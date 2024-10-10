Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Discover new packaging and processing solutions from 2,500+ exhibitors, all under one roof at PACK EXPO International, Nov. 3 – 6 in Chicago.

Starbucks Tests Fiber-Based Cold Cups, McDonald's McCafé Compostable Espresso Capsules, 4 RE CBD Skincare in Mycelium Packaging

See a few examples of bio-based and compostable packaging innovations from Starbucks, McDonald's, and 4 RE from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Oct 10, 2024
Starbucks is trialing its fiber-based cold cups in the U.K. to ensure the new material can offer the same performance as existing solutions.
Starbucks is trialing its fiber-based cold cups in the U.K. to ensure the new material can offer the same performance as existing solutions.
Image provided by ThePackHub

These and other bio-based and compostable packaging examples featured in ThePackHub's Innovation Zone underscore the high level of research and investment directed toward such solutions. While many of these innovations are still being tested and refined, they represent significant strides toward reducing plastic waste and advancing the use of renewable, compostable materials in mainstream packaging applications. 

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Starbucks is trialing its fiber-based cold cups in the U.K. to ensure the new material can offer the same performance as existing solutions.Starbucks is trialing its fiber-based cold cups in the U.K. to ensure the new material can offer the same performance as existing solutions.Image provided by ThePackHubStarbucks Tests Compostable Fiber-Based Cups for Cold Beverages 

Starbucks, in partnership with Finnish packaging specialist Huhtamaki, is trialling compostable fiber-based cold cups as part of its efforts to transition to more sustainable packaging solutions. The trial is being conducted across selected Starbucks stores in the U.K., with the cups being designed specifically for cold beverages. These single-use cups are made from fiber-based materials and feature a compostable barrier coating, offering an alternative to the conventional plastic-lined paper cups commonly used in the food service industry. The challenge with compostable cold cups typically lies in maintaining structural integrity and preventing leakage or condensation. This trial aims to ensure the new material can perform at the same level as existing solutions. These cups are designed to be industrially compostable, which means they can be processed at specialised facilities that break them down into compost under specific conditions, helping to reduce landfill waste. The innovation reflects a growing trend among major global brands to explore compostable packaging as a means of reducing environmental impact. 

Companies in this article
Starbucks Corp
TerraCycle Inc.
Huhtamaki
McDonald’s
Fill out the form below to request more information about Starbucks Tests Fiber-Based Cold Cups, McDonald's McCafé Compostable Espresso Capsules, 4 RE CBD Skincare in Mycelium Packaging
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Related Stories
Christian Chamberlain
Bio-based
Bubble Paper Announces Christian Chamberlain as National Site Manufacturing Director
Bioelements Packaging Products
Bio-based
Bioelements Partners with Michigan State Univ. to Test Biodegradation for Sustainable Packaging
Nécessaire is using a sachet made from 63% paper for samples of The Body Lotion and The Body Serum.
Bio-based
Paper Sachet for Skin Care Reduces GHGs by 69%
Ziplink®: the revolutionary belting solution for the corrugated industry
Sponsor Content
Ziplink®: the revolutionary belting solution for the corrugated industry
Machinery Basics
View More »
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Home
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
View More »
Top Stories
Pandemic-related backlogs in machinery purchases largely cleared by late 2023, resulting in a decline in market growth.
PMMI News
Packaging Machinery Market Likely to See Slowest Growth Since 2020
The U.S. packaging machinery market is expected to see a short-lived dip in growth in 2024 but pick up speed in the years ahead.
Pmmi Logo
PMMI News
PMMI Board of Directors Approves a $200,000 Donation to Support Hurricane Relief Efforts in Partnership with the American Red Cross
Nate Bargatze
PMMI News
Comedy with a Cause: Nate Bargatze Brings Laughter to PACK gives BACK™, PMMI’s Annual Event Benefiting the Future Packaging and Processing Workforce
'It's not a myth, we do use it when it's picked up from your curbside,' said Lisa Bowles Smurfit WestRock at SPC Advance of pizza boxes in recycling streams.
Recycling
A Pizza Hut Box’s Trip from Table, to Recycling, to Table Again
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Read how to extend the life of your case packing equipment and best practices for efficient shrink bundling operation. Plus, learn the differences between wraparound &amp; regular slotted containers.
Read More
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
PACK EXPO International is where you can discuss real-world problems with experts and land on innovative ideas. Discover every new packaging and processing trend, see machinery in action and learn sustainable solutions from experts.
Read More
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
Products
Numove
NūMove to Show New Robotic Mixed Palletizing Solution at PACK EXPO International 2024
NūMove Robotics & Vision will demonstrate the NūBotik MixPal, which processes up to 800 products per hour with just one robot, at Booth LU-8154.
ORBIS to Showcase Reusable Packaging Solutions at PACK EXPO International 2024
Anritsu Debuts the AW9 Series Ultra-Fast Checkweigher at PACK EXPO International 2024
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
Packaging World October 2024
October 2024
Packaging World September 2024
September 2024
Packaging World Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Multi Packing E Book Hero Shot Full
Multipacking
Multipacking and Case Packing E-book
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Home
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Rpt Mar2024
Digital Transformation
Special Report: How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve CPG Manufacturing Operations
Upd Cartoning Cover
Cartoning
Cartoning E-book
View More »