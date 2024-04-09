Continental, Fairfood, and Borough Broth Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations

New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Continental Optimizes Corrugated Timing Belt Packs, Fairfood Packs Oat Drink with Paperboard, Borough Broth in Corrugated Thermal Packaging

See a few examples of paper packaging innovations from Continental, Fairfood, and Borough Broth from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Apr 9, 2024
Continental's new timing belt packaging cuts both waste and transport emissions through optimized corrugated package design.
Continental's new timing belt packaging cuts both waste and transport emissions through optimized corrugated package design.
Continental

The key to the largest environmental and business gains within the paperization category are not simple material swaps, but evaluated packaging projects that look to make the most from the properties board and fiber products can offer, as examples in this roundup demonstrate.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Continental's new timing belt packaging cuts both waste and transport emissions through optimized corrugated package design.Continental's new timing belt packaging cuts both waste and transport emissions through optimized corrugated package design.ContinentalContinental's New Components Pack Cuts Emissions and CO2 

In a significant sustainability initiative, the German automotive parts supplier Continental has collaborated with packaging expert Smurfit Kappa, a leading producer of paper-based packaging headquartered in Dublin, to revamp the packaging of its rubber timing belt set. By optimizing the packaging process, the companies managed to reduce the packaging components from five to two, achieving significant sustainability and efficiency gains. Previously, all individual parts were packed in five components, which in turn were sent in a larger outer box. This new packaging approach, which uses corrugated board, results in a 50% material saving and allows 70% more kits per transport pallet, saving 98 truck trips, 100,000 truck kilometers, and cutting 390 tons of CO2 emissions annually. The initiative simplifies production and enhances product protection and reduces the environmental footprint, showcasing the potential for substantial savings through smarter packaging solutions. 

Fairfood's new powdered oat drink packaging is made with 92-98% paperboard.Fairfood's new powdered oat drink packaging is made with 92-98% paperboard.ThePackHubGerman Vegan Brand Fairfood Adopts Paperboard Packaging for Oat Drink 

Fairfood, a German vegan food brand renowned for its Fair Trade-certified and nut-based products, has recently adopted Sonoco’s GREENCAN packaging for its powdered oat drink, moving away from its previous use of returnable deposit jars due to challenges such as product loss and vacuuming issues with the circular jars. The GREENCAN packaging, comprising 92-98% paperboard and featuring an integrated lid for easier recycling in paper streams, represents a significant shift towards sustainable packaging solutions for Fairfood. This transition not only enhances the brand’s commitment to sustainability but also addresses product freshness concerns effectively. According to Fairfood’s founder and managing director, this move also positions the brand more competitively within the plant-based milk market by aligning with its sustainability strategy while overcoming logistical hurdles previously encountered with jar packaging. 

Borough Broth has switched to paper-based thermal packaging that adds sustainability and allows for custom-printed branding.Borough Broth has switched to paper-based thermal packaging that adds sustainability and allows for custom-printed branding.ThePackHubBorough Broth Switches to Sustainable Thermal Packaging 

Dublin-based corrugated packaging manufacturer Smurfit Kappa, has helped to shake up the supply chain for London-based Borough Broth, an award-winning producer of organic bone broths, by introducing a sustainable thermal packaging solution that eliminated the need for sheep’s wool insulation. This innovation addressed Borough Broth’s challenges of non-distinctive branding, environmental concerns, and warehouse space usage inefficiency and facilitated regional and national distribution with improved temperature maintenance between 5-8°C. The corrugated board packaging, which is easily recyclable, significantly enhanced Borough Broth’s brand awareness through custom-printed cases and contributed to the company’s impressive yearly growth. This partnership underscored the impact of creative packaging solutions on brand identity, sales, and sustainability objectives, showcasing Smurfit Kappa’s role in Borough Broth’s success and the broader food industry’s move towards sustainable packaging alternatives. 

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Companies in this article
Smurfit Kappa Group
Sonoco
Fill out the form below to request more information about Continental Optimizes Corrugated Timing Belt Packs, Fairfood Packs Oat Drink with Paperboard, Borough Broth in Corrugated Thermal Packaging
Related Stories
Logo Blu 5e2b21f4c57fc
Blisters/clamshells/skin packaging
Sonoco
A report by Oceana highlights a 9.6% increase in Amazon's plastic packaging use in the U.S.
Sustainability
Report Puts Amazon's Packaging Strategy Under Scrutiny
Chanel's new 'Le Volume' mascara packaging contains between 10% and 20% PCR aluminum, depending on the model.
Sustainability
Chanel, Tesco, and Dulux Introduce Post-Consumer Recycled Material Packaging
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Machinery Basics
View more »
Pt Labeling 2024 Thumbnail
Coding, Printing & Labeling
10 Different Types of Labeling Machines for Your Product
Pt17 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
What are the Different Types of Multipacking Equipment?
Pt12 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Pt 11 Thumbnail
Flexibles
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
View more »
Top Stories
The Tide evo fiber tiles are lighter, faster, and simpler than its other detergents.
Recycling
New Tide Detergent Tiles Eliminate Need for Plastic Packaging
New six-layer fiber tiles for Tide laundry detergent are packaged in a sturdy, sustainable carton fitted with a tray that holds the product in place.
The outer packaging meant to prevent access to the contents can split open near the zipper track, posing a risk of serious injury to children if the laundry detergent packets' contents are ingested, as well as skin or eye injuries.
News
P&G Recalls 8.2 million bags of Laundry Detergents Due to Packaging
Continental's new timing belt packaging cuts both waste and transport emissions through optimized corrugated package design.
Sustainability
Continental, Fairfood, and Borough Broth Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations
Spotted at the Sweet 16 in Boston, bin messaging clearly delineating PET bottles and aluminum cans as recyclable. The Final Four was took this campaign to the next level, and it should be an ongoing, self-sustaining effort for the venues for the foreseeable future.
Recycling
At the Final Four, Coke Tips Off Certified Closed-Loop Recycling
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
How AI is reshaping CPG manufacturing operations
Today’s CPG companies are faced with mounting challenges in their manufacturing operations. You have the data that could help you, but can you turn that data into knowledge? See how artificial intelligence can help. Learn what’s working for Pfizer, Post, and Smithfield.
Read More
How AI is reshaping CPG manufacturing operations
Products
Fine Grit Film
Tactile Film for Textured Labels and Packaging
FineGrit Film from Nobelus offers a unique sandy texture, ideal for converters using wet lamination and solvent-based processes for stand-up pouches, labels, and more.
Continuous Box Motion Side Sealer
Laser Marking System for Plastics & Metals
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2024
Mar/Apr 2024
Packaging World Craft Brew 2024
Craft Brew 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2024
Jan/Feb 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Rpt Mar2024
Digital Transformation
Special Report: How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve CPG Manufacturing Operations
Enticement 1080x1080 Pw Cartoning E Book 2024
Cartoning
Cartoning eBook
1104 Pw Cobot
Home
Cobot Palletizers
Amrs For Use On The Packaging Floor Image
Robotics
AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
View more »