EPR at the Intersection Between Brands and Flexible Packaging Converters

As extended producer responsibility (EPR) laws take hold across the U.S., the Circular Action Alliance (CAA) is helping producers navigate their new obligations. Converters, though not obligated as “producers” under these laws, play a crucial supporting role, providing the data and packaging intelligence brands need to comply and reduce fees.

Matt Reynolds
Nov 7, 2025
Adobe Stock 455693192

When states pass packaging EPR laws, the financial responsibility to help build and maintain an adequate recycling infrastructure falls squarely on brand owners, who are deemed to be the “producers” of the packaged products under most EPR frameworks. 

But some packaging formats are harder to recycle than others. Paper tends to be simplest to recycle. Glass, aluminum, and even rigid mono-material plastics like PET, HDPE, and PP require a bit more reprocessing than fiber-based packaging, but are widely considered recyclable across U.S. recycling infrastructure in its current state. 

Flexible packaging, though, is on the more difficult side of the recyclability spectrum. Multiple substrate materials that are or co-extruded or laminated together with several layers may require advanced recycling methods to separate and recover. And even the comparatively easy-to-recycle mono-material, homogenous resins, which can be recycled mechanically, are difficult to collect and sort when they're in their 2D film form, and are likely to contaminate paper bales. 

That's why film and flexible packaging suppliers, converters, and resin producers are likely to play an outsized role, compared to other materials, in helping producer brands achieve recyclability, thus manage and minimize their obligations.

Naturally, this was a hot topic at this week's FlexForward 2025, where Dan Felton, president and CEO of the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) sat down for a tête-à-tête with Jeff Fielkow, president and CEO of the Circular Action Alliance (CAA), the producer responsibility organization (PRO) representing or likely-to-represent brands in all current states with EPR laws. 

“The producers are paying that bill. But that doesn’t mean that’s the only stakeholder that CAA has. We need to tie the entire supply chain together because it’s very much linked,” said Fielkow.

Converters, he said, should understand what their producer customers are required to do in each state.

“If I were to put a converter hat on ... I would want to know what the laws are and what the requirements are for my customers in each state. I can’t give you a simple answer because it varies for every state. That is one of the problem statements. But it’s really important to understand what your customer, the producers, are experiencing—what their obligations are out of this program.” he said.

In most cases, those obligations include ensuring products are recyclable, achieving source-reduction targets, or contributing to state-based recycling funds. Converters who can help producers meet those targets will be key partners in compliance.

“There’s a lot of ways your organization members could play roles,” Fielkow said. “Flex-film recycling is one of the biggest unsolved problems we have to solve, and my guess is there’s a lot of great knowledge in this room that could certainly contribute to solutions.”

Dan Felton (left) of FPA asks Jeff Fielkow of CAA how converters and flexible packaging suppliers can be better partners to their brand customers in the face of emerging EPR laws.Dan Felton (left) of FPA asks Jeff Fielkow of CAA how converters and flexible packaging suppliers can be better partners to their brand customers in the face of emerging EPR laws. Data and fee calculation

In each EPR state, producers must report detailed data on their packaging portfolios possibly including materials used, weights, units sold, recyclability, recycled content, and compostability profile. Those data points determine the fees brands owe to the PRO in a sort of bonus-malus incentive system.

“At the most basic level, when a producer is doing business with any supplier, part of their obligation—this is part of the law—is to provide into CAA all the components they’re using to make their products. If it’s a covered material, what is the weight? What is the number of units being fulfilled by the producer in that state? Which means they need data,” Fielkow said.

That information often resides with converters, not brand owners.

“Anything you can do to make it easier for producers, I’m certain they’d be pleased with that," he said. "In California in particular, when you talk about—not the macro, but de minimis—there will be even more need for brand-level materials so producers can stay compliant with the law.”

End markets are the biggest hurdle

Multiple different expert speakers over the three days at FlexForward 2025 identified end markets as the single biggest challenge, but also the key to unlocking circularity in California under SB 54, and across all EPR states. When asked what the biggest challenge is in making flexible packaging circular, Fielkow didn’t hesitate to join the chorus.

“The biggest problem statement that really needs to be unlocked is the end-market demand and pull, period,” he said. “We can collect it. It can be collected in alternative collection mechanisms, in mainstream recycling, in single-stream, or in secondary processing. These are all in the wheelhouse that can be done. But to get true circularity, our biggest problem to solve is robust, steady, stable, transparent end markets that have real demand attached to them.”

Companies in this article
Circular Action Alliance
Flexible Packaging Association
Flexibles
Live from FlexForward2025: Brand owners to join FPA?
2025 Food Safety And Sanitation Trends Cover
Digital Transformation
Training, Enterprise-wide Buy-in Support Food Safety and Sanitation Efforts
