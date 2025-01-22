NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Coca-Cola Hits 100% Recycled PET Mark

This marks the first national adoption of 100% recycled PET bottles for a sparkling brand across the U.S.

Matt Reynolds
Jan 22, 2025
Coke 2 Several

The Coca-Cola Company says that it completed its nationwide portfolio expansion of 100% recycled PET (rPET) for 20-oz bottles for Coca-Cola Trademark products (excluding cap and label), which include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, and Coke flavors. This marks the first national adoption of 100% recycled plastic bottles for a sparkling brand across the U.S. 

