiative aligns with the company’s goal to eliminate single-use plastics and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The new paper bags, which are already being produced in factories across Europe, Asia, and soon the Americas, are designed to be recyclable in the EU, U.S., and Canada. LEGO tested 180 varieties of paper to ensure durability during production and transit, as paper is more susceptible to humidity than plastic. The company has also adapted its manufacturing processes to accommodate the shift, including updating packaging lines and controlling humidity. Beyond sustainability, the new bags offer an enhanced unboxing experience for children, who reportedly enjoy the suspense of opening opaque paper packaging. The larger bags have also been redesigned to stand upright, providing a practical solution for storing loose bricks during construction. This development is part of LEGO’s broader strategy to use renewable or recycled materials and reduce carbon emissions by 37% by 2032.

