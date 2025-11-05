U.S. Flexible Packaging Keeps on Growing Through Headwinds

FPA’s Dan Felton reports steady growth and rising profitability amid a sense of watchful tension as new state EPR laws roll out that will directly affect how brands design and source packaging.

Matt Reynolds
Nov 5, 2025
Dan Felton, FPA president and CEO, outlines the recovery challenges facing flexible packaging—including limited curbside access and lack of end markets—during the association’s 2025 State of the Industry presentation.
At the 2025 FlexForward Conference in New Orleans, Flexible Packaging Association president and CEO Dan Felton offered a data-driven look at how the U.S. flexible packaging industry performed in 2024, and where it’s headed next. 

By the numbers, the total U.S. packaging market is now valued at $213.4 billion, with flexible packaging accounting for 20% of that total. Corrugated still holds the lead, but Felton said he expects flexible packaging to close the gap. Food applications remain the dominant driver at 44.5% of flexible packaging demand, followed by medical and pharmaceutical at around 17%. Within the food sector, shelf-stable goods, salty snacks, confectionery, and produce represent the largest uses. These core segments, Felton said, remain consistent year over year, reflecting flexible packaging’s strength in products that require barrier performance, durability, and efficient shipping.U.S. flexible packaging used by food, breakdown by category, with Shelf Stable Goods at 30.2%U.S. flexible packaging used by food, breakdown by category, with Shelf Stable Goods at 30.2%FPA

A new economic study prepared for FPA by John Dunham & Associates measures flexible packaging’s footprint across jobs, wages, and output. The analysis estimates 98,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs tied directly to flexible packaging, with $8.7 billion in wages and $51.5 billion in direct output. When indirect and induced impacts are included, the industry’s total economic contribution climbs to $151 billion.

Felton said the new data, based on updated modeling, will replace earlier figures that understated the sector’s reach. “We can confidently say we’re actually a $151 billion industry,” he said.

Financially, converters saw a rebound in profitability last year. In 2024, profit before taxes for flexible packaging converters rose above the average for all U.S. manufacturing. Member surveys show most companies expect continued revenue and volume growth through 2028, reflecting cautious confidence despite economic and policy headwinds.

Sustainability continues to define both converter strategy and brand-owner demand. Survey data show strong adoption of recycle-ready structures, post-consumer recycled (PCR) content, and compostable materials, with respondents predicting these will remain priority areas over the next three years.Seven U.S. states have current EPR laws: California, Colorado, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Oregon, Washington. Oregon is fully in effect and Colorado begins January 2026.Seven U.S. states have current EPR laws: California, Colorado, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Oregon, Washington. Oregon is fully in effect and Colorado begins January 2026.FPA

“Sustainability is a big part of the state of the industry report,” Felton said. “It’s what people are doing today and what they think they’re going to be doing in the future.”

Packaging extended producer responsibility (EPR) laws have now been enacted in seven states—California, Colorado, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington. Oregon’s program is already in effect, and Colorado’s begins in early 2026.

