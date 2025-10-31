WM Report: CPGs Can Find Brand Loyalty Through Recycling Commitments

Most (64%) consumer respondents in WM's Recycling Report say they would be interested in recycling more if they knew more about what should and should not be recycled.

Further in that vein, consumer respondents suggest they want their shopping decisions to lead to increased recycling and sustainability. Nearly half (48%) of respondents say the impact of a company’s sustainability goals is a strong factor in their purchasing decisions. A similar number (44%) of respondents also say they look to buy products made from recyclable materials, and about a third (34%) are looking for ways to limit their overall consumption of goods.

These findings show that a commitment to use recycled content isn’t just a way to reduce environmental footprints; it’s a selling point for many consumers.

Over half (63%) of consumer respondents say they are more likely to buy from companies that include recycled content in their products, WM says, adding that younger consumers including Gen Z and millennials, as well as higher-income consumers, are the most likely to reward companies for using recycled content. 2025 WM Recycling Report: Closing the "Say-Do Gap"

A CPG company’s commitment to recycling can be a major driver of consumer attention, according to the WM report.

That’s according to the 2025 WM Recycling Report: Closing the "Say-Do Gap," in which researchers surveyed more than 1,100 U.S. consumers and interviewed several participants to identify gaps and potential solutions in the North American recycling system. The findings show that many consumers want clear recycling information and prefer to buy from companies committed to recycling, creating an opportunity for CPGs to strengthen both sustainability efforts and customer satisfaction.

CPG companies looking to attract and retain loyal consumers can follow the chasing arrows for a solution.

CPGs can jump on these trends by incorporating recycled or recyclable materials into their products, meeting consumers with the product attributes they prioritize while also improving their own sustainability. Even the trend of limiting overall consumption of goods could be an opportunity to incorporate more durable or reusable product packaging into the mix.

Consumers seeking recycling information

Another theme that the WM report highlighted was a desire for more recycling information among consumers, spotlighting an opportunity for brands to communicate directly with consumers using methods like on-pack messaging.

Almost two thirds of respondents (64%) say they would be interested in recycling 2025 WM Recycling Report: Closing the "Say-Do Gap" more if they knew more about what should and should not be recycled.

Further, nearly a quarter (24%) of respondents say recycling is difficult, and out of that 24%, almost a third (29%) attribute the difficulty to a lack of understanding of what can and cannot be recycled.

Also, about four out of five (79%) respondents say if they knew some of the everyday products they buy were made from recycled materials, they would be more motivated to recycle.

This lack of information on recyclability and recycled content could be directly remedied by CPGs. If brands add more clear recycling information to their packaging, consumers may feel more informed and willing to recycle.

Clear on-pack messaging on recycling or recycled content could even help attract new buyers; As this report suggests, many consumers are interested in purchasing products made with recycled or recyclable material. Even if a company uses these materials, consumers may not recognize it without strong messaging.

Some study participants say they believe packaging could be better designed to keep recycling habits in mind, further pushing companies to guide their recycling and simplify the process.

One interview participant in the report speaks directly to companies’ efforts in this space. “Unless corporations do their part, consumer level recycling will always be inadequate,” Brent from Nashville says.

WM researchers say communication is key to achieve this. “Leaning into a keen interest from individuals to buy from and support companies who prioritize recycling and recycled content, companies should ensure that they effectively communicate how they are using recycled materials and how their own products can be recycled,” they say.

A collective effort to improve recycling

CPGs may have significant influence over recycling habits through consumer communication, but the onus is not entirely on brands to support recycling.

The WM report suggests improving recycling rates will need to be a shared responsibility between businesses, policymakers, local municipalities, and consumers.

WM researchers asked respondents where responsibility should lie for recycling and learned almost half (49%) say it should be a shared effort, compared to 24% 2025 WM Recycling Report: Closing the "Say-Do Gap" who say it is solely personal, and 20% who say it is a community obligation.

Recycling information and guidelines can come from CPGs, but local municipalities and recycling providers can also get the word out. Whether it’s specific guidelines on local recycling infrastructure or data to highlight the recycling impact of local consumers, more information can support participation.

“The 2025 WM Recycling Report shows us that to truly close the gap between intention and action, recycling providers, consumer packaged goods companies, and municipalities need to meet people where they are and understand what influences them to recycle,” Tara Hemmer, chief sustainability officer at WM, says in the report. “At WM, we are investing in technology, infrastructure, and education to help turn good recycling intentions into real, lasting impact – all while working with companies to help them maintain their recycled content commitments and with municipalities to increase recycling access in communities.”