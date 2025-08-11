Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas this September
Dutch Juice Producer to use Bio-Based Polymer for Bottles

Hoogesteger signs a conditional offtake agreement with Avantium to use plant-based PEF plastic in the bottles for its fresh, cold-pressed juice.

Anne Marie Mohan
Aug 11, 2025
Hoogesteger will use Avantium’s Releaf bio-based and recyclable PEF for bottles of its fresh, cold-pressed juice.

Avantium

Dutch juice producer Hoogesteger has signed a conditional offtake agreement with Avantium to begin using bottles made from its Releaf PEF, a 100% plant-based and recyclable polymer. The packaging will be used for Hoogesteger’s fresh cold-pressed juices, which are distributed through Albert Heijn, the Netherlands’ largest supermarket chain.

PEF, or polyethylene furanoate, is made from renewable materials such as sugars from wheat or corn, and offers strong environmental and functional advantages. According to Avantium, compared to PET, PEF’s oxygen barrier is 10 times better, helping preserve freshness and extend shelf life. Its carbon dioxide barrier is also significantly higher, and its mechanical strength allows for thinner bottles, reducing material use without compromising performance.

Charles Arentsen, CEO of Hoogesteger, says the partnership supports the company’s mission to deliver sustainable, high-quality products. “We are pleased to partner with Avantium to introduce PEF-based bottles for our fresh cold-pressed juices. This collaboration aligns with our mission to deliver high-quality, sustainable products to our customers. We believe that these innovative PEF bottles will enhance the freshness and shelf life of our juices while reducing our environmental footprint.”

Hoogesteger has already made significant strides toward sustainable packaging. In 2023, more than 96% of its bottles were made from recycled PET, and nearly all its secondary packaging used recycled cardboard. The company is also transitioning to washable labels and supporting deposit systems in markets where they operate.

In February, Avantium unloaded the first volumes of high fructose syrup into the storage tanks at the manufacturing site in Delfzijl in anticipation of the start-up of the FDCA flagship plant.
The PEF bottles from Avantium represent the next step. Releaf bottles are designed to integrate with existing PET recycling systems and have received key endorsements from the European PET Bottle Platform and the Association of Plastic Recyclers.

Avantium’s PEF is produced using its patented YXY technology, which converts plant sugars into FDCA, the building block of the polymer. The company is currently commissioning the world’s first commercial-scale FDCA plant in Delfzijl, the Netherlands. The facility will produce 5 kilotons annually, with bottles for Hoogesteger expected to hit shelves in the second half of 2025.

The Hoogesteger collaboration is part of a growing number of PEF-based packaging applications at Albert Heijn, which already includes salad bowls with Royal Vezet and juice bottles with Refresco.  PW

