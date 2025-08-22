Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas this September
Experience a breakthrough in packaging & processing and transform your business with solutions from 2,300 suppliers spanning all industries.

Starbucks Korea Pilots Sugarcane Straws, Innonature Packaging Solutions Develops Cork Sleeve for Bottles, and Akorn Technology Launches Edible Coating for Cucumbers

See a few examples of bio-based packaging from Starbucks Korea, Innonature Packaging Solutions, and AkronTechnology from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Aug 22, 2025
The pilot includes a dedicated straw collection box to explore recycling options.
The pilot includes a dedicated straw collection box to explore recycling options.
ThePackHub

These examples underscore the high level of research and investment directed towards bio-based packaging solutions. 

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here. 

Starbucks trials plant-based straws in South Korea as alternative to paper 

Starbucks Korea has begun piloting plant-based plastic straws made from sugarcane at around 200 stores, focusing on outlets near hospitals and residential areas to better serve vulnerable customers such as patients, young children and the elderly who may struggle with paper straws. This follows feedback from customers requesting a more functional alternative to paper. The pilot includes a dedicated straw collection box to explore recycling options. Starbucks Korea eliminated conventional plastic straws in 2018, replacing them with paper straws as part of its sustainability efforts. In 2021, the company announced plans to phase out all disposable cups in Korean cafés by 2025, offering dine-in mugs, personal reusable cups or company-provided reusable cups instead. This initiative comes after the South Korean Ministry of Environment lifted its ban on paper cups, plastic straws and plastic bags in cafés and convenience stores in 2023, citing economic pressures on small businesses. The move also aligns with similar actions in Japan, where Starbucks introduced biodegradable plant-based straws in 2024 with plans for full adoption across Japanese stores by 2025. The Korean pilot is positioned as a response to customer needs while maintaining progress toward sustainable packaging and reducing reliance on conventional plastics.

The cork used is harvested every 7–9 years, with each tree able to provide up to 17 harvests over its lifetime.The cork used is harvested every 7–9 years, with each tree able to provide up to 17 harvests over its lifetime. ThePackHub 

Companies in this article
Starbucks Corp
Fill out the form below to request more information about Starbucks Korea Pilots Sugarcane Straws, Innonature Packaging Solutions Develops Cork Sleeve for Bottles, and Akorn Technology Launches Edible Coating for Cucumbers
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Related Stories
140 A6644 Photo Pasi Salminen Com
Bio-based
Metsä Board Awarded EcoVadis Platinum Rating
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing
Recycling
Through the Line Podcast: Sustainable Packaging Trends at PACK EXPO 2024
Hoogesteger will use Avantium’s Releaf bio-based and recyclable PEF for bottles of its fresh, cold-pressed juice.
Bio-based
Dutch Juice Producer to use Bio-Based Polymer for Bottles
Stutz Packing: How a Co-Packer Rolled Out ERP — Without the Chaos
Sponsor Content
Stutz Packing: How a Co-Packer Rolled Out ERP — Without the Chaos
Machinery Basics
View More »
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
View More »
Top Stories
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing
Labeling
Through the Line Podcast: Front-of-Pack Nutrition Labels
Packaging World Editor-in-chief Matt Reynolds sits down with Eric Greenburg, an attorney assisting clients with FDA regulatory compliance for food and food related companies. They discuss what updated labeling requirements may look like.
Duracell’s packaging redesign goal was to shift from a plastic blister-pack package to one made entirely from paper.
Package Design
Duracell Reinvents the Battery Category with Paper Packaging
Marissa Lundberg, VP of national accounts for Group O
Recycling
Material Innovations Seek to Close the Loop
The pilot includes a dedicated straw collection box to explore recycling options.
Bio-based
Starbucks Korea, Innonature Packaging Solutions, and AkronTechnology Release Bio-based Packaging
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Hiring remains a major challenge in packaging, with 78% struggling to fill unskilled roles and 84% lacking experienced workers. As automation grows, companies must rethink hiring and training. Download the full report for key insights.
Download Now
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
The road ahead for CPGs in 2025 and beyond—Packaging World editors review key findings from a survey of 88 brand owners, CPG, and FMCG readers.
Download Now
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Products
Roller Chain Conveyor W Dynamic
Roller Chain Conveyors
Glide-Line launches heavy-duty Roller Chain Conveyor system for large, high-weight products.
See the Best in Thermoform Packaging from Ossid in Booth W-1120 at PACK EXPO 2025
ALLIEDFLEX Technologies to Show Stand-Up Pouch and Flexible Packaging Solutions at PACK EXPO
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PELV Showcase 2025
PELV Showcase 2025
Packaging World September 2025
September 2025
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
Packaging World May/Jun 2025
May/Jun 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
1133 Pw Cartoning
Cartoning
Researched List: Fast Changeover Cartoning Equipment
Pmg Power Processing
Trends
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Filling Capping Ebook 2025
Filling, Capping & Closing
Master Filling & Capping Equipment Selection
Pw Mono Material Barrier Puches Hero
Recycling
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
View More »