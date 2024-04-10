New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

New Tide Detergent Tiles Eliminate Need for Plastic Packaging

New six-layer fiber tiles for Tide laundry detergent are packaged in a sturdy, sustainable carton fitted with a tray that holds the product in place.

Melissa Griffen
Apr 10, 2024
The Tide evo fiber tiles are lighter, faster, and simpler than its other detergents.
The Tide evo fiber tiles are lighter, faster, and simpler than its other detergents.

Procter & Gamble (P&G) brand Tide, has launched a new form of laundry detergent called Tide evo, which is a square-shaped, six-layer “tile” of concentrated ingredients woven together. The design of the thin, malleable fiber tile was driven by consumer insight and with sustainability in mind.

"Tide evo embodies over a decade of research and development, signifying a major advancement in how we approach cleanliness and efficiency in our daily lives," says Sundar Raman, chief executive officer, P&G Fabric & Home Care.

P&G’s research found that consumers expect increasing levels of convenience. The company’s response was to develop the Tide evo fiber tiles, which are lighter, faster, and simpler than its other detergents. To be evermore environmentally conscious, the tiles are also designed using tens of thousands of miniscule fibers to create layers of soap without extra liquid and fillers while eliminating the need for plastic bottles. This new detergent dissolves upon contact with water.

Innovative packaging design for ease of use

The fiber tiles, measuring approximately 3.5 x 3.5 in., are packaged in a hinged-lid paperboard carton that is approximately 3.5 in. W x 5.7 in. D x 7.1 in. L. The carton is stored upright on the shelf and open on the right side, after a perforated strip is removed. A click tab enables easy opening of the package for access to the tiles. It also allows the carton to be securely reclosed.

Inside is a specially designed trays with one partition that separate the tiles into two stacks. The trays provide structural support to the carton, so it maintains its shape from factory to consumer home, while simultaneously keeping the tiles securely stacked. The trays ensure the integrity of both the product and the package’s squareness, according to Marcello Puddu, senior director of Fabric Care Research & Development at P&G.

   Continental Optimizes Corrugated Timing Belt Packs, Fairfood Packs Oat Drink with Paperboard, Borough Broth in Corrugated Thermal Packaging

“The cartons are initially die-cut into 2D blanks and then partially assembled by our supplier. This partial assembly ensures a seamless process where the cartons are fully erected and filled with Tide evo tiles concurrently, streamlining production,” says Puddu.

The inside of the carton lid features instructions for product use and a QR code for further information. The Tide evo carton is also printed using a standard offset process by a proprietary supplier and features Tide’s iconic blue and orange color palette.

The packaging underwent testing that simulates a range of environmental conditions, including shock, vibration, humidity, and temperature changes to ensure the package’s integrity and durability from manufacturing to disposal.

“The carton provides sufficient protection to delay moisture to migration into the package, preserving the integrity of the product,” says Puddu.

An environmentally minded package

Supporting the company’s sustainable packaging goals, the fiber tiles are designed to be durable without the need for additional plastic packaging materials, such as shrink-wrap around the paperboard. In addition to minimizing materials, the Tide evo package also uses paperboard for the carton to the tray that is 100% Forest Stewardship Council certified and 100% recyclable.

Labeling strategies were also put into place to educate and encourage consumers to recycle the packaging. These include a How2Recycle label with clear recycling instructions and text that reads “Please Recycle Me.”

“During our product development journey, we had the pleasure of spending time with people who have told us they loved experiencing a “Tide clean" in a new way,” says Puddu. “They fell in love with the convenience of a lightweight, waterless form in recyclable paper packaging. Their feedback makes us believe there are untapped ways to evolve this application beyond what we can imagine today. That’s why we're excited about the opportunity continue learning alongside consumers as we expand the product’s availability.”

P&G launched Tide evo at retailers in Colorado in April and plans to expand distribution nationally later this year. The product is available in 16-, 22-, 30-, and 44-ct sizes in Original and Spring Blast scents.

   At the Final Four, Coke Tips Off Certified Closed-Loop Recycling


Companies in this article
Procter & Gamble
Related Stories
Spotted at the Sweet 16 in Boston, bin messaging clearly delineating PET bottles and aluminum cans as recyclable. The Final Four was took this campaign to the next level, and it should be an ongoing, self-sustaining effort for the venues for the foreseeable future.
Recycling
At the Final Four, Coke Tips Off Certified Closed-Loop Recycling
Plastics recycling
Recycling
Scaling Solutions for Film and Flexible Packaging Recycling
GreenBlue's Paul Nowak focused on action as a source of hope in a sea of despair-worthy climate and packaging sustainability news.
Recycling
Live at SPC Impact: Collaboration's the Key to Unlocking Circularity
Machinery Basics
View more »
Pt Labeling 2024 Thumbnail
Coding, Printing & Labeling
10 Different Types of Labeling Machines for Your Product
Pt17 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
What are the Different Types of Multipacking Equipment?
Pt12 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Pt 11 Thumbnail
Flexibles
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
View more »
Top Stories
The Tide evo fiber tiles are lighter, faster, and simpler than its other detergents.
Recycling
New Tide Detergent Tiles Eliminate Need for Plastic Packaging
New six-layer fiber tiles for Tide laundry detergent are packaged in a sturdy, sustainable carton fitted with a tray that holds the product in place.
The outer packaging meant to prevent access to the contents can split open near the zipper track, posing a risk of serious injury to children if the laundry detergent packets' contents are ingested, as well as skin or eye injuries.
News
P&G Recalls 8.2 million bags of Laundry Detergents Due to Packaging
Continental's new timing belt packaging cuts both waste and transport emissions through optimized corrugated package design.
Sustainability
Continental, Fairfood, and Borough Broth Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations
Spotted at the Sweet 16 in Boston, bin messaging clearly delineating PET bottles and aluminum cans as recyclable. The Final Four was took this campaign to the next level, and it should be an ongoing, self-sustaining effort for the venues for the foreseeable future.
Recycling
At the Final Four, Coke Tips Off Certified Closed-Loop Recycling
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
How AI is reshaping CPG manufacturing operations
Today’s CPG companies are faced with mounting challenges in their manufacturing operations. You have the data that could help you, but can you turn that data into knowledge? See how artificial intelligence can help. Learn what’s working for Pfizer, Post, and Smithfield.
Read More
How AI is reshaping CPG manufacturing operations
Products
Fine Grit Film
Tactile Film for Textured Labels and Packaging
FineGrit Film from Nobelus offers a unique sandy texture, ideal for converters using wet lamination and solvent-based processes for stand-up pouches, labels, and more.
Continuous Box Motion Side Sealer
Laser Marking System for Plastics & Metals
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2024
Mar/Apr 2024
Packaging World Craft Brew 2024
Craft Brew 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2024
Jan/Feb 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Rpt Mar2024
Digital Transformation
Special Report: How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve CPG Manufacturing Operations
Enticement 1080x1080 Pw Cartoning E Book 2024
Cartoning
Cartoning eBook
1104 Pw Cobot
Home
Cobot Palletizers
Amrs For Use On The Packaging Floor Image
Robotics
AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
View more »