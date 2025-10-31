WM Report: CPGs Can Find Brand Loyalty Through Recycling Commitments

Consumers are looking to brands for more recycling commitments and guidance, with many specifically looking to purchase products including recyclable or recycled material, a new WM recycling report says.

Casey Flanagan
Oct 31, 2025
Most (64%) consumer respondents in WM's Recycling Report say they would be interested in recycling more if they knew more about what should and should not be recycled.
2025 WM Recycling Report: Closing the "Say-Do Gap"

CPG companies looking to attract and retain loyal consumers can follow the chasing arrows for a solution.

That’s according to the 2025 WM Recycling Report: Closing the "Say-Do Gap," in which researchers surveyed more than 1,100 U.S. consumers and interviewed several participants to identify gaps and potential solutions in the North American recycling system. The findings show that many consumers want clear recycling information and prefer to buy from companies committed to recycling, creating an opportunity for CPGs to strengthen both sustainability efforts and customer satisfaction.

CPG commitments translate into consumer loyalty

A CPG company’s commitment to recycling can be a major driver of consumer attention, according to the WM report.

Over half (63%) of consumer respondents say they are more likely to buy from companies that include recycled content in their products, WM says, adding that younger consumers including Gen Z and millennials, as well as higher-income consumers, are the most likely to reward companies for using recycled content.Consumer respondents are looking for products made with recycled material, and say it would influence their own recycling habits.Consumer respondents are looking for products made with recycled material, and say it would influence their own recycling habits.2025 WM Recycling Report: Closing the "Say-Do Gap"

These findings show that a commitment to use recycled content isn’t just a way to reduce environmental footprints; it’s a selling point for many consumers.

Further in that vein, consumer respondents suggest they want their shopping decisions to lead to increased recycling and sustainability. Nearly half (48%) of respondents say the impact of a company’s sustainability goals is a strong factor in their purchasing decisions. A similar number (44%) of respondents also say they look to buy products made from recyclable materials, and about a third (34%) are looking for ways to limit their overall consumption of goods.

Most (64%) consumer respondents in WM's Recycling Report say they would be interested in recycling more if they knew more about what should and should not be recycled.
