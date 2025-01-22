Coca-Cola Hits 100% Recycled PET Mark

The Coca-Cola Company says that it completed its nationwide portfolio expansion of 100% recycled PET (rPET) for 20-oz bottles for Coca-Cola Trademark products (excluding cap and label), which include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, and Coke flavors. This marks the first national adoption of 100% recycled plastic bottles for a sparkling brand across the U.S.

Through this initiative, the company expects to avoid its use of new plastic by nearly 80 million pounds in 2024, the equivalent of nearly 2 billion bottles. This packaging shift also means a reduction of energy use, carbon emissions, and waste with each 100% rPET bottle, helping The Coca-Cola Company take tangible steps toward its goal of having 50% recycled content in all bottles and cans by 2030, a pillar of its World Without Waste strategy.

In 2021, Coca-Cola Trademark and Dasani brands launched 20-oz bottles created from 100% rPET in California, New York, and Texas. Dasani’s 20-oz, 1- and 1.5-L bottles were transitioned to 100% rPET across the U.S. in 2022.

The 20-oz 100% rPET Coca-Cola Trademark bottles can now be found at retailers all across the country. The new label features a “Recycle Me Again” message to acknowledge the bottle contains recycled content and to inspire people to take action and recycle their bottles so that they have the possibility of being remade again. PW