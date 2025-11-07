Why Consumers Don't Recycle Flexibles & What to Do About It

Many Americans think they’re recycling flexible packaging, but few do it correctly. New research shows confusion, misplaced confidence, and a possible path forward through consistent language and simpler education.

Matt Reynolds
Nov 7, 2025
Proposed campaign to educate consumers on flexible packaging recyclability via Store Drop-off or other alternative collection method, even ahead of potential curbside collection.
FPA, ERM Shelton

At the Flexible Packaging Association's (FPA's) FlexForward25 Conference yesterday, Suzanne Shelton, senior partner at ERM Shelton, shared results from a new study commissioned by the  FPA and the Flexible Film Recycling Alliance (FFRA). The research, conducted by Shelton’s team, examined what stands in the way of U.S. consumers recycling flexible packaging (beyond all of the logistical and technical challenges that occur once flexible packaging gets to a Material Recovery Facility (MRF). It asked what might motivate them to recycle the material, whether through in-store drop-off or future curbside programs.

“The consumer is a key piece of the equation,” Shelton said. “We can increase demand for the material, we can increase store drop-off locations, we can try to figure out curbside. There’s all this stuff we can do. But at the end of the day, if we don’t get average human beings to do the thing we need them to do to give us back the flexibles, then it is all for nothing.”Suzanne Shelton, Senior Partner, ERM SheltonSuzanne Shelton, Senior Partner, ERM Shelton

Background: How consumers view sustainability

With context drawn from nearly two decades of consumer sustainability research, Shelton's firm, now part of ERM, surveys consumers twice a year to understand beliefs and expectations around environmental issues. “Most of us here in America and in the 12 countries we survey want to be eco-friendly and buy that way,” she said.

Globally, 73% of respondents say they want to be seen as someone who buys and uses eco-friendly products, up from 32% a decade ago. In the U.S., that figure is now 44%. Shelton said this represents a shift toward “virtue signaling”—consumers wanting others to see them as “good humans by virtue of the products they buy.”Survey reveals 73% want to buy eco-friendly products across 12 countries. In the U.S., that number lags at 44%, but it has grown over the past few years so the arrow is pointed up.Survey reveals 73% want to buy eco-friendly products across 12 countries. In the U.S., that number lags at 44%, but it has grown over the past few years so the arrow is pointed up. FPA, ERM Shelton

Consumers’ perception of what makes a product eco-friendly is often narrow. “In a consumer’s mind, it is preservation of natural resources and protection of human health,” Shelton said. 

Concerns about chemicals—what’s in me, on me, and around me—shape those judgments. When it comes to recycling, she added, the emotional drivers are strong. 

“Around the world, basically all of us think recycling helps the environment. Ninety-two percent think it’s the bare minimum we can do, and 91% say recycling makes them feel better about the amount of things they purchase or consume.” For many, recycling has become a moral permission slip. “I can buy whatever I want, and when I’m done with it, I’ll put it in the blue bin and it will go to a magical place called ‘away’ and become something else.”

But while consumers see recycling as a personal duty, they also assign responsibility elsewhere.

“Seventy-nine percent of people around the world hold companies [brands and CPGs] strongly responsible for making changes that would positively impact the environment,” Shelton said. “And 86% believe [brands] should have some responsibility for the end-of-life disposal of their products.” Screenshot 2025 11 06 At 3 41 36 PmFPA, ERM Shelton

Only 16% of Americans think companies and manufacturers are doing very or extremely well in keeping packaging waste out of the environment, and 50% say they're not doing well at all. Shelton noted that plastics in the ocean has consistently ranked as the environmental issue Americans are “most freaked out about,” even more than climate change.

“When we see the turtle with the straw in its nose, we know something occurred to us—that could be my six-pack ring, that could be my plastic bag. We don’t want to be responsible,” she said. “So then we come back to all y’all and go, y’all should take responsibility for this.”

The Study: Understanding barriers to flexible film recycling

With that context, Shelton’s team set out to identify what prevents consumers from properly recycling flexibles. The FFRA/FPA Flexible Films Survey, conducted in August 2025, included more than 2,000 U.S. respondents from states with Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws, states with pending legislation, and the rest of the country. The survey’s margin of error was ±2.16%.Screenshot 2025 11 06 At 3 42 08 PmFPA, ERM Shelton

The study explored consumers’ knowledge of flexible packaging, their self-reported recycling behaviors, and their attitudes toward end-of-life management. Respondents were also divided into four behavioral segments: Dependable Do-Gooders (13%), Motivated Movables (28%), Thoughtful Triers (24%), and Neglectful Naysayers (25%).

Dependable Do-Gooders “know the ropes,” Shelton explained. “They’re persistent, environmentally motivated, and more likely than others to recycle correctly. But they’re not totally sold on the system—they worry their efforts might not matter.”  
Motivated Movables “have heard of flexible films and want to do the right thing, but they often don’t.”  

