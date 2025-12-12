The company claims the stickers can increase the shelf life of fruit by 40–100%, depending on the type of produce. ThePackHub

These innovations highlight new and different innovations that are hitting the market with added functionality. Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here . Ryp Labs develops shelf life-extending stickers to reduce fruit spoilage US-based startup Ryp Labs has developed a food-grade sticker technology called StixFresh that extends the shelf life of fresh produce by releasing natural bioactive compounds to inhibit fungal growth. The company, headquartered in Seattle with facilities in Portugal and Belgium, claims the stickers can increase the shelf life of fruit by 40–100%, depending on the type of produce. The stickers are designed to be applied either directly to individual fruits or placed inside packaging, such as clamshells for small berries. Ryp Labs’ approach is based on replicating the protective mechanisms of plants, using pre-approved compounds commonly found in food, ensuring that the product meets regulatory requirements across multiple regions without requiring additional certification. The technology was developed over an eight-year period, including five years of R&D followed by field trials. The stickers are already being used commercially, with early adopters including Walmart in Costa Rica, particularly for strawberries and other perishable fruits shipped over long distances. The application is most relevant for high-value or export-oriented produce such as mangoes, dragon fruit, and berries. ThePackHub