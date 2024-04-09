Continental, Fairfood, and Borough Broth Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations

The key to the largest environmental and business gains within the paperization category are not simple material swaps, but evaluated packaging projects that look to make the most from the properties board and fiber products can offer, as examples in this roundup demonstrate.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Continental Continental's New Components Pack Cuts Emissions and CO2

In a significant sustainability initiative, the German automotive parts supplier Continental has collaborated with packaging expert Smurfit Kappa, a leading producer of paper-based packaging headquartered in Dublin, to revamp the packaging of its rubber timing belt set. By optimizing the packaging process, the companies managed to reduce the packaging components from five to two, achieving significant sustainability and efficiency gains. Previously, all individual parts were packed in five components, which in turn were sent in a larger outer box. This new packaging approach, which uses corrugated board, results in a 50% material saving and allows 70% more kits per transport pallet, saving 98 truck trips, 100,000 truck kilometers, and cutting 390 tons of CO2 emissions annually. The initiative simplifies production and enhances product protection and reduces the environmental footprint, showcasing the potential for substantial savings through smarter packaging solutions.

ThePackHub German Vegan Brand Fairfood Adopts Paperboard Packaging for Oat Drink

Fairfood, a German vegan food brand renowned for its Fair Trade-certified and nut-based products, has recently adopted Sonoco’s GREENCAN packaging for its powdered oat drink, moving away from its previous use of returnable deposit jars due to challenges such as product loss and vacuuming issues with the circular jars. The GREENCAN packaging, comprising 92-98% paperboard and featuring an integrated lid for easier recycling in paper streams, represents a significant shift towards sustainable packaging solutions for Fairfood. This transition not only enhances the brand’s commitment to sustainability but also addresses product freshness concerns effectively. According to Fairfood’s founder and managing director, this move also positions the brand more competitively within the plant-based milk market by aligning with its sustainability strategy while overcoming logistical hurdles previously encountered with jar packaging.

ThePackHub Borough Broth Switches to Sustainable Thermal Packaging

Dublin-based corrugated packaging manufacturer Smurfit Kappa, has helped to shake up the supply chain for London-based Borough Broth, an award-winning producer of organic bone broths, by introducing a sustainable thermal packaging solution that eliminated the need for sheep’s wool insulation. This innovation addressed Borough Broth’s challenges of non-distinctive branding, environmental concerns, and warehouse space usage inefficiency and facilitated regional and national distribution with improved temperature maintenance between 5-8°C. The corrugated board packaging, which is easily recyclable, significantly enhanced Borough Broth’s brand awareness through custom-printed cases and contributed to the company’s impressive yearly growth. This partnership underscored the impact of creative packaging solutions on brand identity, sales, and sustainability objectives, showcasing Smurfit Kappa’s role in Borough Broth’s success and the broader food industry’s move towards sustainable packaging alternatives.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.