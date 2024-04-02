New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Live at SPC Impact: Collaboration's the Key to Unlocking Circularity

It's starting to seem that supply chain stakholder collaboration might be the key to unlocking the circular economy of packaging materials.

Matt Reynolds
Apr 2, 2024
GreenBlue's Paul Nowak focused on action as a source of hope in a sea of despair-worthy climate and packaging sustainability news.
GreenBlue's Paul Nowak focused on action as a source of hope in a sea of despair-worthy climate and packaging sustainability news.

Intelligent alliance

GreenBlue's Paul Nowak (left) and The Recycling Partnership's (TRP) Keefe Harrison.GreenBlue's Paul Nowak (left) and The Recycling Partnership's (TRP) Keefe Harrison.At Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC)'s Impact today, GreenBlue's Paul Nowak and The Recycling Partnership's (TRP) Keefe Harrison revealed early pilots of a digitally active How2Recycle (H2R) label, tapping into TRP's database of 9,000 municipalities across the U.S. We remember a Packaging World cover story on TRP's RecycleCheck not too long ago, and hearing about the foundation of this sensible alliance between SPC and TRP in late 2023.

EPR, DEI and hackers, oh my

From left, Sanjana Paul, Ezinne Okoro, and McKenna MorriganFrom left, Sanjana Paul, Ezinne Okoro, and McKenna MorriganIf you travel in extended producer responsibility (EPR) circles and haven't yet heard of Seattle Public Utilities' McKenna Morrigan, it's just a matter of time. She batted clean-up at Impact today in a rapid-fire trio of disruptive women near the intersection of packaging and sustainability. Morrigan was preceded by Inclusion, Diversity, & Equity Corporate Strategist Ezinne Okoro on the power of DEI and Sanjana Paul of MIT's Department of Urban Studies and planning, on hacking into hackathons for environmental change.

"Cities got into the waste management business to protect public health and improve sanitation, not to deal with packaging." ... "Seattle is known as a city with a strong recycling program, and it's true. We have a long-standing and very successful recycling program. But most people don't know that its origin comes from a dollars and cents assessment, not a green ethos," Morrigan said today, highlighting the economic underpinnings required for circularity on her way to making the case for EPR.

Turn your single-use plastics into reusables with recyclable refill bottles

Dr. Bronner's Karina Tettero.Dr. Bronner's Karina Tettero.Recycling might've been the hottest topic at SPC Impact today, but reuse takes precedence in the hierarchical reduce, reuse, recycle model. Dr. Bronner's Karina Tettero explained the genesis of the brand's new printed paperboard cartons, which are meant to refill its more shower-friendly 32-oz 100% rPET bottle. The 32-oz refill carton represents an 82% reduction in plastic from the durable bottle it's meant to refill many times over. The remaining 18% of carton material consists of a plastic cap, and a barrier liner containing PE and aluminum, she said. The whole structure still is considered widely recyclable, since according to the Carton Council of North America, more than 60% of the U.S. has access to curbside recycle this style of paperboard carton. More broadly, Tettero notes her company was once a niche hippie darling brand with a toehold in the natural products market. "But now, our biggest growth is happening in the mass market, which is showing that there's a shift happening with consumers. They want to be able to buy their natural brands in places such as Target, Walmart, and Costco Wholesale," she said today.

LCAs don’t align with consumer perception

The conclusion confirmed significant misalignment.The conclusion confirmed significant misalignment.Consumers have their perceptions about the sustainability profiles of different kinds of packaging. Life Cycle Analyses (LCAs) at least aim tell a complete, scientifically backed story about those packs' sustainability bona fides (as they say here in New Orleans).

Are consumer perceptions and LCAs aligned? You guessed it, not so much.

Clemson Department of Food, Nutrition & Packaging Sciences' (and frequent PW contributor) Andrew Hurley, PhD brought receipts at Impact today. The study recorded meal/granola bar LCAs of brands that use compostable plastic, compostable paper, store drop off PE/PE, and clear shiny PP/PP wrappers. Separately, it compared consumer sustainability perceptions of those materials. Specific results are in the study, but the conclusion confirmed significant misalignment.

Printpack's David McLain was above board that his company commissioned the study, but Hurly assured the audience he and his grad students were given full academic freedom.

PET’s future getting more sophisticated in its circularity

From left, Andrew Jolin, Marija Massey, Jeff Snyder, Adam Gendell, and Mark Agerton.From left, Andrew Jolin, Marija Massey, Jeff Snyder, Adam Gendell, and Mark Agerton.We kicked of SPC Impact this morning with some familiar faces representing the recycled PET (rPET) value chain as it applies to packaging and CPG.

More details will come soon, but The Recycling Partnership moderated as Procter & GambleRumpke Waste & RecyclingEastman, and Direct Pack, Inc. kicked things off addressing the evolving, and increasingly sophisticated PET circular value chain in the U.S. Demand isn't just for clear PET bales anymore, and brands like P&G and Mark Agerton's want that colored PET back for rPET haircare bottles. Meanwhile, sortation technology is far enough along to be able to distinguish between different PETs (including thermoforms), allowing for intra-PET sortation.

This should allow Rumpke's Jeff Snyder to start telling Midwestern consumers, 'yes, you can recycle those thermoforms.' And anything that can't be recycled mechanically at Rumpke now has an offtake market in Eastman now that the two have partnered. Molecular and mechanical recycling, working in concert, is nice to see. PW

 

 

Companies in this article
Eastman
Rumpke Waste & Recycling
The Recycling Partnership
Sustainable Packaging Coalition
Procter & Gamble
Direct Pack
Clemson University
GreenBlue
Printpack
Videos from Printpack
View more »
The 28th Annual J. Erskine Love Golf Tournament
The 28th Annual J. Erskine Love Golf Tournament
Oct 5th, 2023
Earth with John Holden: The Future of Sustainable Packaging
Earth with John Holden: The Future of Sustainable Packaging
Jun 26th, 2023
Printpack 2022 - Corporate Retreat
Printpack 2022 - Corporate Retreat
Sep 27th, 2022
View more »
Machinery Basics
View more »
Pt17 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
What are the Different Types of Multipacking Equipment?
Pt12 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Pt 11 Thumbnail
Flexibles
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Maxresdefault 64e619c180358
Primary Packaging
Liquid Filling in Focus: A Quick Overview of Common Filling Machines Used in Packaging
View more »
Top Stories
GreenBlue's Paul Nowak focused on action as a source of hope in a sea of despair-worthy climate and packaging sustainability news.
Recycling
Live at SPC Impact: Collaboration's the Key to Unlocking Circularity
It's starting to seem that supply chain stakholder collaboration might be the key to unlocking the circular economy of packaging materials.
The British Crisp Co.'s new bags use paper with Hydropol polymer technology as a plastic alternative.
Sustainability
British Crisp Co. Launches First Recyclable Paper Chip Bag
As more consumers purchase alcohol online, craft beer and spirits producers need to ensure their packaging can withstand the rough handling of e-commerce distribution.
Business Intelligence
E-Commerce Challenges and Opportunities for Craft Producers
All small PET bottles in 12 oz, 16.9 oz and 20 oz will be lightweighted from 21 g to 18.5 g for all The Coca-Cola Company’s sparkling brands, Minute Maid Refreshments, and Minute Maid Aguas Frescas in the U.S. and Canada.
Containers & Closures
Coke's ‘First in Decades’ PET Lightweighting Project Sends Supply Chain Ripples
How CooperVision Streamlined Packaging Artwork Management
Sponsor Content
How CooperVision Streamlined Packaging Artwork Management
New ebook focused on cartoning equipment
Read about the various types of cartoning equipment, how to select the right one, and common pitfalls to avoid. Plus, read equipment advice from CPGs for ultimate cartoning success.
Read More
New ebook focused on cartoning equipment
How Can You Honor a Leader?
Induction into the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame is the highest honor in our industry. Submit your leader to be considered for the Class of 2024 now through June 10th. New members will be inducted at PACK EXPO International in Chicago
Read More
How Can You Honor a Leader?
Products
Lab Photo 6
Bpacks Launches World’s First Bark-Based Packaging Technology to Replace Seamlessly Plastic Materials
The firm’s new technology is fully compatible with existing production streams and targets the $384 billion global plastic packaging market.
Liquid Creaser System
Sustainable Barrier Coatings for Packaging
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2024
Mar/Apr 2024
Packaging World Craft Brew 2024
Craft Brew 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2024
Jan/Feb 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Rpt Mar2024
Digital Transformation
Special Report: How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve CPG Manufacturing Operations
Enticement 1080x1080 Pw Cartoning E Book 2024
Cartoning
Cartoning eBook
1104 Pw Cobot
Home
Cobot Palletizers
Amrs For Use On The Packaging Floor Image
Robotics
AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
View more »