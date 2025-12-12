Kick off 2026 with a competitive edge at PACK EXPO East. Register now!
Ryp Labs' Food-grade Sticker Technology, Waitrose & Partners Rolls out UV Tags, and SPG Collaborates on Cold Seal Packaging Solutions

See a few examples of packaging designed for added functionality from Ryp Labs, SPG, and Waitrose & Partners from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Dec 12, 2025
The company claims the stickers can increase the shelf life of fruit by 40–100%, depending on the type of produce.
ThePackHub

These innovations highlight new and different innovations that are hitting the market with added functionality.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here

Ryp Labs develops shelf life-extending stickers to reduce fruit spoilage 

US-based startup Ryp Labs has developed a food-grade sticker technology called StixFresh that extends the shelf life of fresh produce by releasing natural bioactive compounds to inhibit fungal growth. The company, headquartered in Seattle with facilities in Portugal and Belgium, claims the stickers can increase the shelf life of fruit by 40–100%, depending on the type of produce. The stickers are designed to be applied either directly to individual fruits or placed inside packaging, such as clamshells for small berries. Ryp Labs’ approach is based on replicating the protective mechanisms of plants, using pre-approved compounds commonly found in food, ensuring that the product meets regulatory requirements across multiple regions without requiring additional certification. The technology was developed over an eight-year period, including five years of R&D followed by field trials. The stickers are already being used commercially, with early adopters including Walmart in Costa Rica, particularly for strawberries and other perishable fruits shipped over long distances. The application is most relevant for high-value or export-oriented produce such as mangoes, dragon fruit, and berries. 

The tags, invisible to consumers, are applied to items such as bottled goods and are detected in Materials Recovery Facilities (MRFs) via Polytag’s Plastic Detection Units (PDUs).The tags, invisible to consumers, are applied to items such as bottled goods and are detected in Materials Recovery Facilities (MRFs) via Polytag’s Plastic Detection Units (PDUs).ThePackHub

